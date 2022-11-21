BTS’ SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, and V were as ecstatic as ARMYs watching their youngest member Jung Kook make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup performance in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.

The members posted multiple Instagram stories that captured them enjoying the World Cup and their maknae’s performance.

The Euphoria singer was only 15 years old when he debuted with the septet. Seeing that little teenager grow up to give a legendary performance at 25 years of age filled the Bangtan members with immense pride, as was evident by their public display of love and affection.

Using their favorite nickname, a lengthy high-pitched ‘Jay Kay,’ the members poured all their support to the Dreamers singer from other parts of the world.

BTS’ RM, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, and V showcase their love as youngest member Jung Kook creates history

BTS’ Jung Kook became the man of the hour on November 20, when he gave a thrilling performance of Dreamers, his soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With news of the Euphoria singer making it to a global stage as massive as the World Cup, netizens couldn't help but reminisce about his solo debut, which was exhilarating for both fans and his group members.

On the day of his performance, several BTS members posted photos and videos of watching their youngest member make history. Considering Jung Kook was ultimately raised by his six hyungs (term of endearment for elder brothers) over the last decade, watching him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was a moment of pride for the rest of the members.

Rappers j-hope, RM, SUGA and singers Jimin and V posted several photos and videos on Instagram and even Weverse, showering their youngest member with love on all platforms. SUGA captioned his Instagram story as “Let’s go Jay Kayyyyyyy!” while V posted a photo with Yeontan, his pet Pomeranian dog, while watching the opening ceremony.

Take a look at how the BTS members reacted to Jung Kook’s Dreamers performance:

Meanwhile, in a Weverse livestream, SUGA left a comment that made fans emotional. He mentioned how the group's youngest was all grown up now, representing South Korea on a global stage all alone.

av💙 @koogifs yoongi taking pictures of jungkook at his graduation to yoongi screen recording jungkook’s fifa performance yoongi taking pictures of jungkook at his graduation to yoongi screen recording jungkook’s fifa performance https://t.co/fgR2MCqAlp

Jung Kook meets ARMYs on Weverse live, reveals he had issues with in-ear monitor while performing

BTS’ Jung Kook switched on Weverse live to spend some time with ARMYs post the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. He mentioned in the live stream that he had faced some trouble with his in-ear monitor. The idol shared that he was concerned about the performance, since he could not hear his voice through the in-ear monitor.

eternal summer @eternalsummerjk Jungkook: Was my performance okay? I’ve not done the review yet. I couldn't hear my voice well through the in-ear monitor compared to how it was during rehearsal. So I couldn't hear how I sang



(reading the comment) You did fkn good

(laughing) Thank you

Jungkook: Was my performance okay? I’ve not done the review yet. I couldn't hear my voice well through the in-ear monitor compared to how it was during rehearsal. So I couldn't hear how I sang(reading the comment) You did fkn good(laughing) Thank you https://t.co/jcWfBXvn30

However, fans praised his professionalism, saying that his voice “sounded absolutely pitch perfect” and had “pitch accuracy.” Take a look at some fans’ reactions below:

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ ♡👩‍🚀 @_RapperJK That’s crazy!! Jungkook couldn’t fully hear his voice clearly through the in ear & still sounded absolutely pitch perfect??? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… That’s crazy!! Jungkook couldn’t fully hear his voice clearly through the in ear & still sounded absolutely pitch perfect??? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5OzZSlkdFc

✿ @filesjk jungkook said he couldn’t hear himself in the in ear during the performance yet he still delivered such flawless and powerful vocals you could never tell there were any complications jungkook said he couldn’t hear himself in the in ear during the performance yet he still delivered such flawless and powerful vocals you could never tell there were any complications

⁷ @mapofthesou7 yoongi loops @loopmyg was the performance okay? i couldn't really hear myself in the in-ear during the performance.. was the performance okay? i couldn't really hear myself in the in-ear during the performance.. 🐰 was the performance okay? i couldn't really hear myself in the in-ear during the performance.. not being able to hear yourself in your in-ear monitors is really difficult and to pull off what jungkook did takes so much talent and confidence in one's skills. thats years of experience twitter.com/loopmyg/status… not being able to hear yourself in your in-ear monitors is really difficult and to pull off what jungkook did takes so much talent and confidence in one's skills. thats years of experience twitter.com/loopmyg/status…

누나 @xsleepylashesx

Yoongi was right, stadium experience vibe!!



JK was born to take over the world stage!



#Dreamers2022 #DreamersbyJungkook #FIFAWorldCup #JUNGKOOKxFIFA #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup Jungkook mentioned in his live that he didn't hear his voice through the in-ear that well.Yoongi was right, stadium experience vibe!!JK was born to take over the world stage! Jungkook mentioned in his live that he didn't hear his voice through the in-ear that well.Yoongi was right, stadium experience vibe!!JK was born to take over the world stage!#Dreamers2022 #DreamersbyJungkook #FIFAWorldCup #JUNGKOOKxFIFA #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup https://t.co/Iw6O1IYfZ0

In other news, ARMYs are now waiting for BTS’ leader RM’s solo album, Indigo. The album’s concept teasers reflect the idol’s poetic bent of mind and have already created an uproar in the fandom due to the exciting collabs teased by him recently. Indigo is scheduled for release on December 2, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes