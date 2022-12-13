Fans rejoice as BTS V crosses 11 million followers on Spotify

ARMYs around the world congratulated BTS’ V for crossing around 11 million followers on Spotify without releasing any solo album this year.

Taking to Twitter, excited fans from around the world came together to get “11 MILLION FOR V” trending on top in K-pop as the singer became the most-followed Korean Act on Spotify without a solo debut or album release on the app.

. @taes_studio



11 MILLION FOR V

#TaehyungSpotify11M

#TAEHYUNG #V 11 Million Spotify Followers without a solo debut, solo promotions, solo collabs, solo album, or playlisting. So many ppl can’t wait for the beautiful ground-breaking masterpiece Taehyung is about to release11 MILLION FOR V 11 Million Spotify Followers without a solo debut, solo promotions, solo collabs, solo album, or playlisting. So many ppl can’t wait for the beautiful ground-breaking masterpiece Taehyung is about to release11 MILLION FOR V #TaehyungSpotify11M #TAEHYUNG #V https://t.co/PHp3tB9NzE

This is a bigger deal for ARMYs as V reaches 11 million followers with just three OSTs on his official account

Kim Tae-hyung has released only three songs on his official Spotify account, and they are the three special OSTs he has ever worked on, all of which are related to his one famous friend’s group, the Wooga squad.

ARMYs, especially supporters of Tae-hyung, have been streaming and voting for him non-stop to reach a higher stage than before, as this month ends with his birthday. As a present, fans want to give him another no.1 on his records.

Zaisha🔸 @faceofkpopV this is something I LOVE to see. kths have always got their priorities right lets keep working harder for taehyung guys keep streaming his songs since we have goals to achieve lets vote & win all the awards & polls! especially now thats it solo era he needs our support the most! this is something I LOVE to see. kths have always got their priorities right lets keep working harder for taehyung guys keep streaming his songs since we have goals to achieve lets vote & win all the awards & polls! especially now thats it solo era he needs our support the most! https://t.co/BnAC1hYj9l

ؘ @swtetev



11 MILLION FOR V •



V becomes the most followed KOREAN ACT on Spotify WITHOUT an album/mixtape release, he's so hot for this11 MILLION FOR V • #TaehyungSpotify11M V becomes the most followed KOREAN ACT on Spotify WITHOUT an album/mixtape release, he's so hot for this 🔥 11 MILLION FOR V • #TaehyungSpotify11M ♡ https://t.co/ri9AgEoZ4Q

Some are also welcoming him back home from his private schedule.

Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 (slow) @BTSV_Malaysia

You are looking so cute, warm & fluffy. Also, Congratulations Taehyung on 11 Million Spotify followers!

11 MILLION FOR V

#TaehyungSpotify11M



𝗍𝖺𝖾𝗍𝖺𝖾_𝖯𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗒𝗈𝗇𝗀

WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNGYou are looking so cute, warm & fluffy. Also, Congratulations Taehyung on 11 Million Spotify followers!11 MILLION FOR V𝗍𝖺𝖾𝗍𝖺𝖾_𝖯𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗒𝗈𝗇𝗀 WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG You are looking so cute, warm & fluffy. Also, Congratulations Taehyung on 11 Million Spotify followers! 💜11 MILLION FOR V #TaehyungSpotify11M 🎥 © 𝗍𝖺𝖾𝗍𝖺𝖾_𝖯𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗒𝗈𝗇𝗀https://t.co/RirksqP1pc

Many are also voting for the OST king to win their Asian Celebrity Of The Year title by The Netizens Report, an American digital platform that publishes valid surveys from internet users worldwide.

Kim Tae-hyung released his first Original Sound Track (OST), Even if I die, it's you, in 2016 with his debut as an actor in a coming-of-age drama series called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The song about youthful love confession is filled with a refreshing vocal performance by V and his bandmate Kim Seok-jin.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth was the beginning of the Wooga team and its friendship

In 2020, Tae-hyung launched his second OST Sweet Night for the drama Itaewon Class, starring V's Hwarang mate, Park Seo-joon. The song was written and produced by Kim Taehyung himself and broke many records upon its release. His song brings out the sorrowful moments of the series while giving hope in the serene.

This beautiful melody set the record as the first song to reach the No.1 ranking on iTunes in more than 118 countries by a soloist.

His loyalty continued as his third OST was made for the Choi woo-shik's drama, Our Beloved Summer, a story about two ex-lovers' faith intertwining after a regretful breakup. The soundtrack Christmas Tree was released in 2021 on Christmas eve, catching the attention of all drama lovers with his melodic and soft singing.

The singer gave out a mesmeric composition and won millions of hearts, especially when combined with the series' aesthetically pleasing vibes. The OST got over 23,000 sales on song charts and became the first Korean drama soundtrack by a solo artist to ever get featured on the Billboards.

The poll for the Asian Celebrity Of The Year ends on Sunday, December 25, 2022, and there are about 35 Korean celebrities nominated for this particular title. Kim Tae-hyung of BTS is leading the poll, with the rest of the band members following close.

Poll : 0 votes