“Kim Tae-hyung absolutely unreal”: The idol arrived at You Quiz on the Block in Celine's outfit, sending ARMYs into a frenzy

On February 3, several Korean media outlets reported that Kim Tae-hyung, along with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, were spotted at the CJ ENM center located in Sangam Dong. According to reports, they were there to to promote their upcoming variety show Seo Jin's on You Quiz on the Block.

In 2022, it was revealed that V had traveled to Mexico to film Seo Jin's, which is helmed by PD Na Young. The variety show is a spin-off of the popular food variety show Youn’s Kitchen. It is now set to feature a new restaurant that will be run by Lee Seo-jin and Wooga Squad, including V, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Seo-joon.

Upon seeing Kim Tae-hyung in two different outfits, one fan tweeted:

“KIM TAEHYUNG ABSOULTELY UNREAL”

ARMYs go gaga over the CELINE outfits worn by Kim Tae-hyung at the press conference the idol attended with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik

As speculated by South Korean media outlets and fans, Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik were promoting their upcoming reality show Seo Jin’s on a show called You Quiz on the Block.

V, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik’s appearance at the CJ NEM center in their fabulous attire captivated the attention of their fans, especially ARMYs, who were just as mesmerized by the BTS singer’s visuals.

In the video shared by fans, Kim Tae-hyung and Wooga Squad are seen walking out of a lift. V is seen sporting a cardigan held together by only one button with a long coat and fitting pants. Park Seon-joon and Choi Woo-shik followed the idol as the three entered a room.

After some time, another video resurfaced where the idol is seen coming out of the room. V is seen in a black backless CELINE blazer, Park Seon-joon in all black attire, and Choi Woo-shik in a stunning white suit.

Every time Kim Tae-hyung made eye contact with his fans and media, he waved at them and greeted them with hand gestures and smiles. Several videos and pictures went viral as fans continued to take some good shots of the idol.

ARMYs could not contain their happiness and excitement over V’s fashion taste and his ability to look effortlessly good in anything he wears. As more high-quality photos surfaced, the BTS idol could be seen wearing a white t-shirt underneath his cardigan.

Fans could not stop praising V’s visuals and undeniable charisma. They further stated that this look of his will be forever recorded in history.

Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook made the first Instagram live video of the group recently

Tae-hyung recently created history with the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, by making the first Instagram live video of the group. Their live became the third most viewed in Instagram history, with approximately 922k views. It is also the most viewed Instagram live video by any Korean celebrity. ARMYs all swooned over the Instagram live of both the idols.

The two were seen giggling and chatting throughout the live show on February 2, which lasted barely ten minutes. The idol was seen playing with Instagram filters and smiling effortlessly while Jungkook was playing with his dog, Bam.

Seo Jin’s, featuring Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu-mi, is slated to premiere on February 24, on tvN.

