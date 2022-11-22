“You better apologize”: BTS fans slam French radio hosts for calling the septet “Korean virgins”

DJ Philip Caveriviere of French radio RTL is under fire from BTS’ fandom after he made a rude comment towards Jung Kook and the septet. As the French ARMYs broke down the comment about “Korean virgins” and explained that it was racist, many paraded on social media for an apology from the DJ.

ARMYs expressed their disappointment on Twitter at witnessing racially-charged comments towards the septet despite continuously breaking records and making history.

Arisha⁷ @Arisha_Vendavel I'm so tired y'all... It's been 4 years since BTS' first concert in France, they're more mainstream than ever and yet it never stop... Always the same disrespectful and insulting "jokes" from French media. Casual racism in broad daylight and they're laughing proud of themselves I'm so tired y'all... It's been 4 years since BTS' first concert in France, they're more mainstream than ever and yet it never stop... Always the same disrespectful and insulting "jokes" from French media. Casual racism in broad daylight and they're laughing proud of themselves

The radio show host was commenting on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and while talking about its opening ceremony, shared some crude remarks on Jung Kook and BTS. Much to the dislike of many, he and radio RTL ended up being bombarded with angry messages and mentions on Twitter and Instagram.

French radio DJ criticized for his comments towards BTS and Jung Kook

On November 21, a day after BTS’ Jung Kook gave a historic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, the K-pop idol became the target of a crude remark. The South Korean septet’s race and gender has often been played for laughs by both major and minor foreign publications.

French radio host Philip Caveriviere made a remark on his show that was deemed racist, inappropriate and xenophobic. One fan on Twitter translated his comment and mentioned that he referred to Jung Kook while talking about the opening ceremony, saying:

“There weren’t a lot of stars. Oh yes there was a Korean group of virgins…”

Twitter user @moonkotae explained what the word “puceau” meant and that it has a negative connotation. Although it means “virgin,” it is never used in a neutral word but in a condescending manner. Other French ARMYs have also shared that the word used to call them “virgin” was a complicated one but is used as an insult.

|Em⁷| 🧑‍🚀🌕 @moonkotae First let me explain that puceau does mean virgin. however the typical and more neutral word we would use to say virgin would be "vierge". puceau is connoted and badly. Although one of the host answered that it was neither a quality nor a dfault this is false. puceau IS and will First let me explain that puceau does mean virgin. however the typical and more neutral word we would use to say virgin would be "vierge". puceau is connoted and badly. Although one of the host answered that it was neither a quality nor a dfault this is false. puceau IS and will

Fans reacted harshly to the incident and even sent the DJ messages on Instagram. They asked him to apologize to BTS and the fans.

One fan roughly translated the DJ’s response to the message. He mentioned that there are several authors behind the scenes and the jokes were made by his colleague. He added that he laughed because the joke “came out of nowhere.”

just note that « puceau » is not easy to translate. It means virgin but in a very degrading way, usually an insult for young teenager @taesids if anyone needs it i made a quick translation ! it’s not perfect but it should help to understandjust note that « puceau » is not easy to translate. It means virgin but in a very degrading way, usually an insult for young teenager @taesids if anyone needs it i made a quick translation ! it’s not perfect but it should help to understand just note that « puceau » is not easy to translate. It means virgin but in a very degrading way, usually an insult for young teenager https://t.co/0NCtTYAMcJ

However, ARMYs were unimpressed with his apology. They pointed out that he said sorry for “hurting” their love for BTS, but did not apologize for his comments regarding the group or Jung Kook.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were also shocked to see the same host joke about Morgan Freeman, calling him “Nelson Mandela” with a seemingly mocking tone.

🦦ᴮᴱMai Sudal⁷ 🌞🔥 @sudalssii That's why anytime I see French media talking about BTS I get anxiety. Because the level of prejudices against them and how hating them is normalised here is deeply troubling. I can't believe in 2022 people think it's ok to just throw these kind of words. That's why anytime I see French media talking about BTS I get anxiety. Because the level of prejudices against them and how hating them is normalised here is deeply troubling. I can't believe in 2022 people think it's ok to just throw these kind of words.

We need an apology and for them to get fired this is unacceptable

Angelina⁷ @Angeliinaaax That french man needs to apologize to the tannies That french man needs to apologize to the tannies https://t.co/fe0JUYdJfl

𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐀⁷ in the box, military wife era @LUNARSUNKITTEN like wtf that radio host qualifying BTS and jk as "Korean v!rgins" i think they even imitated a Chinese accent?? I'm done Istg being french rn is so embarrassinglike wtf that radio host qualifying BTS and jk as "Korean v!rgins" i think they even imitated a Chinese accent?? I'm done Istg being french rn is so embarrassing 💀 like wtf that radio host qualifying BTS and jk as "Korean v!rgins" i think they even imitated a Chinese accent?? I'm done

🌊 auяelia⁷ @pjminia @dcMarul @taesids we can’t consider this an apology :// he only said « sorry i’ve hurt your love for BTS », he’s making fun of us in a condescending way @dcMarul @taesids we can’t consider this an apology :// he only said « sorry i’ve hurt your love for BTS », he’s making fun of us in a condescending way

"a french radio spoke about the world cup opening ceremony and called 875 a "group of korean virgins." reducing 's amazing performance to his ethnicity and sexuality is disgusting. they need to apologize.

they also made a racist joke about morgan freeman -" @BTS_ARMY AMRY"a french radio spoke about the world cup opening ceremony and called 875 a "group of korean virgins." reducing's amazing performance to his ethnicity and sexuality is disgusting. they need to apologize.they also made a racist joke about morgan freeman -" @bts_bighit @BTS_ARMY AMRY🚨🚨📢📢 "a french radio spoke about the world cup opening ceremony and called 875 a "group of korean virgins." reducing 🐰's amazing performance to his ethnicity and sexuality is disgusting. they need to apologize. they also made a racist joke about morgan freeman -"

Cosmos🧑‍🚀💙💤🫧 @Cosmos11261 @BangTan7Laine @EmmaHery1 He called BTS a “group of Korean virgins” and could barely get through his “joke” without laughing. Reads envy being covered up with xenophobia to me. He isn’t taking anything seriously so I recommend taking it to the station. @BangTan7Laine @EmmaHery1 He called BTS a “group of Korean virgins” and could barely get through his “joke” without laughing. Reads envy being covered up with xenophobia to me. He isn’t taking anything seriously so I recommend taking it to the station.

In other news, praises for BTS’ youngest member Jung Kook’s Dreamers performance took over the internet soon after his performance ended on November 20.

The idol later revealed that he experienced some issues with his in-ear monitor. While still reeling in from the impressive opening performance, fans are currently waiting for the release of Dreamers music video.

