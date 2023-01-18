"We are so proud of you": ARMYs filled with pride as BTS' Jin's videos at the military ceremony go viral

BTS' Jin completed his basic military training on January 18, 2023, and videos of him at the commemorative ceremony are now going viral on Twitter.

Several videos of the BTS member at the military ceremony were posted on Instagram by @yw.jm, who is reportedly the sister of one of the trainees. Although the videos were a bit blurry, ARMYs, the group’s fandom, was all over the moon watching The Astronaut singer serve his duties.

One major element that blew fans away was the singer’s voice. The idol was one of the people in charge of orders at the ceremony, which had the BTS member using a low-register voice. ARMYs, who are used to the singer's high-pitched voice and screams while playing a game, found it refreshing and went gaga over it.

“Jin came home,” “Seokjin’s voice” trends as ARMYs are treated to videos and photos of BTS' Jin at the military

BTS' Jin is the first member to enlist in the military after several chaos-filled years of debate. He enlisted last year on December 13, and, on January 18, 2023, completed five weeks of mandatory basic training. He is reported to have been appointed as an Assistant Drill Instructor at the 5th Infantry Division.

Any and every update about the BTS member is treated highly by the fans, and January 18 turned out to be a great day for them. First, Jin posted selfies and a full-frame picture on Weverse with an adorable caption. He mentioned that he received permission from the military to take and upload photos and even wished ARMYs well.

Second, a family member of one of the trainees in the military captured videos of BTS' Jin at the military ceremony and posted them on her Instagram account.

In the videos, The Astronaut singer can be seen and heard giving out instructions and reading what seems to be an oath.

Since the idol’s enlistment, fans could only see Jin in Run BTS and a recently revealed video letter series. They also saw the BTS member through the official photos released by the military, but it was the idol’s voice that fans found refreshing. They also commented on how proud they were to see him diligently following his duties.

BTS' Jin’s discharge date is speculated to be sometime around June 12, 2024.

