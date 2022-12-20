BTS’ V’s fans react to his elaborate birthday project at Incheon International airport

BTS’ V’s fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the idol’s birthday celebrations as grand as possible. The Singularity singer will celebrate his birthday on December 30, and his birthday projects are already on full display.

“NUNA V”, BTS’ V’s biggest Korean fansite, has put together an elaborate birthday project for the Christmas Tree singer at the Art Media Tunnel of Incheon International Airport. For those unversed, Incheon Airport is South Korea’s largest airport, and the Art Media Tunnel is a place where one can place ads and posters for display.

ARMYs have taken over Seoul’s Incheon area to celebrate BTS’ V’s birthday, and their reactions on social media are proof of their love for the idol.

Madeev⁷ military wife🌊 @saxophonist95 I hope Taehyung saw his birthday Ads at the Incheon International Airport terminal🥺



I hope Taehyung saw his birthday Ads at the Incheon International Airport terminal🥺 https://t.co/VpKjau95hO

BTS’ V’s fans have put up LED screen videos for his birthday at Incheon International Airport

KTH1 🐻 VEAUTIFUL DAYS @kth1_coming 🥰



#BTSV #TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyung

NUNA V birthday project for Kim Taehyung in Incheon Airport is so beautiful, I've seen some medias posting about his arrival so I hope he could see this and feel how loved & appreciated he is NUNA V birthday project for Kim Taehyung in Incheon Airport is so beautiful, I've seen some medias posting about his arrival so I hope he could see this and feel how loved & appreciated he is 💜🥰 #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyung https://t.co/iTSIa1ldsg

BTS’ V’s fans have dubbed December as “Taecember”--a witty portmanteau of his name "Tae" (shortened version of "Taehyung") and his birth month "December." The Singularity singer’s Korean fanbase “NUNA V” has gone to great lengths to ensure the BTS star gets a birthday surprise befitting his status.

“NUNA V” has placed LED screen videos throughout the Art Media Tunnel of Incheon International Airport. It is a significant feat for fans as Incheon is South Korea’s largest airport that attracts a huge number of international citizens and tourists every day.

The Art Media Tunnel currently boasts LED screens and digital ads dedicated to BTS member V that are located in the passageway of the Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 Traffic Center. Two different birthday ads will be running during the months of December and January.

While the first ad will run from December 5, 2022, to January 4, 2023, the second ad will take up screenspace between December 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023. Both birthday ads, which cover every inch of the 60-meter-long passageway, are scheduled to run for a month each, and will remain on display at least 15 days past the idol's birthday date.

ARMYs who visited Incheon airport’s Art Media Tunnel, as well as those who saw it virtually, couldn’t stop raving about it on social media.

Maureen D @superlove1003 @kth1_coming I really do love this. I do wonder if he gets a bit uncomfy seeing himself in such large scale? I mean when he deboards. May I add.. WOW🥰 @kth1_coming I really do love this. I do wonder if he gets a bit uncomfy seeing himself in such large scale? I mean when he deboards. May I add.. WOW🥰

GG @GitaGurung20 @kth1_coming Thank you so much for your amazing work for an amazing person. We love you and we love Kim Tae Hyung @kth1_coming Thank you so much for your amazing work for an amazing person. We love you and we love Kim Tae Hyung👏👏👏

vantetae @vantekth_30 @kth1_coming It's indeed so pretty, thank you @_nuna_V for having this great birthday project for our lovely Kim Taehyung @kth1_coming It's indeed so pretty, thank you @_nuna_V for having this great birthday project for our lovely Kim Taehyung

TAECEMBER MONTH 🥳💜 @jonessylvie09 @taeguide Hope he post story of this want to see my baby face light up while watching his birthday project. @taeguide Hope he post story of this want to see my baby face light up while watching his birthday project.

Besides that, billboards and digital ads are placed across major cities around the world in honor of V’s birthday. Some fans have also been focussing on charity drives and donations for the Sweet Night singer’s upcoming birthday, while others have organized streaming goals online and virtual listening parties.

BTS’ V’s photofolio Veautiful Days will release worldwide on February 23, 2023

BTS’ V will release his much-awaited photo-folio Veautiful Days worldwide on February 23, 2023. The Christmas Tree singer is the fifth member after RM, Jung Kook, Jin, and Jimin to release his photo-folio series.

Heavily inspired by the image of the 19th century English gentleman, the idol's photo project has tweaked the concept to make it his own. According to fans, BTS’ V looks like Anthony Bridgerton from the Netflix series Bridgerton and Mr Darcy from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

The special photo book will also comprise some of his best pictures, special memorabilia, and other goodies. The 80-page folio is 220 x 280mm in size and comes with a set of mini notebooks and stickers specially curated by BTS’ V.

Besides that, the Sweet Night singer will star in the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, titled Seo Jin’s and produced by PD Na Young-suk, who helmed the previous seasons as well. He will be joined by his Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik to run a Korean restaurant in a foreign country. Fans feel the show is set in Mexico as the singer had recently visited Mexico. Seo Jin’s will air sometime in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes