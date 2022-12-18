BTS V’s photobook series "Veautiful Days" ranks first on several Japanese e-commerce sites 

BTS V’s photobook or photo-folio series Veautiful Days has been selling like hotcakes ever since it was made available for pre-orders starting December 9.

The multi-talented BTS member is one of the most popular K-pop idols at the moment, and hence it comes as no surprise that only nine days after the pre-orders were announced, BTS V’s photofolio series Veautiful Days ranked first in the photobook sales rankings on Japan’s largest internet mall Rakuten.

Not only that, Veautiful Days topped the best-selling rankings in Universal Music Store Japan and came second in search rankings for the same. Yahoo Japan showed similar search results as well where BTS V’s photofolio was the best-selling K-pop item.

BTS V’s merchandise has been a hot-seller item in Japan for the second time this year

The year 2022 has been a significant one for BTS. Not only have the members announced their plans for enlisting in the military, but they have also full-fledgedly launched their solo activities.

BTS’ V had some interesting projects under wraps as well. For one, the idol made his solo magazine cover debut with Vogue Korea for its October issue, becoming the first celebrity to feature on all six covers of the same magazine publication. It broke the record for the highest weekly sales for a magazine on Ktown4u when it surpassed 50,000 pre-orders.

Not only that, it was the hottest-selling K-pop merch in Japan, and his Vogue Korea solo covers were displayed in Japan’s largest bookstore chain, Tsutaya Bookstore. They were displayed in Shibuya and Ginza, Tokyo, where the staff had to restock the magazines due to popular demand. In fact, the idol even had a separate section dedicated to him in Tsutaya Bookstore.

Only two months following that, BTS’ V is back with another best-selling item - his photo-folio series Veautiful Days, a charming wordplay of his stage name, "V," and the English word "Beautiful."

In the photo series, the Inner Child singer seems to be inspired by a 19th-century British gentleman, reinterpreted in his own way. According to fans, the idol seems to have channeled his inner Darcy from Pride and Prejudice and Anthony Bridgerton from Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Dressed in sharp suits while donning hats and flaunting canes and pocket watches, BTS’ V channels the retro English vibe with an effortless gaze, earning praise for his handsome visuals, interesting photobook concept, and charisma from global fans.

As mentioned previously, the photobook is currently a hot-selling item on Japan’s e-commerce sites and internet shopping malls like Rakuten, Yahoo Japan, and Universal Music Store Japan.

ARMYs are happy and proud that BTS’ V had a majorly successful year with his two solo activities and have taken to social media to express their excitement for the same.

TK IND • TAECEMBER🐻❄️ @Taekook_india V’s Special 8 Photo-folio: Me, Myself, and V 'Veautiful Days' is currently #1 on Best Seller at Universal Music Store Japan website! V’s Special 8 Photo-folio: Me, Myself, and V 'Veautiful Days' is currently #1 on Best Seller at Universal Music Store Japan website! 📊V’s Special 8 Photo-folio: Me, Myself, and V 'Veautiful Days' is currently #1 on Best Seller at Universal Music Store Japan website! https://t.co/qUzp3GR5Et

BTS V HOTRENDS @v_hotrends



Plz like OP

naver.me/5Af3H5DU

#V #BTSV BTS V ranked #1 in Japanese bookstores,the photobook 'Veautiful Days' has started pre-sale in Japan. It ranked #1 in the photobook sales at Rakuten & in the Universal Music Store it ranked #1 in the sales,proving V's hot popularityPlz like OP BTS V ranked #1 in Japanese bookstores,the photobook 'Veautiful Days' has started pre-sale in Japan. It ranked #1 in the photobook sales at Rakuten & in the Universal Music Store it ranked #1 in the sales,proving V's hot popularityPlz like OP naver.me/5Af3H5DU#V #BTSV https://t.co/TNtpU5iWtS

BTS V News @KTH_News



*3 #BTSV again swept the top spot in various popularity ranking polls held in Japan. To date, V has now ranked #1 for 89 & 85 consecutive weeks on the Korean idol and actors polls. V’s photobook “Veautiful Days” ranked 1st to 4th, 9th & 10th upon release.*3 naver.me/xjLgZq3x #BTSV again swept the top spot in various popularity ranking polls held in Japan. To date, V has now ranked #1 for 89 & 85 consecutive weeks on the Korean idol and actors polls. V’s photobook “Veautiful Days” ranked 1st to 4th, 9th & 10th upon release.*3 naver.me/xjLgZq3x https://t.co/OEnk7YUb9N

The pre-orders began on December 9 and global shipping will begin on December 23 according to an update by Weverse Shop. The photobook is said to be a special gift for BTS V’s birthday month.

Weverse Shop @weverseshop

Special 8 Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’



승마 수업부터 티타임, 야외에서의 휴식과 나를 위한 여행까지

뷔의 취향으로 재해석된 19세기 영국 신사의 Veautiful한 하루를 함께해 보세요.



campaigns.weverseshop.io/V_Photobook_pr…



#뷔 #V 뷔의 낭만적인 감성과 품격을 담은🤵 #BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’승마 수업부터 티타임, 야외에서의 휴식과 나를 위한 여행까지뷔의 취향으로 재해석된 19세기 영국 신사의 Veautiful한 하루를 함께해 보세요. 뷔의 낭만적인 감성과 품격을 담은🤵 #BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’승마 수업부터 티타임, 야외에서의 휴식과 나를 위한 여행까지🏇☕ 뷔의 취향으로 재해석된 19세기 영국 신사의 Veautiful한 하루를 함께해 보세요.👉campaigns.weverseshop.io/V_Photobook_pr…#뷔 #V https://t.co/BJ7U6G1y0h

BTS V’s photo-folio has special inputs from the talented member

BTS V’s photo-folio series Veautiful Days has special inputs from the Singularity singer himself.

The 80-page photobook is made of naturally dissolved paper, eco-friendly ink, and biodegradable packaging that reflects the company's commitment to the environment. It is 220 x 280mm in size with a set of mini notebooks and stickers specially curated by BTS’ V.

A mini-poster

A foldable poster

A postage stamp

An official photocard

A random photocard

A set of a mini notebooks

Stickers

The official release date for the photobook is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Besides that, BTS’ V has been confirmed to star in the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, titled Seo Jin’s and produced by PD Na Young-suk, who helmed the previous seasons as well.

The concept goes by the idea of a bunch of Korean celebrities who have been recruited to manage a Korean restaurant in a foreign country. The Stigma singer will be joined by his best friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik. The show is expected to go live sometime in 2023.

