“You better apologize”: BTS fans slam French radio hosts for calling the septet “Korean virgins”

DJ Philip Caveriviere of French radio RTL is under fire from BTS’ fandom after he made a rude comment towards Jung Kook and the septet. As the French ARMYs broke down the comment about “Korean virgins” and explained that it was racist, many paraded on social media for an apology from the DJ.
ARMYs expressed their disappointment on Twitter at witnessing racially-charged comments towards the septet despite continuously breaking records and making history.
The radio show host was commenting on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and while talking about its opening ceremony, shared some crude remarks on Jung Kook and BTS. Much to the dislike of many, he and radio RTL ended up being bombarded with angry messages and mentions on Twitter and Instagram.
French radio DJ criticized for his comments towards BTS and Jung Kook
On November 21, a day after BTS’ Jung Kook gave a historic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, the K-pop idol became the target of a crude remark. The South Korean septet’s race and gender has often been played for laughs by both major and minor foreign publications.
French radio host Philip Caveriviere made a remark on his show that was deemed racist, inappropriate and xenophobic. One fan on Twitter translated his comment and mentioned that he referred to Jung Kook while talking about the opening ceremony, saying:
“There weren’t a lot of stars. Oh yes there was a Korean group of virgins…”
Twitter user @moonkotae explained what the word “puceau” meant and that it has a negative connotation. Although it means “virgin,” it is never used in a neutral word but in a condescending manner. Other French ARMYs have also shared that the word used to call them “virgin” was a complicated one but is used as an insult.
Fans reacted harshly to the incident and even sent the DJ messages on Instagram. They asked him to apologize to BTS and the fans.
One fan roughly translated the DJ’s response to the message. He mentioned that there are several authors behind the scenes and the jokes were made by his colleague. He added that he laughed because the joke “came out of nowhere.”
However, ARMYs were unimpressed with his apology. They pointed out that he said sorry for “hurting” their love for BTS, but did not apologize for his comments regarding the group or Jung Kook.
Meanwhile, ARMYs were also shocked to see the same host joke about Morgan Freeman, calling him “Nelson Mandela” with a seemingly mocking tone.
In other news, praises for BTS’ youngest member Jung Kook’s Dreamers performance took over the internet soon after his performance ended on November 20.
The idol later revealed that he experienced some issues with his in-ear monitor. While still reeling in from the impressive opening performance, fans are currently waiting for the release of Dreamers music video.