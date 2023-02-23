BTS' V reveals he had to get IV injections thrice after filming 'Jinny's Kitchen'

Jinny's Kitchen, which will soon make its global debut on Amazon Prime, features a star studded cast including BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Jung Yoo-mi, and Lee Seo-jin.

The variety show was filmed in Mexico, and it looks like V worked hard in the kitchen. In a recent press conference, the BTS member shared that he had to get IV injections 3 times after working for Jinny's Kitchen.

On February 22, king of South Korean variety shows, Na PD, along with the cast of Jinny's Kitchen, attended an online press conference and spilled details and further information about the upcoming variety program.

Jokingly, Taehyung shared that he had to get IV injections thrice because of all the hard work he had to put in while filming the show oversees. It is unclear whether the K-pop idol was joking or not, but fans believe that his statement could be true.

BTS' V informs that he took 3 IV injections upon returning to South Korea after filming Jinny's Kitchen

At Seojin's press conference, BTS' V made an appearance alongside other Jinny's Kitchen cast and crew to share his experience as a variety show regular member. In a candid conversation, Taehyung mentioned getting 3 IVs (Intravenous Fluid Injection) after completing the filming of the variety show.

"When I returned home after the shoot, I got an IV three times. I put my bloody effort. Please look forward to it."

Some BTS fans later shared that it can be true considering the climate differences between Mexico and South Korea. Where Mexico experiences hot weather, South Korea is known for being a colder nation. Anyway, the star is known for his passionate self, and giving 100% to all his ventures.

Furthermore, Na PD claimed that the show is going to be different than his previous cooking show, Youn's Kitchen.

"The previous works were healing programs, but this time it is a competition for survival. Like an office drama, strife, checks, and meritocracy prevail. President Lee Seo-jin, who values seniority, has a philosophy that 'profit is king'. You can also see the interns contrasting with Lee Seo-jin, the model of the older generation."

The star variety show producer also praised BTS' V for his ability to approach his boss easily. He shared that the BTS vocalist is extremely real and honest, and did not like walking on eggshells around people.

Jinny's Kitchen will be released on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN and TVING for people in South Korea. It will be accessible to the global audience through Amazon Prime video, which will add the episodes a while later to the platform.

