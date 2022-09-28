“Special DJ Taehyung” takes over the internet as BTS fans lavish praise on the talented visual member

“Special DJ Taehyung” has taken over the internet with his dazzling visuals, talent and undeniable charisma.

For those who are unaware, BTS V's real name is Kim Tae-hyung. On September 27, he took over Kim Eana's radio show "Starry Night" as a visual DJ. Taehyung appeared on the show with his friend Park Hyo Shin, looking dashing in a tangerine cardigan over a white t-shirt, jeans and a gold chain with a green pendant. He also wore a blue and grey winter cap with fringes that fell on his face.

He was greeted by a large crowd of ARMYs who had gathered to watch the live performance of "Special DJ Taehyung" when he arrived at the Sangam MBC Garden Studio for the "Starry Night" radio show. On September 27 and 28, ARMYs can hear him on the Korean radio stations 95.5 Mhz and 95.5 FM, as well as through the 'Mini' mobile app.

☪️🚘🚦⟆υƞ⟆հιƞε_ѵհ✪Թε¹³⁵💚💕ᒍᗩᑕƘ Ɩᑎ ƬℎƐ ᗷO᙭💜 @stephany_bts7

Esta bonita sonrisa me alegró la vida, solo quiero que sea por siempre de los forevers re feliz



STARRY NIGHT WITH V

SPECIAL DJ TAEHYUNG

#태형이가_빛나는_밤에

Taehyung reunites with bestie Park Hyo Shin; Fans react

On September 27, Taehyung of BTS took over the popular radio show “Starry Night” hosted by Kim Eana with one of his closest friends, Park Hyo Shin. He'll also be back today, September 28, to host the radio show for a second day.

The duo played some amazing songs for their listeners like Mikrokosmos by Taehyung’s group BTS, Sound of Winter by Park Hyo Shin, Less and Less by Matt Maltese, Angel Baby by Troye Sivan, among others.

The official Instagram account of “Starry Night” posted adorable pictures of Taehyung and Park Hyo Shin hugging each other affectionately.

The two artists, who are friends with Kim Eana, took over as the perfect hosts, displaying their perfect charms, amazing chemistry, and conversations that flowed seamlessly between them. It was revealed that V personally called Park Hyo Shin and asked him to appear on the show with him, and that he was greatly comforted by his presence.

Naturally ARMYs are proud of their beloved V and took over social media to shower compliments on him.

Taeistea @asmiii_bee @Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt @mbcstar So all of Korea will be vibing to Jazz and RnB for 2 days!!

NANA🧸🍓 @bts_nanak_

SPECIAL DJ TAEHYUNG

#태형이가_빛나는_밤에

Fans are proud of how far he has come and of his desire to pursue new opportunities.

Fans are excited to update their playlists with some interesting song recommendations from the BTS member.

🐯SUPPORT TAEHYUNG_✌️#HouseofTaehyung @kthsupport143 @Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt #BTSV @mbcstar Absolutely looking forward to this! DJ Radio Taehyung will surely amaze us. Just the thought of him hearing his deep, calm, raspy voice, playing his fave songs, and looking fabulous with his fit makes my heart flutter. See you later, Tae! 🥰 #KimTaehyung

The Singularity singer charmed everyone with his spunky attitude, deep love for music and general amiability towards his fans and listeners. He proved that despite no prior experience, “DJ Taehyung” has it in him to charm anybody.

He greeted fans, performed to BTS’ Permission to Dance and a bit from Rush Hour feat j-hope and Crush. His natural and handsome visuals won over everyone and fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for them on day two.

Zaisha⁷⁹🔸 @faceofkpopV no wonder many are camping out there for tomorrow woah look at the crowd outside of building

What is Taehyung upto these days?

malina♡thv（slow） @malinav_bts



DJ テテちゃん

STARRY NIGHT WITH V

SPECIAL DJ TAEHYUNG

#태형이가_빛나는_밤에

テテちゃんがかわい過ぎるので泣いていいですか…（もう泣いてる）

The BTS member is up to a flurry of interesting activities these days. He recently shot his first solo magazine cover for Vogue Korea, which was the highest-selling magazine cover by any artist on the online platform ktwon4u. He also attended the CELINE Paris Fashion Week with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

Interestingly, he revealed in his Vogue Korea interview that he was planning to venture into "DJing," a nod to his recent radio stint. On his Weverse Live, he also revealed that he has deleted all of the songs he has worked on and will start over.

Kim Eana, a well-known K-pop lyricist and the original host of MBC radio show "Starry Nights," previously revealed that Park Hyo Shin is a mutual friend of hers and the Sweet Night singer. She also revealed that she is helping the BTS member with his upcoming solo debut.

BTS will perform as ambassadors for the 2030 World Expo on October 15 at Busan's Asiad Stadium. It is a free concert that will be broadcast on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

