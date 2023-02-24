BTS’ V’s Chinese fanbase to run a $ 235,000 commercial before the broadcast of his debut variety show Seo Jins

BTS’ V’s Chinese fanbase China Baidu V Bar plans to run a $ 235,000 or ₩ 300 million KRW commercial before Seo Jins, his official variety-show debut.
They intend to run a personal TV commercial for the Sweet Night singer to be played once before the official broadcast and twice during the re-runs on February 24 at 8.50 pm KST. This was confirmed by China Baidu V Bar themselves via their official Twitter account.
The commercial will also play a message for BTS’ V, which will read, “We’ll be by your side no matter what.”
Helmed by Jung Yu-mi, Seo Jins, also known as Jinny's Kitchen, is a food-based variety show starring Lee Seo-jin as the owner, Park Seo-joon as the general manager, Choi Woo-sik as the intern, and finally, BTS' V as the group's youngest member, or maknae.
BTS’ V’s fans take to social media to react to China Baidu V Bar buying the official ad spot for the singer
Going by the ongoing Twitter trends, BTS’ V’s fans are excited to see him make his variety show debut outside group activities with Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen. The food-based variety show features him alongside best friends and Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik, after he starred in In The SOOP: Friendcation last year.
The Christmas Tree singer’s fans took to social media to react to the singer’s Chinese fanbase, China Baidu V Bar, buying the official ad spot for the BTS member.
Each advertisement slot costs $ 235,000 or 300 million KRW, and his Chinese fanbase secured the coveted spot, an ad right before Seo Jin's telecast. However, this isn’t the first time they have done this. Prior to Seo Jin's, China Baidu V Bar purchased all of the advertising slots for the popular tvN show You Quiz on the Block when BTS appeared on the show in 2021.
BTS’ V’s other prominent fanbases, like KTH Supporters, V Inside, and BTS V Union, have also made extensive plans to promote Seo Jins by arranging for billboards and digital kiosks dedicated to the Sweet Night singer.
Throughout the premiere week, BTS’ V’s fanbase will broadcast commercials and digital billboards in Gangnam, in Myeongdong, which is Seoul’s busiest street and in Hongdae, Seoul’s most popular youth destination and home to Korea’s most famous art university.
Also from February 19 to 25, king-size LED billboards will be placed in Seoul’s most populous neighborhoods, which are Gangnam, Hongdae, and Myeong-dong. BTS’ V’s LED billboards will be played 500 times in these busy areas to ensure greater publicity for the show.
His fandom, V INSIDE, will be placing advertisements at bus stops and bus stands in front of the CJ ENM Center from February 18 to March 17.
BTS’ V’s Seo Jins matches Jung Kyung-ho’s Crash Course in Romance’s sold-out ad slots
According to the CJ ENM Broadcasting Guide, all advertising slots for V’s variety show Seo Jins have reportedly been sold out, with prices starting at $235,000, or 300 million KRW.
Seo Jins matches Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon’s K-drama Crash Course in Romance’s sold-out ad slots. Crash Course in Romance has sold out all the ad slots in the fiction genre and Seo Jins has sold out all the ad slots in the non-fiction genre.
Seo Jins will air 10 episodes every Friday until April 28, with a broadcast time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. The show is available on tvN, TVing, and Amazon Prime in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Asian countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. More countries will be added in due course.
The first episode will air at 8.50 pm KST tonight.