“Taehyung is on another level”: BTS’ V trends with 700,000+ views on Naver's Most-Viewed News after The Game Caterers

BTS’ V is raising fans’ expectations with his new food-based variety show Seo Jins, all set to premiere tomorrow worldwide.

The talented singer will be making his variety show debut with Seo Jins or Jinny’s Kitchen and fans' excitement is at its peak with their reactions to his various appearances and promotional activities.

BTS’ V recently appeared on the popular talk show The Game Caterers with the rest of the cast members Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik. Most of his articles trended with 700,000+ views on Naver’s Most-Viewed News, and fans have shared their excited reactions.

“Taehyung is on another level”

An elated ARMY wrote in response to BTS’ V trending for The Game Caterers.

BTS’ Vs congratulate him for trending on top of Naver’s Most-Viewed News after The Game Caterers

BTS’ Vs took to social media to congratulate him for trending atop Naver’s Most-Viewed News category after The Game Caterers aired a special promotional broadcast featuring the cast members.

The episodes are divided into two parts and have already amassed 5.5 million views on YouTube via “channel fullmoon." Notably, it has reached atop Naver’s Most-Viewed News category with a total of 700,000+ combined views in 24 hours. Fans have taken to social media to congratulate him on this amazing achievement.

TAE GUIDE | TAEWEEK @taeguide [INFO] Kmedia articles related to Taehyung’s appearance in the Game Caterers x Jinny’s Kitchen episodes and tvn’s recent Taehyung centered teaser for Seojins were the 7th, 16th and 18th Most viewed news on Naver with 344,000, 182,000 and 180,000 views respectively [INFO] Kmedia articles related to Taehyung’s appearance in the Game Caterers x Jinny’s Kitchen episodes and tvn’s recent Taehyung centered teaser for Seojins were the 7th, 16th and 18th Most viewed news on Naver with 344,000, 182,000 and 180,000 views respectively https://t.co/JyV3cyqgFR

♡ @KTH_UK Kim Taehyung is trending on daum and Naver main page for seojin press conference!



He is never beating the Main Character allegations, he's Korea's sweetheart



GLOBAL SENSATION KIM TAEHYUNG Kim Taehyung is trending on daum and Naver main page for seojin press conference!He is never beating the Main Character allegations, he's Korea's sweetheartGLOBAL SENSATION KIM TAEHYUNG https://t.co/JopRNBDJrN

V STREAM 🐯💜 (FAN ACC) @tetestream_ Article about Taehyung & Seojin's cast spent 4 consecutive hours at #1 on Naver's Top Most Viewed News with 48,785 views! Article about Taehyung & Seojin's cast spent 4 consecutive hours at #1 on Naver's Top Most Viewed News with 48,785 views! https://t.co/guGFuPFynK

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts [INFO] Articles about Taehyung and Seojins Press conference are trending on the Naver Entertainment Most Viewed news section at #1 with 89k views and at #14 with 8.9k views.



The article trending at #1 talks extensively about Taehyung and his experience being on the show! [INFO] Articles about Taehyung and Seojins Press conference are trending on the Naver Entertainment Most Viewed news section at #1 with 89k views and at #14 with 8.9k views.The article trending at #1 talks extensively about Taehyung and his experience being on the show! https://t.co/D6aY2fBNPE

Both parts of The Game Caterers trended at number one and number two spot YouTube South Korea after their release.

Various anecdotes and instances from the show were shared online in the form of articles, blogs, forum discussions and short videos. The Sweet Night singer also became the main topic of interest amongst the general public.

There were at least 15 articles written about BTS’ V post The Game Caterers’ episode which trended on Naver’s most-viewed news section.

TAE GUIDE | TAEWEEK @taeguide [INFO] 14/15 Taehyung articles about his Friendship with Yumi, little anecdotes of his shared by Seojin and his experience in Mexico occupied Naver’s Most Viewed section following the release of Game Caterers x Seojins episodes [INFO] 14/15 Taehyung articles about his Friendship with Yumi, little anecdotes of his shared by Seojin and his experience in Mexico occupied Naver’s Most Viewed section following the release of Game Caterers x Seojins episodes https://t.co/muQdIrvzJD

Three of his most-viewed articles received 344,000, 182,000, and 180,000 views respectively. This resulted in a combined total of 700,000+ combined views in 24 hours on Naver’s Most-Viewed news. Notably, he also trended on the main pages of other platforms like Daum, Nate and Korean public forums.

Some of the trending moments included him talking about his new-found friendship with Jung Yu-mi, the director of Se Jins’ snack bar and how he wanted to play in Mexico and not work.

Furthermore, BTS’ V confessed that he has a low tolerance for alcohol but despite that, he enjoyed drinking it. In fact, his incorrect answers on the quiz played on The Game Caterers earned him favorable responses from fans as well.

What is Seo Jins about?

BTS V Canada  @TaehyungCanada



SEOJINS PRESS CONFERENCE

#TAEHYUNGonJinnysKitchen



Omg! Taehyung is so funny! He says that the ticket to appear in Na PD program that he won in RUN BTS is still valid. In his eyes, he had not used it since NaPD contacted him personally for this show.SEOJINS PRESS CONFERENCE Omg! Taehyung is so funny! He says that the ticket to appear in Na PD program that he won in RUN BTS is still valid. In his eyes, he had not used it since NaPD contacted him personally for this show.SEOJINS PRESS CONFERENCE#TAEHYUNGonJinnysKitchen https://t.co/s7wt5Zzh7e

Seo Jins is a spin-off of the popular food-variety show Youn’s Kitchen. It is run by PD Na-Young-seok who had previously helmed Youn’s Kitchen.

However, unlike Youn’s Kitchen, in Seo Jins, the team has set shop in Bacalar, Mexico, where they will sell Korean snack items like Korean fried chicken and tteokkbokki.

Seo Jins or Jinny’s Kitchen will premiere on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN, TVing and Amazon Prime Video.

It will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video for international fans in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It will also be broadcast in the following Asian countries - Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Poll : 0 votes