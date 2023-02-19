BTS’ V posts a chaotic birthday story for J-hope featuring Jimin and Jungkook on Instagram

BTS’ V posted a rather unique and chaotic birthday story for member J-hope featuring Jimin and Jungkook

On February 18, J-hope celebrated his 29th birthday with wishes pouring in from his members and fans all over the world. One of the birthday posts that caught everyone’s attention was a rather chaotic birthday post by BTS’ V.

In the birthday post, Jungkook can be seen holding Jimin in an acrobatic fashion with J-hope laughing endearingly.

The post was captioned:

“JWEHOPE HBD”

The screenshot was taken from a previous BTS video titled BTS Memories 2020 where the members can be seen rehearsing their hit English-language song, Dynamite.

KTH HYPE @kthhype_ttg8

V shared a photo of Jikook engaging in a gravity-defied stunt, while greeting J-HOPE on his birthday. (2)V shared a photo of Jikook engaging in a gravity-defied stunt, while greeting J-HOPE on his birthday. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… (2)V shared a photo of Jikook engaging in a gravity-defied stunt, while greeting J-HOPE on his birthday. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rmr2CwYCrK

BTS’ V’s fans react to his chaotic birthday story dedicated to members J-hope, Jimin and Jungkook

V’s fans took to social media to react to his unique and chaotic birthday story for birthday boy J-hope, which also includes members Jimin and Jungkook.

Fans found his method of wishing unique, eliciting interesting responses from fans across the world.

로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow/busy) @lovemazejikook



(V tagged Jungkook, Jimin & J-hope on his Instagram story)



Jwehop haepbbeordde(happy birthday)🥰 230218 V Instagram story(V tagged Jungkook, Jimin & J-hope on his Instagram story)Jwehop haepbbeordde(happy birthday)🥰 230218 V Instagram story(V tagged Jungkook, Jimin & J-hope on his Instagram story)🐻 Jwehop haepbbeordde(happy birthday)🥰 https://t.co/kslCEfnDt8

kpop @Sophie853182281 J-hope Instagram story



Happy birthday from v J-hope Instagram story Happy birthday from v https://t.co/dS2BuAKnOh

아름⁷ 🐿 호비생일 @areum_bts7



: Jwe-hope happy birthday

ㄴ : Jae-hope happy birthday Jin and V commented on j-hope's post (2023.02.18): Jwe-hope happy birthday: Jae-hope happy birthday Jin and V commented on j-hope's post (2023.02.18)🐹: Jwe-hope happy birthdayㄴ 🐻: Jae-hope happy birthday 😆 https://t.co/9fgRQpv03T

Notably, the group’s oldest member Jin came on Instagram to wish J-hope a Happy Birthday by commenting “Jwehope, happy birthday” on his post. Furthermore, V commented on Jin’s post for J-hope with his own comment, writing:

“Happy birthday, Jwehope”.

Other members too wished J-hope in their own ways. SUGA organized a sweet birthday cake for the Arson singer and also commented on his birthday Weverse live broadcast.

Leader RM posted a video of a special birthday bus dedicated to J-hope with a special “Happy Birthday Bro”.

Jimin went a step ahead by joining the MORE singer on his birthday live broadcast by dancing with him, giving fans a definitive “Ji-hope” moment to remember.

BTS’ V shared a new update regarding his upcoming variety show Seo Jins

A new teaser video was shared for The Game Caterers, a Korean chat show where Seo Jins cast featuring BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin will star in and promote their upcoming variety show.

In the aforementioned video, the cast members can be seen introducing themselves and gaining attention for their incredible visuals and charisma.

The cast will star in Channel Full Moon’s The Game Caterers which will go live on February 20, at 9 pm KST on the Channel Full Moon or Channel Shiboya YouTube channel.

BTS V Canada  @TaehyungCanada



#TAEHYUNGonSeojins #JinnysKitchen #BTSV #V



Taehyung getting all the answers wrong but looking so cute and fluffy! And then when he talks in pout…how do you say DDaeng to that face? Just give him the world already please. Taehyung getting all the answers wrong but looking so cute and fluffy! And then when he talks in pout…how do you say DDaeng to that face? Just give him the world already please. #TAEHYUNGonSeojins #JinnysKitchen #BTSV #V https://t.co/wexxigZjxn

The official spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen helmed by Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, the new series will be set in scenic Bacalar, Mexico, where the cast members will be focussed on selling popular Korean snacks like Korean fried chicken and tteokbokki to interested Mexican fans.

Lee Seo-jin is the president and owner of the snack-bar, Jung Yu-mi will take on the role of the director, Park Seo-joon will star as the general manager, Choi Woo-sik as the intern, and finally, BTS’V will debut as the youngest, or maknae of the group.

The entire series is conceptualized by PD Na Young-seok who also helmed Youn’s Kitchen.

Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen will air on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.

