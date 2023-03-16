“The Hottest man”: BTS’ V’s fans rejoice as he joins CELINE as their new global ambassador for Elle Korea

On March 16, BTS’ V unveiled his new exclusive pictorial with Elle Korea where he featured on not one but three different covers for the April issue of the magazine.

Along with the exclusive cover reveal, Elle Korea confirmed that BTS’ V has now joined actor Park Bo-gum as the new global brand ambassador of CELINE.

From this year onwards, he will be making appearances, shooting for commercials, and serving as the international face of the French luxury brand.

Unsurprisingly, BTS’ V’s fans took to social media to lavish praise on the Singularity singer’s new Elle Korea cover and his candid and refreshing interview with the fashion magazine.

@toyeucau8 wrote “The hottest man”, praising the singer’s unparalleled visuals and charisma.

BTS’ V is declared as the new “CELINE boy” in three new covers for Elle Korea

On March 16, Elle Korea dropped their new cover story featuring BTS’ V for the April edition of their magazine. Immediately upon release, the Sweet Night singer soared to the top of Twitter trends worldwide including “Kim Taehyung”, “Celine Boy V”, “Taehyung X Elle Korea”, “Taehyung for Elle” and “Elle Korea V” amongst others.

BTS’ V is styled in CELINE for the exclusive cover shoot for Elle Korea, doing complete justice to the three distinct looks he was styled in. For the first look, he is dressed in a stylish jacket emboldened with his stage name “V”, exposing his collarbone. For his second look, the singer was styled in a classic denim jacket and jeans with metal pin balls and embroidery on his jacket.

Notably, he is wearing a bruised look with swollen lips and a scratch line on the bridge of his nose.

Notably, he is wearing a bruised look with swollen lips and a scratch line on the bridge of his nose. Finally, for his third look, he is sporting a ravishing red jacket with silver dots. Check out some ARMY reactions below:

“V, the biggest and the newest #CelineBoy, chose to be the cover star of ELLE Korea’s April issue as his official activity with CELINE…”

Interestingly, as soon as the announcement was made, CELINE's website and Korea's popular search engine NAVER crashed due to the sudden spike in visitor traffic, all thanks to the Singularity singer.

On March 10, Elle Korea announced that the Sweet Night singer will be gracing the cover of their magazine for their April 2023 issue. They posted a cryptic tweet signaling that BTS’ V is all set to take over the internet with his new ambassadorship for CELINE.

Just the BTS member’s name and a mere glimpse were enough for Elle Korea to occupy the top three of the best sellers list on Aladin, an online e-commerce site where fans can buy K-pop albums, magazines, and merchandise.

However, CELINE getting the Christmas Tree singer on board came as no surprise as BTS’ V made a smashing appearance at CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week show last summer.

𓂋 @archivefortae KIM TAEHYUNG ARE YOU KIDDING ME KIM TAEHYUNG ARE YOU KIDDING ME https://t.co/W5NnC1yPgF

Min Yoo, the head of CELINE’s PR shared that BTS’ V and the team literally put “blood, sweat and tears” behind this photoshoot and transformed him into a ‘CELINE Boy”.

Notably, this is also a witty reference to BTS’ popular song Blood, Sweat and Tears from their album WINGS.

Interestingly, as soon as the announcement was made, CELINE’s website and Korea’s popular search engine NAVER crashed due to the sudden spike in visitor traffic, all thanks to the Singularity singer.

Elle Korea also confirmed that V actively participated in the photo shoot, sharing ideas and bringing the filming of his photoshoot to life by giving out good energy to the crew members.

BTS’ V shared a new update on his upcoming album in Elle Korea interview

Elle Korea also confirmed that V actively participated in the photo shoot, sharing ideas and bringing the filming of his photoshoot to life by giving out good energy to the crew members.

The BTS member also shared a brief update on his upcoming solo album in his Elle Korea interview. He revealed that it is a work in progress and that it is taking so long because he is not easily satisfied with anything.

He noted that his desire to make music is greater than his dissatisfaction and he will continue to perfect it till he is not fully satisfied and content with what he has made. As per him:

“It seems that my desire gives me the strength to continue to work [on my music]. It’s really difficult to make a song that I am satisfied with. Sometimes I give up in the middle for various reasons, but I keep trying.”

Elle Korea's April edition featuring the Singularity singer will be officially released on April 4, 2023.

