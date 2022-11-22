"This is getting out of hand": BTS V’s fans demand HYBE take action against staff trying to sell information about the idol

BTS V’s fans are upset with a certain staff member who was trying to sell personal information about the idol online.

Taking to social media platforms, several fans have demanded that HYBE take action against the staff member for taking advantage of BTS V’s popularity and using it to spread misinformation.

BTS V recently visited Paris for his personal overseas schedule, the reason for which is not yet known to fans. ARMYs speculate that it could be related to some brand commitment, collaboration, or his debut solo album. The information isn’t verifiable yet.

Even though the Singularity singer has returned to South Korea, fans are upset that a staff member from his entourage tried to sell his information online and have demanded HYBE to look into this matter and punish the culprit harshly.

dee the astronaut @zonequal



Certaines personnes, mal intentionnés et ayant des informations sur son schedule, car en faisant parti, on voulu nous vendre des informations, confidentiel sur sa venue ( avec lieu, horaire et j'en passe) pour - Maintenant que Taehyung est parti, nous pouvons nous exprimer : Certaines personnes, mal intentionnés et ayant des informations sur son schedule, car en faisant parti, on voulu nous vendre des informations, confidentiel sur sa venue ( avec lieu, horaire et j'en passe) pour - https://t.co/LoKem8YtSL so someone who was part of taehyung’s schedule in paris tried to sell his schedule for $350.. this is sick bighit need to do something about this cause this is getting out of hand twitter.com/KpopInParis/st… so someone who was part of taehyung’s schedule in paris tried to sell his schedule for $350.. this is sick bighit need to do something about this cause this is getting out of hand twitter.com/KpopInParis/st…

BTS V’s fans furious after staff member tried to sell the idol's confidential information for $350

After BTS V departed Paris, a French K-pop media outlet by the name of “KPop in Paris” revealed that they had received information about the singer’s private schedule from someone who claimed to be part of his entourage and identified themselves as a staff member of HYBE.

The post below starts with “Now that Taehyung (BTS V’s real name) left, we can speak” and reveals details about their interaction with the said staff member.

“K-pop in Paris” revealed that the staff member was offering confidential information about BTS V’s itinerary, where he was going, and timings for a pricey sum of $350.

The French media outlet warned fans of such people and asked ARMYs to exercise caution, respect the Christmas Tree singer's privacy, and not fall for such traps.

Naturally, ARMYs were furious to learn that someone from BTS V's entourage was trying to sell his privacy online and make money out of it. Fans are banding together to report this to HYBE and urge them to swiftly take action against the staff member.

They are also demanding a complete cleanse of BTS' staff management to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future and have asked the management to take complete accountability for V's safety.

chimdiminie ⁷ apobangpo 🌊 @chimdimnie

Its all coming from inside and there are tons of people willing to BUY the info

We need a cleanse within management @zonequal One can see this pattern if we observe how post pandemic kmedia and stalkers both began to get information about Bangtan travels before bighit revealing themIts all coming from inside and there are tons of people willing to BUY the infoWe need a cleanse within management @zonequal One can see this pattern if we observe how post pandemic kmedia and stalkers both began to get information about Bangtan travels before bighit revealing themIts all coming from inside and there are tons of people willing to BUY the infoWe need a cleanse within management

chimdiminie ⁷ apobangpo 🌊 @chimdimnie

I really hope they can resolve this better @zonequal Also , sometimes this can also be not part of bighit but 3rd parties like hotel, flight, food, entertainment sections of the visit purposeI really hope they can resolve this better @zonequal Also , sometimes this can also be not part of bighit but 3rd parties like hotel, flight, food, entertainment sections of the visit purposeI really hope they can resolve this better

VOTE BTS ON MAMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @joonkooked

Vmonnie ∞⁷ ✨ @tsundereagustd @joonkooked @zonequal Yeah, this is not new and almost company did this, eventhough this is not good thing. Sometime they contact fansite about their schedule so they can come to their priv schedule. Some of the idols even contact personally with fansite, that’s what I heard @joonkooked @zonequal Yeah, this is not new and almost company did this, eventhough this is not good thing. Sometime they contact fansite about their schedule so they can come to their priv schedule. Some of the idols even contact personally with fansite, that’s what I heard

Peach⁷ @peachminjin @zonequal This is insanely sick...how can someone professional even think of doing this. They should get sued for their Action both actually who sold and also who bought. @zonequal This is insanely sick...how can someone professional even think of doing this. They should get sued for their Action both actually who sold and also who bought.

Recently, BTS' Jungkook faced a similar situation when his lost hat was attempted to be sold for $7100 by a former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee. The employee was called in for questioning by the police and confessed to the crime.

He tried to sell Jungkook's hat at an online flea shop claiming that nobody from the idol's side was coming to claim this lost property, and hence, he decided to sell it online to make money out of it. ARMYs were furious upon finding this out and reported the matter to BIG HIT MUSIC.

Fans agree that this situation isn't exactly similar to BTS V's situation as, in this case, the deed was carried out by a staff employee. There is a definite breach in the BTS members' privacy, and some notorious people are trying to put a price on it.

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon The former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who attempted to sell Jungkook’s hat online has admitted to all charges. The former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who attempted to sell Jungkook’s hat online has admitted to all charges. https://t.co/HUrXTVVqSG

BTS V pens a note of concern after being mobbed at the airport

V returned to South Korea on November 20 after a brief trip to Paris for an undisclosed reason. He expressed his concern via Instagram stories after being mobbed at the airport and revealed that he was disheartened to see a lack of security at the airport.

While the Singularity singer looked handsome as always in his stylish avatar, showcasing his affable personality to the media and fans awaiting him, he did become alarmed about spotting so many people at the airport.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 221120



TH: There's no ARMYs or reporters who got hurt right?

I always get worried while coming back (to Korea) and while departing

While seeing ARMYs makes me happy but seeing you guys fall and get bumped into, makes my heart hurt a lot. + BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 221120TH: There's no ARMYs or reporters who got hurt right?I always get worried while coming back (to Korea) and while departingWhile seeing ARMYs makes me happy but seeing you guys fall and get bumped into, makes my heart hurt a lot. + https://t.co/EAI2UrAlEk

Accompanied by his manager and a staff member, the star tried his best to ensure fans' safety amidst the chaos and requested fans and the media to maintain decorum at the airport.

“There are no ARMYs or reporters who got hurt. Right? I get worried every time I enter or depart [a country] even though seeing ARMYs makes me happy. But seeing people falling or getting bumped into makes my heart hurt a lot. From now on, it would be great to see each other again and not get injured or hurt, everyone.”

More details regarding V’s future solo activities and reasons for his recent Paris trip are awaited.

