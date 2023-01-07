BTS' Jin successfully enlisted in the military in December 2022. While fans are sad about not seeing the singer with the rest of the group, they are thrilled to witness Jin learning new things at the training center.

In a recent update from Yeoncheon Military Training Center, the newly released pictures of the latest recruits participating in the CBR training featured BTS' Jin learning how to launch a hand grenade at the target. In another image, he is seen getting his face washed after the training routine.

Meanwhile, in another released photo of the Epiphany singer, fans noticed a badge on his uniform that denotes that he is the commander of his unit with 200 soldiers, even though he is still completing his basic training for the military.

Chamm⁵¹ @ChamoKsj



I'M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM SEOKJIN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH #JIN BECAME A COMPANY COMMANDER TRAINEEI'M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM SEOKJINI LOVE YOU SO MUCH #JIN BECAME A COMPANY COMMANDER TRAINEEI'M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM SEOKJIN ❤️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤️ https://t.co/xjpRvhSQmY

As it happens, Korean netizens and fans from across the globe are proud of the BTS vocalist and cannot stop praising him for his new achievement. Additionally, K-ARMYs (BTS fandom name) further explained the meaning behind the badge and what it means to be the commander of an army.

"We will wait for you Jin": ARMYs feel happy seeing BTS' Jin become the commander of his military unit

Korean fans pointed out that BTS' Jin has all the qualities to become the leader of his pack in the army. Since the Abyss singer is hardworking, determined, athletic, and intelligent, it's obvious why he was picked for this position.

Korean fans further shared that to get the position of leader, one needs to possess great physical strength, have a loud voice, have problem-solving skills, and be socially active. Jin now has the authority to command over a team of 200 soldiers, meaning he will represent the entire group. As such, he will now listen to their problems and reports on the platoon and speak on his unit's behalf.

Bangtan Dee @DeeVolley

WE LOVE YOU JIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN

#BTSJIN @BTS_twt Trainee Company Commander Kim Seokjin, now leader of ~200 trainees, completed harsh CBR training (chemical, biological, radiological) instead of opting out and leads by example: hard work, perseverance, can do attitudeWE LOVE YOU JINWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN Trainee Company Commander Kim Seokjin, now leader of ~200 trainees, completed harsh CBR training (chemical, biological, radiological) instead of opting out and leads by example: hard work, perseverance, can do attitude WE LOVE YOU JIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN #BTSJIN @BTS_twt https://t.co/0fmV9AZk08

👨‍🚀Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204 #Jin gets no preferential treatment in the military. He does what he needs to do n becomes an example to others. I give my uttermost respect to Kim Seokjin who decided to serve his nation proudly. TRUST ME. K gps know. He's a widely respected ACTIVE DUTY soldier in the frontline. #Jin gets no preferential treatment in the military. He does what he needs to do n becomes an example to others. I give my uttermost respect to Kim Seokjin who decided to serve his nation proudly. TRUST ME. K gps know. He's a widely respected ACTIVE DUTY soldier in the frontline. https://t.co/YieylOyNmv

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ @7btskook kim seokjin became the company commander trainee, he's the leader of his group!

we're so proud of you seokjinie 🫂



#SEOKJIN #JIN #KimSeokjin #SeokjinDay #jinmilitary #WeLoveYouJin #WaitingForTheAstronaut #BTSJIN seokjin in the military uniform during his military service!kim seokjin became the company commander trainee, he's the leader of his group!we're so proud of you seokjinie seokjin in the military uniform during his military service!😭 kim seokjin became the company commander trainee, he's the leader of his group!we're so proud of you seokjinie 😭🫂❤#SEOKJIN #JIN #KimSeokjin #SeokjinDay #jinmilitary #WeLoveYouJin #WaitingForTheAstronaut #BTSJIN https://t.co/znydrnNy5y

Yoonie D @d3_yoonie

We proud of you kim seokjin

#jinmilitary #JIN Jin is now training in the coldest part of korea, working so hard just like the rest of the trainees around him without any preferential treatment.Not only that, but JIN is now Head of his military companyWe proud of you kim seokjin Jin is now training in the coldest part of korea, working so hard just like the rest of the trainees around him without any preferential treatment.Not only that, but JIN is now Head of his military company We proud of you kim seokjin 🙌#jinmilitary #JIN https://t.co/7yfSzbMqdm

Bangtan Dee @DeeVolley



WE LOVE YOU JIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN

#JIN #BTSJIN #TheAstronaut_Jin #TheAstronautTo100M @BTS_twt Trainee Company Commander Kim Seokjin lobbing grenades during trainingWE LOVE YOU JINWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN Trainee Company Commander Kim Seokjin lobbing grenades during trainingWE LOVE YOU JIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN #JIN #BTSJIN #TheAstronaut_Jin #TheAstronautTo100M @BTS_twt https://t.co/NoHKMV6oVU

The commander is picked by a voting system where all the trainees vote, meaning BTS' Jin was chosen by his fellow-trainee soldiers. Korean fans also shared that commanders are well-respected by army seniors and other trainees need to respect them as well. Moreover, the Abyss singer now has a higher chance of getting awarded at graduation.

The eldest BTS member also earned praise for participating in the CBR (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) training when he could easily skip it since he is a popular celebrity. They are also lauding him for his cool and responsible nature.

D-522 FOR BTS JIN (김석진번역팀) @for_seokjin1992

but the fact that Jin did participate in CBR training is just impressive.



(T/n : Korean press & Gp’s reaction for THE pic is nothing but positive, Jin’s showing a great example as BTS)



#Jin For Jin, a big celebrity, it would be a piece of cake to get excluded from CBR drill,but the fact that Jin did participate in CBR training is just impressive.(T/n : Korean press & Gp’s reaction for THE pic is nothing but positive, Jin’s showing a great example as BTS) For Jin, a big celebrity, it would be a piece of cake to get excluded from CBR drill, but the fact that Jin did participate in CBR training is just impressive.(T/n : Korean press & Gp’s reaction for THE pic is nothing but positive, Jin’s showing a great example as BTS)#Jin https://t.co/coenA4Ysa9

Born Kim Seok-jin, the BTS member is expected to be discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service on June 12, 2024. He is the first member of BTS to enlist, and will soon be followed by the remaining members.

Poll : 0 votes