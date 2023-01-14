On January 13, BTS Jin's official military position was revealed, which is reportedly an Assistant Drill Instructor under the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.
After a five-week training session that began after his military enlistment back on December 13, 2022 (which will come to an end on January 18), the idol will be officially given a military position to serve from during the rest of his tenure.
Starting from January 19, The Astronaut singer will roll out his activities as an Assistant Drill Instructor and reportedly, it is quite an honorable position to hold.
The boot camp training that BTS Jin underwent included learning standard military drills, angular salutes, march walks, etc. He will now be assisting other fellow military trainees in their boot camp session, prior to the kickstart of his new position.
This position was a role that Jin was interested in and applied for. After a round of screening himself, he also had to go through a uniform ceremony formation, command skill evaluation, and finally an oral interview.
Fans swoon over BTS Jin's newly released military pictures
Alongside the news of BTS Jin's military position, other news that garnered the idol a lot of attention was the release of his most recent military photos. Given that fans rarely get the chance to see images of the idol while he's undertaking his military service, they savor any peek of him they get. Hence, the release of a group picture that was taken of the team after their 20 km tactical march was more than they asked for.
Gushing fans took to Twitter to not just express their thoughts on how handsome the idol looked but also congratulate him on his new accomplishment. Given that this position of his was not just hard to gain but also difficult to maintain, they sent their support to the idol.
Check out some of these tweets which depict Jin's fans' reactions appropriately below:
Veteran ARMYs would have been aware of the fact that Jin was initially taken in to be a BTS member due to his visuals. Though in the beginning he stated that he didn't have enough experience or talent in singing and dancing required enough for a supposed idol, he set his mind to achieve the same.
Eventually, BTS Jin became not just a K-pop idol but also a beloved member of a world dominating boy band who's known for their incredible vocals and dance skills.
As fans see him excel in more and more fields day-by-day, they can't help but admire their idol. However, the world can't wait until June 12, 2024, when the idol will finally return home from his service.