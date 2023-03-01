“V itself is a promotion”: BTS’ V becomes the first celebrity in the world to boast of 10 plus million likes on all his Instagram posts

BTS’ V achieved yet another record on Instagram, which cemented his status further as the social media "king" recently.

For the unversed, the Christmas Tree crooner is one of the most-followed K-pop celebrities in the world, boasting an impeccable 57.2 million followers on Instagram in under two years.

On March 1, BTS’ V, via his personal Instagram account @thv, reached a milestone of 10+ million likes on all his 77 posts. With this, the Sweet Night singer became the first celebrity in the world to achieve this amazing feat.

“V itself is a promotion,” a BTS fan posted on Twitter, congratulating the 27-year-old idol on his Instagram achievement.

BTS’ V holds the record for the 'most-liked post for an Asian artist' with 20 million likes

BTS’ V’s new Instagram record has become a hot topic of discussion amongst fans and various news outlets, including MBC News and W Korea.

In addition to having the aforementioned record of boasting 10+ million likes on all of his IG posts, the K-idol additionally holds the record for 'most-liked post by an Asian artist' with 20 million likes. The post in question featured a series of pictures featuring his beloved pet dog Yeontan. Captioned “tan” (the dog’s nickname), the post currently has 20,637,886 likes.

For his amazing feat, W Korea praised him stating that the number of views he gets on his reels can easily exceed the population of South Korea. As soon as the news hit online spaces, BTS’ V’s fans took to their social media to congratulate the singer on his new record.

Back in 2021, when he joined Instagram on December 6 along with his six other bandmates, the 27-year-old became the fastest person to reach 1 million and 10 million followers on the social media platform.

Leading the follower count at the time, BTS’ V surpassed 1 million followers in just 43 minutes of his joining Instagram. Due to positive word of mouth, the Singularity singer raked in 10 million followers in a record time of 4 hours and 52 minutes, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach these many followers.

The singer’s personal Instagram account features a mix of posts -- photos and videos -- related to his work (snippets, brand promotions, and magazine photoshoots) and personal moments with his friends and pet dog Yeontan.

Almost two months later, the singer posted a carousel of pictures recently featuring himself in a photo shoot backdrop. The post also featured a photo of Hotel Transylvania character Dennis Dracula Loughran.

His carousel additionally featured a naked silhouette of him and another where an unidentified little girl can be seen singing You’ve Got a Friend in Me with her father.

According to fans, it was indicative of something hugely planned in the pipeline by the singer in the near future.

BTS’ V has become the brand ambassador for the Indonesian firm SimInvest

On March 1, BTS’ V surprised fans by announcing that he has now become the brand ambassador for Indonesia’s biggest financing advisory firm SimInvest. The Indonesian brand had previously dropped hints regarding their new brand ambassador and ARMYs had guessed correctly that it was indeed the Singularity singer.

SimInvest officially announced BTS’ V as their newest ambassador during a live stream with a cut out of the popular K-pop idol, inciting exciting responses from ARMYs worldwide.

Shortly after this, the organization shared a video where the BTS member officially introduced himself as the brand’s newest ambassador. His first commercial was met with great reception by fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, V is currently starring in his debut variety show, Seo Jins, starring Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik. The program airs every Friday at 8.50 pm KST on tvN, TVing, and Amazon Prime Video in a select few countries.

