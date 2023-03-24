Kim Taehyung aka V on Elle Korea cover: Which designer did BTS member wear in the viral photos?

V, aka Kim Taehyung, a BTS member, appeared on the cover of ELLE Korea's April 2022 issue, causing quite a stir online. The BTS member was seen wearing the CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear collection.

Fans also flocked to the CELINE website in droves to purchase the outfits that the K-pop star was wearing as they loved how he looked in them. Time and again BTS ARMYs have shown that their idols are very lucrative brand ambassadors as the fans will buy anything they spot their favorite idols wearing.

Actors including Park Bo Gum and V have joined forces to become the official "CELINE Boys," as seen in the April issue of Elle Korea. While the musician recently became the brand's ambassador, he has been spotted in their clothing for quite a while.

Kim Taehyung aka V posted a slew of pictures of him wearing CELINE, and each look portrayed a different theme and side to his personality. Needless to say, all these pictures sent his fans into a frenzy.

Breakdown of Kim Taehyung's viral photos donning CELINE.

1) Kim Taehyung in intense avatar in a denim blue jacket

Kim Taehyung, aka V, donned a denim jacket and jeans for one of his shots for Elle. He showcased a bruise on his face for a more intense avatar, a contrast to his usual style on the stage. The intense attire was complimented with an off-white t-shirt, denim-styled jacket, pants, and classy black chic footwear.

V posed in a very subtle and vintage setting wearing this look and wooed his fans in a different fashion, adding more traffic to CELINE's website.

2) Kim Taehyung slaying in brown

The next image showcased V in a more comfortable setting, giving off a poker face and wearing a brown jacket with little frills across each side. This only added an edge to his look. The brown jacket was complimented with a black shirt, denim jeans, and a subtle black belt.

Just like in the previous image, V has a few bruises on his face, giving off a more intense and edgy look. V posed in the same vintage setting in a different pose and gained a lot of love from his fans.

3) Kim Taehyung posing in a relaxed mode in a woolen hoodie

The third look that V posted on Instagram gave a more comfortable and relaxed look as he wore a woolen hoodie that looked like the American flag. He gave off a calm, relaxed vibe in the hoodie that showed a more western look, as compared to his usual Asian-rooted fashion choices.

The American flag-themed woolen hoodie the star wore appealed to his fans, which resulted in overcrowding on the CELINE website.

4) Kim Taehyung in a red jacket studded with stars

The fourth look by V served as yet another illustration of the star's ability to portray himself stylishly in the simplest of attire. The BTS star is wearing just the red jacket—nothing else. V displays three different looks while wearing this outfit.

One of the images is black and white, and features V wearing a jacket and holding a rose in his hand, giving off a very enigmatic appearance. In the other image, V is seen casually posing while wearing a matching red jacket against the same background color.

5) Kim Taehyung posing in a leather jacket

The final image of V posing in CELINE showed him wearing a white shirt, short black pants, and a black leather jacket. This is yet another appearance that accentuates his style. V appears to pose close to the foot of the bed to get the look and exudes a very edgy vibe.

This outfit is one of the many that he wore that caused CELINE to crash and all the V fans to assemble to gather every piece of clothing that V wore.

These are the top five looks Kim Taehyung wore in the viral photos for the Korean Elle cover. Fans were unable to tear their eyes away from the pictures and wanted the idol to serve them with more looks as they flocked to the CELINE site to get all of his looks.

