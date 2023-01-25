“He contacted me recently”: BTS’ V shares a new update about the group’s oldest member Jin on Weverse live

BTS’ V recently hosted a Weverse live for ARMYs, where he also shared an update regarding the group’s oldest member Jin.

The Singularity singer revealed that BTS’ Jin contacted him recently and shared that he is working hard in the military after completing his basic five-week-long training.

He said:

“He contacted me recently, he said he’s working hard.”

Notably, BTS’ Jin enlisted as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on December 13. He was sent off by his six bandmates and legions of fans, who bid him farewell virtually.

Earlier, J-Hope revealed that Jin had called him from an unknown number, revealing that he was doing well.

BTS’ V misses group’s oldest member Jin on Weverse live

KTH HYPE @kthhype_ttg8



V said he was enjoying LUNAR New Year holiday leisurely by playing games, resting & occasionally working on songs. V also mentioned about cold weather in KOREA. He also conveyed Jin is doin well in the military

BTS’ V conducted his first Weverse live for the new year. This also marked his first since the group’s oldest member Jin’s military enlistment. The Inner Child singer spoke about Jin for some time on his Weverse live, indicating that he truly misses the septet’s oldest member.

BTS’ V revealed that if Jin were here, he would be commenting on his Weverse live by writing “Hiyo.” The Singularity singer continued by saying that Jin would have definitely been in the comments section of the broadcast, adding random words like “buhuh.”

He also updated fans about the Epiphany singer, revealing that he’s been working hard.

𝓘𝓼𝓼𝔂 💜 @Isa43340481

Taehyung's Vlive (weverse)

:"usually around this point Jin hyung would come and leave a comment say 'hiyo!' or.. 'vuh'"

"Hyung says, he's working hard/dilligently right now! He contact me!"

Taehyung's Vlive (weverse)

:"usually around this point Jin hyung would come and leave a comment say 'hiyo!' or.. 'vuh'"

"Hyung says, he's working hard/dilligently right now! He contact me!"

(tr:btsinthemomet)

Earlier this month, Jin took to Weverse, 35 days after he enlisted in the military, and shared his first official photos and messages online.

The Astronaut singer wrote a heartfelt message for ARMYs, sharing pictures of himself wearing his military uniform.

He wrote:

“I’m having a good time. I am posting this picture after receiving permission from the military. ARMYs always be happy and be well."

All for Jin D-504 @jinnieslamp



I'm doing well (enjoyably)

I'm posting pics after getting the permission from the military

ARMYs, always be happy and be all well (take care) too.



#우리의우주_석진아사랑해

#중대장훈련병_석진아_수고했어

230118 Jin on Weverse

I'm doing well (enjoyably)

I'm posting pics after getting the permission from the military

ARMYs, always be happy and be all well (take care) too.

#우리의우주_석진아사랑해

#중대장훈련병_석진아_수고했어

#이제부터_조교김석진

Post this, BTS’ Jin will continue to serve as an assistant instructor/commander in the same battalion. Members J-hope and Jimin shared their love for Jin by posting sweet comments under his post.

J-hope commented “Love you brother” while Jimin took time out of his busy schedule to write “You’ve worked hard. As expected, hyung is cool.”

𝐌𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐬𝐚♡︎♡︎ @_Meher_ot7

"Happy new year," said V of @BTS_twt to his fans via Weverse today. He said he is resting well these days and advised his fans to stay warm as the country is being hit by a cold snap.

V also added that he talked to Jin recently and that he is doing well in the Army.

Additionally, ARMYs were surprised to hear Jung Kook singing in the background on BTS’ V’s live broadcast. The Christmas Tree singer promptly ended the Weverse live but fans quickly guessed that it was Jung Kook’s voice they could hear. BTS’ V returned to Weverse after a short break to resume a second live.

He explained that he was playing games with friends and Jung Kook happened to be there and was taken aback by his sudden singing so he switched off the live.

What are the BTS members up to?

⁷ @Pk_bts_land

Most Viewed BTS Music Videos on YouTube in Last 24 hours (1/2)

BTS’ oldest member Jin is currently serving in the military and has been promoted to the commander of his battalion. He will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.

SUGA is currently hosting his drinking show Suchwita on Weverse and YouTube and has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the international brand Valentino. He will be attending the 2023 Valentino Haute Couture Show in Paris.

J-Hope is also busy with his brand commitments and recently represented Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. He is also slated to release his solo documentary film, J-Hope in the Box, on February 17, a day before his birthday on Disney Plus and Weverse.

Disney+ @DisneyPlus



j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus

RM is expected to sign either Bottega Veneta or Calvin Klein’s perfume line. He also recently launched the vinyl edition of his debut album Indigo.

Jimin is basking in the success of his first collab track VIBE with BIGBANG’s Taeyang. He has also been signed as the global ambassador for Dior and attended Paris Fashion Week along with J-Hope. He is also expected to make his solo debut in February.

BTS’ V is expected to be CELINE’s official ambassador and is busy prepping for the official release of his first variety show outside BTS - Seojin’s alongside Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.

Finally, Jung Kook is expected to be signed by Versace, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Although each artist is focusing on their individual projects, fans have been cheering them on and looking forward to what they have in store for them.

