“We got the Taekook Insta Live”: BTS Jungkook and V create history with the Group’s first Instagram Live, sending ARMYs into a frenzy

February 2, 2023, proved to be a chaotic and sleepless night for ARMYs as BTS Jungkook and V kept fans occupied by testing the features of Instagram and trying out their first Instagram Live, creating history for the group by becoming the first members to go live on the platform.
BTS Jungkook was initially on Weverse, chatting with fans and informing them about his recent whereabouts. He also revealed that he’s doing all of this without the agency’s permission, thereby spurring quite the chaos among ARMYs.
During the WeVerse Live, fellow BTS members, including RM, left a series of comments, with V suggesting that they should do an Instagram live together.
Upon reading this, the youngest member quickly switched to Instagram and went live with V. As the members started their first Instagram live, one fan tweeted:
“We got the Taekook Insta Live”
ARMYs can't get enough of BTS Jungkook and V's first ever Insta Live
Once BTS Jungkook ended his Weverse live, he started Instagram live and invited V to join him. However, things weren't smooth initially. Jungkook could not find a way to add V, as a lot of ARMYs were already sending a massive number of requests to join the live with the idol.
However, V soon joined the live along with Jungkook, and they both figured out how it really works as they were sharing the same screen. The live broadcast was full of many chaotic moments, with the BTS members reading comments from fans and chatting among themselves.
Sometime in the middle of the live, V vanished for a while, but eventually returned.
BTS Jungkook also showcased his pet dog, Bam, and both the idols seemed to be in a jolly mood, playing along as Jungkook mimicked his pet. In the live broadcast, V also tried out some Instagram filters.
The two friends enjoyed themselves the entire time, with V gesturing with his hands and Jungkook trying to synchronize.
Needless to say, fans have not stopped gushing about the Insta live since then. Social media has been flooded with clips as well as screenshots of the iconic live.
BTS Jungkook and V's Insta live makes history
BTS Jungkook and V’s live became the third most viewed Instagram lives in history with approximately 922k views. It is now the most viewed Instagram live video by any Korean.
After V left the Instagram Live, Jungkook returned back to Weverse to continue his concert and sang many songs to entertain himself and fans.
In other news, BTS: Yet to come is currently streaming in theaters worldwide.
Jungkook is also rumored to become the next ambassador for Calvin Klein, after the creative director of the brand followed him on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung aka V is confirmed to be a part of tvN’s new reality show, Seojin’s Korean Street Food.