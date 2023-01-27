“I will just live like this”: BTS’ RM’s Instagram story hints at the reasons why he might never get his driver’s license

On January 26, BTS’ RM, aka Kim Namjoon, shared the results of his eye examination with an Instagram story. He added the caption on his Instagram story:

“I will just live like this.”

The examination results show that RM needs to wear glasses to perfectly see the subjects and objects in his surroundings. The prescription also suggests that he has both myopia and astigmatism. These reasons hint at the possibility of why he might never get his driver’s license.

In many instances, BTS’ RM has agonized over the fact that his fear of driving has pushed him away from getting his driver’s license, and many of his group’s members have shared that it is best not to let him drive.

BTS’ RM’s myopia and astigmatism might hinder the possibility of him getting his driver’s license anytime soon

andrea⁷🧃 @booongles @miiniyoongs Optometrist here~ Joonie is sharing his eye exam results. At the top you can see his prescription he needs for his glasses which are on the right -7,75 and left -7,50 dpt. So he has high myopia (can't see clearly in the distance). In addition he also has astigmatism (1) @miiniyoongs Optometrist here~ Joonie is sharing his eye exam results. At the top you can see his prescription he needs for his glasses which are on the right -7,75 and left -7,50 dpt. So he has high myopia (can't see clearly in the distance). In addition he also has astigmatism (1)

The eye examination results shared by Kim Namjoon on Instagram show the prescription he needs for glasses, which are on the right at -7.75 and on the left at -7.50. The idol has been suffering from both myopia and astigmatism.

Myopia is a rare, inherited type of high-degree nearsightedness, whereas astigmatism is a kind of refractive error. The latter occurs when the lens or cornea is curved more steeply in one direction and not in the other. One can have corneal astigmatism if their corner has mismatched curves, whereas one can have lenticular astigmatism if they have mismatched curves.

Shanneika Smith @mynmaescatface The symptoms of astigmatism may differ in each person. Some people don’t have any symptoms at all. The symptoms of astigmatism include: blurry, distorted, or fuzzy vision at all distances (up close and far away)

difficulty seeing at night

eyestrain

squinting

eye irritation The symptoms of astigmatism may differ in each person. Some people don’t have any symptoms at all. The symptoms of astigmatism include: blurry, distorted, or fuzzy vision at all distances (up close and far away)difficulty seeing at nighteyestrainsquintingeye irritation

One of the symptoms of astigmatism is that it is difficult to drive at night with the condition, so this may hinder the singer from getting a driver’s license.

According to RM’s prescription, he has to wear glasses to see normally, or else his vision is blurred. Astigmatism and myopia will undoubtedly make it difficult for the idol to get his driver’s license, as he needs spectacles to see clearly.

After Namjoon’s Instagram story, ARMYs realized how difficult it is for him to work with the conditions mentioned in his prescription. The optometrist fan went on to describe BTS’ RM’s eye condition and even suggested possible solutions to correct it.

One fan suggested that the idol could have Lasik surgery to fix his condition. However, this should be met with several requirements.

“There is a lot of questions about whether Namjoon could have lasik surgery, and the answer is yes, he could have some dry effect after.”

Many fans can relate to RM’s condition and tweeted about the same.

lex⁷ @prodK0YA no wonder he has such thick glasses joon has myopia 7.75 in his right eye and 7.5 in his left so this is what the world looks like to himno wonder he has such thick glasses twitter.com/i/web/status/1… joon has myopia 7.75 in his right eye and 7.5 in his left so this is what the world looks like to him 😭 no wonder he has such thick glasses twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/56aZP1qaPJ

JK's R foot⁷ - A BTS Forever ARMY fan account. @KarenBr5662 @miiniyoongs Have worn glasses since 5th grade, astigmatism in both eyes and myopic. I have dry eyes, so contacts tend to stick to my eyes! At 55, I was wearing trifocals. Had cataract surgery in 2013 and regained my far vision. I love glasses and people in glasses and love NJ for sharing! @miiniyoongs Have worn glasses since 5th grade, astigmatism in both eyes and myopic. I have dry eyes, so contacts tend to stick to my eyes! At 55, I was wearing trifocals. Had cataract surgery in 2013 and regained my far vision. I love glasses and people in glasses and love NJ for sharing!

Samantha💜⁷ ᵛⁱᵇᵉ❤🔥 @Samantha_1225 @miiniyoongs Oh Joonie.. You are not alone.. I have needed glasses since 4th grade been wearing contacts since 7th and I also have astigmatism but I can't wear the corrective lenses for that they bothered my eyes.. So I just deal with the slight blurry-ness with regular contacts @miiniyoongs Oh Joonie.. You are not alone.. I have needed glasses since 4th grade been wearing contacts since 7th and I also have astigmatism but I can't wear the corrective lenses for that they bothered my eyes.. So I just deal with the slight blurry-ness with regular contacts

BTS’ RM's became the first Korean soloist to spend six consecutive weeks on Billboard 200

Kim Namjoon recently released his first solo album, Indigo, consisting of ten tracks, including Lonely, Winter Flower, and more. He has collaborated with many singers for the aesthetically pleasing and phenomenal album, such as Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak, Kim Sa-wol, and many others.

BTS' RM also became the first Korean soloist to debut with two albums at No.15 on the Billboard 200 in December 2022. As of now under the Billboard’s Artist 100, the idol has set a new record for the longest run by any Korean soloist to spend his seventh week on the chart at No.98.

Recently, BTS’ RM became the only and first Korean soloist to spend six consecutive weeks on Billboard 200 with his solo album Indigo.

