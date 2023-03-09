"I'm your babe": BTS V has a surprising hilarious reaction to an ARMY trying to flirt with him on Weverse live

On March 7, BTS V hosted a surprise Weverse live show for ARMYs and although it was short and sweet, the interaction was filled with some unexpected moments.

With no special agenda, the Singularity singer chatted with fans about everyday things when one fan made an unexpected remark towards BTS’ V, taking the latter by surprise.

While reading some fan comments, the Inner Child singer chanced upon a comment by an ARMY, @s_thv_7, who asked him, “How are you, babe?” Surprised by this bold and flirtatious comment, BTS’ V took a pause and gave a surprising and hilarious reaction to the fan for trying to flirt with him.

“I’m your babe,” the BTS member replied in return, trying to dodge the question by giving a funnier response in return.

"I just got butterflies": BTS V’s fans take to social media to react to his recent Weverse live

BTS V’s fans took to social media to react to an ARMY trying to flirt with him and his rather surprising hilarious reaction during his recent Weverse Live. Check out some of these reactions below:

Can someone convert "how are you babe" to some file? I wanna make it as my msg alert tone

anah ¹¹⁹ |ia @Anah_Kth

Taehyung's "HOW ARE YOU BABE" and "IM YOUR BABE?" Will always remain as one of the iconic moments of this century! An Unforgettable Weverse live of this year, which was also #3 shortest live of 2023 (till now), and yes he occupies 1 & 2 spots in this category

•ʀᴏsᴇ⁷🥃•🐈#HappySugaDay 🍊• @CYPHERS_DDAENG3



How are you babe? Taehyung live in weverse

Ikra♡JK @JEONJUN20577224

Life goes on besty



TAEHYUNG WEVERSE LIVE

He's live 13 minutes only, and you didn't watch it? Life goes on besty

BTS V hosted his first Weverse Live in two months and even though it was barely for 13 minutes, fans were happy to witness the Sweet Night singer. Dressed in a customized tee-shirt with the BTS X Mc Donald's logo on it along with unkempt hair and no makeup, the 30-year-old looked every inch the globally renowned star that he is.

During the live, a fan asked him for his customized tee shirt to which the singer refused, saying that they can’t have it as it is “limited edition.” He shared some miscellaneous updates like how he got a perm recently and how he doesn’t like beer and has tasted it only thrice in his life.

The hit idol also revealed that his pet dog Yeontan is at his parents’ house and he plans to do a V-live with Yeontan soon. V also jokingly revealed that he cannot have a live as long as Jungkook as his phone battery is just at four percent and will have to end his Weverse live in some time.

BTS V becomes the global brand ambassador of Indonesian brand SimInvest

On March 1, the Singularity singer became the official brand ambassador for Indonesia’s biggest financing advisory firm, SimInvest.

The company announced that they have onboarded the BTS member as their newest ambassador during a live stream with a cut out of the popular idol, evoking exciting responses from ARMYs across the world. Additionally, SimInvest released their first commercial featuring the Christmas Tree singer, which trended at the top on social media.

The singer is currently starring in his first-ever variety show outside BTS activities. Titled Seo Jins, the food program stars Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik and airs every Friday at 8.50 pm KST on tvN, TVing, and Amazon Prime Video in a select few countries.

