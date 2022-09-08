5 moments that captured Yeontan’s life through BTS V’s lens

BTS V's dog Yeontan is one of the K-pop industry's most adored and beloved celebrity pets. A K-pop idol's birthday is a big event worldwide where fans join the celebration by hosting cafe events and get-togethers.

However, some celebrity pets also tend to get the same treatment. Yeontan is one of them, and ARMYs lavishly celebrate his birthday, organizing public events and Twitter hashtag trends for him on September 7, his birth date.

BTS and ARMYs have had the pleasure of seeing Yeontan grow from a furball to the fluffy pup he is today. To celebrate his fifth birthday, let's look at a few moments V has captured to document Yeontan's life.

Five moments showing how Yeontan grew up under BTS V's care

1) First appearance

ً슙⁷ @lovlybts remember how taehyung revealed yeontan first on jin’s birthday vlive in 2017 where jin was playing computer games and taehyung just came along showing peeks of tannie 🥺 remember how taehyung revealed yeontan first on jin’s birthday vlive in 2017 where jin was playing computer games and taehyung just came along showing peeks of tannie 🥺💗https://t.co/Ocki6WtCPY

Yeontan, nicknamed Tannie, was first introduced to ARMYs on December 4, 2017, via Jin's birthday V LIVE. Jin was hosting his birthday broadcast, where V appeared with a tiny puppy in his hands.

He mentioned that the dog's name was Yeontan. Later on, it was revealed that V went through various training classes to ensure he took the best care of his pet dog.

2) Tiny furball's Twitter updates

Soon after Jin's V LIVE, V uploaded many videos and photographs of Yeontan on BTS' personal Twitter account. ARMYs could see Yeontan facing difficulty following V around with his tiny legs. In one video, we can even see him stumble as he tries to keep up with V.

These video updates soon made Yeontan a fan favorite of ARMYs. They would constantly ask V for more updates about this adorable Pomeranian.

3) BTS and Yeontan

♡ @dailyhopethings Remember when Hoseok was doing mic drop dance moves with Yeontan 🤭

Remember when Hoseok was doing mic drop dance moves with Yeontan 🤭 https://t.co/a7MG1q9phh

V might be Yeontan's father, but all of BTS is his cool uncles. Yeontan lived and grew up in BTS dorms and was immensely spoiled by all the members. Each member has been spotted playing with or cuddling Yeontan in social media posts and behind-the-scenes videos such as Bangtan Bombs. In the Documentary series, j-hope made Yeontan dance to their song MIC Drop.

Members like Jin and Jimin have even posted pictures on Twitter showing ARMYs how they spend their time with Tannie. Unfortunately, due to BTS' busy schedule, Yeontan is often sent back to live with V's parents.

4) First VLIVE

Sara⁷ @bts_lightss Tae said on a vlive that Yeontan has a habit of tilting his head whenever he doesn't understand something :(

Tae said on a vlive that Yeontan has a habit of tilting his head whenever he doesn't understand something :(https://t.co/2w2sHOyNOZ

V did a V LIVE with Yeontan as a special guest on December 5, 2018. In just one year, Yeontan had grown, and fans were shocked to see that the cute little puppy had transformed into a big fluffy dog.

thv💜 @TaePicsDaily



When Taehyung just said that yeontan doesn't really bark but then tannie went ahead & started barking to protect tae from the camera-pd Remember Tae x tannie VliveWhen Taehyung just said that yeontan doesn't really bark but then tannie went ahead & started barking to protect tae from the camera-pd Remember Tae x tannie Vlive 💜When Taehyung just said that yeontan doesn't really bark but then tannie went ahead & started barking to protect tae from the camera-pd https://t.co/5DeBVBWfvS

Yeontan did not seem very shy in front of the camera and was very calm throughout the video except when anyone came close to V. He seemed very protective of his father, constantly barking at others, making ARMYs flood the V LIVE chat with adorable emojis.

5) Celebrity pup

taehyung @thvarchived Yeontan been the most searched pet on Google in the last 5 years



yeontan hashtag is the most views for a celebrity pet on tiktok & yeontan post via thv Instagram is the most liked post by an asian act and 18th most liked post of all time on Instagram Yeontan been the most searched pet on Google in the last 5 years yeontan hashtag is the most views for a celebrity pet on tiktok & yeontan post via thv Instagram is the most liked post by an asian act and 18th most liked post of all time on Instagram https://t.co/VN695Ys8Q9

V is building a Yeontan fansite, constantly uploading his pictures on all his social media accounts, including Instagram. Yeontan is no less than a celebrity, as one of his pictures on Instagram reached 20 million likes, making V the only Asian celebrity to reach that number.

Tannie's star power is no joke, which is why he has even appeared with V in a BTS photoshoot organized by Dispatch. He also boasts of the first celebrity pet hashtag to cross 530 million views on TikTok.

Yeontan may have grown up and turned five in 2022. However, to the members of BTS and ARMYs, he is the same tiny ball of fur they love to spoil. V's pet's popularity shows the immense influence of the pioneering K-pop group. Fans intently follow several aspects of every member's life, and shower them with adoration daily.

