“ARMY be happy”: BTS’ Jin’s heartwarming first message for fans from the military is winning fans’ hearts

BTS’ Jin surprised ARMYs by sharing a heartwarming message on Weverse on January 18. Notably, this is his first update since his enlistment in the military.

After completing five basic weeks of training at the recruit training center of the 5th Infantry Division, The Astronaut singer attended the completion ceremony on Wednesday. He was dressed in his military uniform with a mask to cover his face. BTS’ Jin also shared a sweet message for ARMYs, who were yearning to hear from him.

“I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”

BTS’ Jin’s fans congratulate the singer on completing his basic military training

Shortly after BTS’ Jin’s update on Weverse, fans took to social media to congratulate the singer for completing his basic military training successfully.

The talented BTS member enlisted as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on December 13.

He was sent off by his six bandmates and legions of fans, who bid him farewell virtually. Almost thirty-five days after his conscription, he shared his first update with fans on Weverse. Post this, BTS’ Jin will continue to serve as an assistant instructor/commander in the same battalion.

Naturally, ARMYs are overjoyed and took to social media to celebrate the successful completion of his basic military training. “Jin we miss you,” “Proud of you Jin,” and “Seokjin” were the key trending phrases on social media today.

Korea’s official military app has been regularly sharing photos and videos of BTS’ Jin from his training. BIG HIT MUSIC specifically requested that fans not send gifts and letters to the Epiphany singer while he is enlisted as he might not have enough space to store them.

Instead, they requested ARMYs to send him heartwarming messages on Weverse with the hashtag “Dear Jin from ARMY,” and they will ensure that the messages are directly conveyed to BTS’ oldest member.

BTS’ Jin has recorded short video messages to be released every month for ARMYs. He recorded his first video message for ARMYs on the sets of SBS’ Running Man to promote his debut album, The Astronaut. He assured fans that he would return soon and asked ARMYs to take care of themselves and be happy till then.

BTS’ Jin’s military ceremony video goes viral on the internet

Videos from Jin’s basic military training completion ceremony went viral on the internet.

The video showcased the Moon singer’s handsome visuals as well as receiving recognition for completing his grueling training. In the video, he can be heard saying:

“Get ready for chant. Invincible. Let’s win. Unity. 5th division. Hwaiting.”

ARMYs were happy to hear his voice, and unsurprisingly, that became a trending topic on the internet as well. Fans are proud of “Commander Jin.”

He will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS’ 11th debut anniversary.

In other news, BTS' Jin's The Astronaut is predicted to win a Bongsang at the Seoul Music Awards, which will be held on January 19.

His debut single is nominated in three categories: "K Wave," "Popularity," and "Main Bongsang," and critics believe he can win the Bongsang, which is determined by 50 percent audience voting.

Notably, The Astronaut is his debut solo album, which was released on October 28, in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, who co-wrote the song and performed instrumentals as well.

