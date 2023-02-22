“Taehyung is on another level”: BTS’ V trends with 700,000+ views on Naver's Most-Viewed News after The Game Caterers

BTS’ V is raising fans’ expectations with his new food-based variety show Seo Jins, all set to premiere tomorrow worldwide.
The talented singer will be making his variety show debut with Seo Jins or Jinny’s Kitchen and fans' excitement is at its peak with their reactions to his various appearances and promotional activities.
BTS’ V recently appeared on the popular talk show The Game Caterers with the rest of the cast members Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik. Most of his articles trended with 700,000+ views on Naver’s Most-Viewed News, and fans have shared their excited reactions.
“Taehyung is on another level”
An elated ARMY wrote in response to BTS’ V trending for The Game Caterers.
BTS’ Vs congratulate him for trending on top of Naver’s Most-Viewed News after The Game Caterers
BTS’ Vs took to social media to congratulate him for trending atop Naver’s Most-Viewed News category after The Game Caterers aired a special promotional broadcast featuring the cast members.
The episodes are divided into two parts and have already amassed 5.5 million views on YouTube via “channel fullmoon." Notably, it has reached atop Naver’s Most-Viewed News category with a total of 700,000+ combined views in 24 hours. Fans have taken to social media to congratulate him on this amazing achievement.
Both parts of The Game Caterers trended at number one and number two spot YouTube South Korea after their release.
Various anecdotes and instances from the show were shared online in the form of articles, blogs, forum discussions and short videos. The Sweet Night singer also became the main topic of interest amongst the general public.
There were at least 15 articles written about BTS’ V post The Game Caterers’ episode which trended on Naver’s most-viewed news section.
Three of his most-viewed articles received 344,000, 182,000, and 180,000 views respectively. This resulted in a combined total of 700,000+ combined views in 24 hours on Naver’s Most-Viewed news. Notably, he also trended on the main pages of other platforms like Daum, Nate and Korean public forums.
Some of the trending moments included him talking about his new-found friendship with Jung Yu-mi, the director of Se Jins’ snack bar and how he wanted to play in Mexico and not work.
Furthermore, BTS’ V confessed that he has a low tolerance for alcohol but despite that, he enjoyed drinking it. In fact, his incorrect answers on the quiz played on The Game Caterers earned him favorable responses from fans as well.
What is Seo Jins about?
Seo Jins is a spin-off of the popular food-variety show Youn’s Kitchen. It is run by PD Na-Young-seok who had previously helmed Youn’s Kitchen.
However, unlike Youn’s Kitchen, in Seo Jins, the team has set shop in Bacalar, Mexico, where they will sell Korean snack items like Korean fried chicken and tteokkbokki.
Seo Jins or Jinny’s Kitchen will premiere on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN, TVing and Amazon Prime Video.
It will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video for international fans in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It will also be broadcast in the following Asian countries - Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam.