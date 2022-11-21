BTS Jung Kook World Cup fever takes iTunes charts by storm as Dreamers dominates

Jung Kook's first official solo single, Dreamers, for the FIFA World Cup was released on November 20. As soon as the single was released, it immediately started dominating iTunes charts in many countries. Within 13 hours of its release, Dreamers made its way to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts. The song has reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts in many regions. The song dominated the biggest music markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Germany.

Dreamers also became the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to reach No. 1 on the iTunes Charts in the United States. The song topped the iTunes Charts within only 2 hours and 11 minutes.

The BTS idol also went on to give his first performance at the FIFA World Cup on the same day of the opening ceremony. He sang Dreamers live in front of a huge audience.

Jung Kook gave a spectacular performance with Fahad Al Kubaisi

Jung Kook gave a fantastic performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. He went on to perform Dreamers at the Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium. He was later joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, who sang with him.

Jung Kook is also the first and only K-pop singer to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

RM, Jimin, j-hope, V, and Suga took to their Instagram stories to express how proud they are. RM posted an Instagram story with many heart and fire emojis. j-hope posted a story of him cheering loudly for his maknae with the caption, "Goosebumps."

As soon as the singer finished his performance, he went live on Vlive to interact with ARMYs. Following that, he went on to express his gratitude for ARMYs who are always supportive. He later thanked his fans and BTS members for cheering him on during his performance.

During Jung Kook’s live, Suga commented:

“Jungkook is all grown up now..”

It showcases how proud Suga is of his maknae and how he has come a long way. Jimin also wrote that the BTS maknae’s performance was so cool.

Even the Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi expressed his gratitude and tweeted:

ARMYs took to Twitter to react to Jung Kook's performance

ARMY’s brimmed with joy as they watched the BTS maknae create a historic moment.

anvi⁷ | ia 🌊 INDIGO @luvlyminimin TOGETHER!! BTS AND ARMY R A FAMILY!! WE SUPPORT EACH OTHER!!!



SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK HE DID SO WELL!!



#JUNGKOOKxFIFA

WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JK

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY WE ALL WATCHED ITTOGETHER!! BTS AND ARMY R A FAMILY!! WE SUPPORT EACH OTHER!!!SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK HE DID SO WELL!!WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY WE ALL WATCHED IT😭 TOGETHER!! BTS AND ARMY R A FAMILY!! WE SUPPORT EACH OTHER!!!SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK HE DID SO WELL!! 😭😭#JUNGKOOKxFIFAWORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY https://t.co/aj213iGMEs

ʙᴛssᴏᴍᴍᴀ⁷ 🌊 dreamers ✨ @btssomma



Pt 1



#JUNGKOOKxFIFA

WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JK

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY Jeon Jungkook " dreamers " performance on Fifa World Cup 2022 photos from media.Pt 1WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY Jeon Jungkook " dreamers " performance on Fifa World Cup 2022 photos from media.Pt 1 #JUNGKOOKxFIFAWORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY https://t.co/l38O6RHryO

Fans continued to praise him for his mesmerizing voice.

Jungkook Global Website ♡𝓯𝓪𝓷♡ @JKGlobalWebsite



#JUNGKOOKxFIFA

WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JK

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY Jungkook sounded like the angel that he is! He has the most beautiful voice in the world! His stage presence is phenomenal..he is just mesmerizing! Such a superstar! I’m so proud! @BTS_twt WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY Jungkook sounded like the angel that he is! He has the most beautiful voice in the world! His stage presence is phenomenal..he is just mesmerizing! Such a superstar! I’m so proud! @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOKxFIFAWORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY https://t.co/wcXy1Hsdtl

Fans are also proud of the fact that he became the first Korean to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

ARMYs are also happy with the fact that the K-pop idol is elated after delivering his performance.

a♡jk | 🇲🇽 @jjksamore LOOK AT HIM OH MY GOD



#JUNGKOOKxFIFA

WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JK

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY JEON JUNGKOOK MY GLOBAL MAIN POP BOYLOOK AT HIM OH MY GODWORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY JEON JUNGKOOK MY GLOBAL MAIN POP BOY 😭😭😭 LOOK AT HIM OH MY GOD #JUNGKOOKxFIFAWORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JKJUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY https://t.co/B5wqyEdT3b

It has been reported that Jung Kook has already departed for South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes