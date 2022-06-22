5 K-pop idols and their adorable pets

Being a K-pop idol is not as easy as it may appear. With hectic and erratic schedules to maintain and sky-high expectations to fulfill, K-pop idols often find it difficult to escape the cycle of loneliness and exhaustion. To make their day-to-day life more cheerful and enjoyable, many of them choose to raise a furry friend who never leaves their side. The pets are a source of comfort and happiness for the idols, akin to family.

Here are 5 K-pop idols who melt at the sight of their beloved pets.

1) BTS’ V- Yeontan

BTS’ V adopted a Pomeranian named Yeontan who made his first public appearance during Jin’s birthday VLive in 2017. He was named Yeontan because of his vibrant black fur which reminded the K-pop idol of coal briquettes. He is a male dog that grew up in BTS’ dorm but currently lives with V’s parents due to the group's overseas schedules.

The dog is lovingly called Tan or Tannie, and has appeared in numerous pictures and videos uploaded by the BTS members. It is clear that he has a close relationship with all seven idols. ARMYs have seen Yeontan grow from a tiny fur ball to the massive dog he is today. One could say that Tannie is almost as famous as his father.

2) TXT’s Soobin- Odi

Soobin’s choices are not very conventional and his choice of pet further cements that idea. Whereas most people go for cats, dogs, and even birds when it comes to choosing pets, the K-pop idol decided to adopt a hedgehog as his companion. He adopted the hedgehog, Odi, in 2021, and Odi currently lives in TXT’s dorm.

Soobin occasionally posts pictures and videos of his pet, always showering him with love and snacks. He loves taking care of Odi, and his elaborate statements regarding Odi's likes and dislikes are a testament to his dedication.

3) BTS’ Jin- Eomuk, Odeng, and Gukmul

Jin has had many pets, but the sugar gliders gifted to him by his parents, namely Odeng and Eomuk, were very close to his heart. ARMYs saw his flying friends for the first time during the DNA comeback show.

The K-pop idol loved taking care of them and met all their needs diligently. The pets stayed at the BTS dorm but had to be sent back to his parents' house when Jin had an overseas schedule.

Unfortunately, Eomuk passed away in 2018. Jin then adopted Gukmul to keep Odeng company, but Odeng also passed soon away upon falling from a height soon after. Jin was extremely saddened by this incident and even wrote a song called Tonight to express his love towards his pets.

4) TXT’s Beomgyu- Toto

Toto is the name of Beomgyu’s pet parrot. Toto, a Turquoise-fronted amazon, was found by Beomgyu's parents who then handed over the parrot to the K-pop idol. Toto may not be a highly conventional pet, but Beomgyu is extremely attached to his winged-friend. Their relationship is somewhat akin to that of siblings' in that they lead separate lives but are always ready to annoy each other, rendering their bond very special.

5) BLACKPINK’s Lisa- Luca, Lily, Lego Louis, and Leo

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has five cats and she’s always eager to adopt more. All the cats are of different breeds, with Lily and Luca being Ragdolls, Leo being a Scottish-Fold, and Lego and Louis being British shorthairs. They all live with her in the BLACKPINK dorm.

Lisa occasionally updates her fans on Instagram about her cats. She even has a separate Instagram page for pets whom she lovingly calls the L family. Her cats lead lavish lives and are often seen engaged in photoshoots. Lisa uploads these pictures on Instagram much to the joy of her fans.

K-pop idols love to share pictures and stories of their pets with fans, and it is amazing to see them turn into mush at the sight of their furry companions.

