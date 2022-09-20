“We are a really positive group”: BTS' V dishes on the septet’s incredible bond and more in Vogue Korea interview

BTS' V dished on the septet’s incredible bond in a recent interview with Vogue Korea, his ever solo pictorial with the magazine.

BTS' V spoke about various topics, including why the world needs music and how he continues to find comfort in music from different artists. He also credited ARMYs, his members, friends and family for helping him keep calm and collected.

He particularly spoke highly about his group, BTS, and how they offer one another support and strength while they focus their activities on solo projects. The singer spoke on how impressed he is with the fact that the members are truly positive, passionate and supportive towards each other.

“We are a really positive group and all eager to unconditionally support each other.”

Elaborating further on the previous message, BTS' V thanked ARMYs for understanding the group and supporting them on their journey up until now.

He attested to the fact that the members really support each other. BTS' V also made an interesting revelation that they all hung out at member SUGA’s house and shared their solo songs.

BTS' V revealed that they heard each other’s solo work, took updates on their progress and sang and danced together. He revealed that the members truly support each other’s endeavors.

ARMYs are excited that BTS members regularly keep in touch, hang together and also support each other’s solo work and took to social media platforms to react to the same.

Fans are happy that V and the other members had a wonderful time together at SUGA hyung’s party and had an “amazing listening party.”

V believes that this is a golden time for the group as the members have the time and opportunity to pursue their passion projects and reignite their excitement towards their work.

Bangtan leader RM had previously told ARMYs on his live broadcast that the members are sincerely working towards their solo projects, the details of which will be revealed to fans with the passage of time.

Amongst the many revelations made, V spoke about the “social butterfly tag” given to him and how he was hurt by certain people’s actions towards him.

He shared that he cherishes and revels in his friendships with others and thinks everyone is “precious” with only noble thoughts towards them.

He revealed that in the past, certain people did hurt him as they only wanted to associate themselves with him because he was “BTS V” and wanted to take advantage of his social status and fame.

But despite everything, he still likes people and always looks for positives in people.

Fans can read V’s full interview and pictorial in Vogue Korea’s upcoming October issue

