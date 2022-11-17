"He was breathtaking, excitement itself": Korean couple gush over meeting BTS V on their flight to Paris

A Korean couple recently described meeting BTS V on their flight to Paris on the Korean forums Nate Pann and theqoo.

BTS V was seen arriving at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, on November 16. He unexpectedly left South Korea, a day prior due to an overseas schedule.

While there is no information on why he is in Paris, BTS fans have been sharing stories about their encounters with him during the 14-hour flight. One couple's encounter, titled "Unraveling the story of meeting BTS' V on the plane to Paris yesterday," has since gone viral on Korean online forums, with over 75 to 80 K views on social media. The Korean couple revealed:

“Because of him, the flight was not boring at all. It's the first time I feel the flight time was short. He was breathtaking, excitement itself."

Korean couple detail meeting BTS V on their flight to Paris

TAE GUIDE @taeguide [INFO] According to Dispatch, BTS' V departed through Incheon International Airport on the afternoon of the 15th for overseas schedule



The Korean couple detailed their meeting with BTS V on their flight to Paris, saying they couldn't believe their luck to be on the same flight as BTS V and that their hearts fluttered for 14 hours after seeing the Sweet Night singer so close.

The Korean couple was taken aback by how attractive and well-mannered the idol was in person. The unidentified woman went on to say that her husband isn't usually interested in celebrities, but he was impressed by BTS V's proportions. He even made eye contact with the Christmas Tree singer and complimented him on his demeanor, she noticed.

The Korean couple further shared that because of BTS V, there was a certain breathtaking excitement in the air, giving them the impression that their flight time was short.

ARMYs took to social media to react to the Korean couple’s viral post about meeting BTS V on their flight. ARMYs are envious of the lucky Korean couple who met BTS V on the plane and got to spend 14 hours with him. Most fans, however, are pleased that the talented BTS singer receives a lot of praise and appreciation wherever he goes.

This is BTS V’s second visit to Paris this year alone. He first visited the City of Lights to attend CELINE Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show, in June alongside Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

The Singularity hitmaker was specially invited by CELINE’s creative director Hedi Slimane to attend the show. Although he is not an official CELINE brand ambassador, he is a huge fan of the label and has worn its clothes on multiple occasions.

So fans were surprised to see V at the airport on November 15 and wondered if he was flying to Qatar to support his best friend Jung Kook, who is set to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Dressed stylishly in a leather jacket and blue jeans with large headphones, V turned the airport into his personal runaway as he smiled and waved at fans.

Fans speculate that his visit's motto may be related to his debut solo album, which is set to be released next year.

V has stated on numerous occasions that Paris is one of his favorite cities in the world, and fans are eager to see what the idol is up to in the City of Lights.

Check out ARMY reactions below:

BTS V goes shirtless for RUN BTS challenge

V is the second member of the group (after Jung Kook) to participate in the RUN BTS challenge that HYBE's musicians are currently completing. V surprised his fans by going shirtless in the challenge video.

In the Instagram story posted on his personal account, the BTS member can be seen grooving to the RUN BTS track, with only his head visible.

Fans also noticed that near the end, the idol made a cheeky expression to the camera, displaying his well-known duality.

