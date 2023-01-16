BTS’ Jin endorsed Ottogi’s Jin Ramen joins ₩ 3 trillion Won in sales 

BTS’ Jin endorsed Jin Ramen by Ottogi rose as a worldwide brand and joined the ₩ 3 trillion Won in sales club after the brand got BTS’ oldest member on board as its ambassador.

It is a known fact for the ARMYs that The Astronaut singer has always been a fan of the noodle brand, modeled around his own name. Hence, it was a dream come true moment for BTS’ Jin, who was officially selected as the brand ambassador for Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, both mild and spicy versions in November last year.

He filmed a couple of advertisements for Jin Ramen before leaving for his military enlistment and despite his absence, Ottogi is thriving, all thanks to its association with the idol, who has helped them reach ₩ 3 trillion Won in sales.

BTS’ Jin helps Ottogi’s Jin Ramen make massive sales in a plunging economy

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys

Omg jin ramen ad was shown at the show Omg jin ramen ad was shown at the show 😭https://t.co/edPeKMfrxq

At the end of December, Korean Economic News reported that Ottogi, the parent brand of Jin Ramen, is flourishing despite the rest of the industry experiencing an economic recession.

There was a 15 percent increase in the noodle brand's revenue from 2021 to 2022, ever since the hit K-pop idol joined its family. It has now officially joined the ₩ 3 trillion Won in sales, which equals $ 2.43 billion USD in sales.

In the last quarter of 2022 (October-December), which is the time when BTS’ Jin officially became the brand ambassador, Ottogi’s Jin Ramen earned a whopping ₩ 778.9 billion or $630 million USD in sales.

Korean media predicted that over the next few months, Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, which is reportedly Korea’s favorite noodle brand, will become a household name because BTS’ Jin, who is one-seventh of the K-pop juggernaut group, boasts a charismatic and reliable image both domestically and internationally.

Also, the fact that he has the same name as the famous Ramen brand makes him the perfect choice as the brand ambassador.

ARMYs are happy with Jin Ramen’s success because of the Epiphany singer’s involvement. They dubbed the brand's recent sales milestone as the “Kim Seokjin impact." Check out some of these tweets below:

JIN PRINT — THE ASTRONAUT⁵¹ 🧑‍🚀 @theJINPRlNT



They said that Seokjin



"It will formalize the global market challenge through the strongest model." [NAVER] K-Media reports that Ottogi becomes global Ottogi as it achieves 3 trillion won in sales.They said that Seokjin #JIN attracts attention globally & domestically as the advertising model."It will formalize the global market challenge through the strongest model." [NAVER] K-Media reports that Ottogi becomes global Ottogi as it achieves 3 trillion won in sales. They said that Seokjin #JIN attracts attention globally & domestically as the advertising model. "It will formalize the global market challenge through the strongest model." https://t.co/eKCmRSMsfi

👨‍🚀Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204

"They actively launched marketing geared toward the young.Last mon Ottogi selected BTS FETV> Why is Ottogi thriving despite the economic recession?"They actively launched marketing geared toward the young.Last mon Ottogi selected BTS #Jin , the very icon of global pop culture as Jin ramen ad model n featured thier brand new TV commercial. Thru the synergy w/ Jin + FETV> Why is Ottogi thriving despite the economic recession? "They actively launched marketing geared toward the young.Last mon Ottogi selected BTS #Jin, the very icon of global pop culture as Jin ramen ad model n featured thier brand new TV commercial. Thru the synergy w/ Jin + https://t.co/IHf5GGwaC0

👨‍🚀Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204 🥰



Ottogi~ Jin Ramen



Link:

#TheAstronaut #JIN +who is widely loved worldwide thanks to his clean and sophisticated image, they plan to boost their brand value at home and abroad to the next level."Ottogi~ Jin RamenLink: naver.me/5pE0CSP6 #방탄소년단진 @bts_twt +who is widely loved worldwide thanks to his clean and sophisticated image, they plan to boost their brand value at home and abroad to the next level."😇🥰😍Ottogi~ Jin Ramen🎶🎵Link: naver.me/5pE0CSP6#TheAstronaut #JIN #방탄소년단진 @bts_twt

👨‍🚀Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204 Both Nexon n Ottogi r 'for profit' companies whose focus is generating revenues,earnings& shareholders' value. They both chose #Jin and heavily promoted his ads on insanely costly on&off platforms like Naver&Kakao(Nexon) and in Gangnam($$$ real estate) signage n at global awards+ Both Nexon n Ottogi r 'for profit' companies whose focus is generating revenues,earnings& shareholders' value. They both chose #Jin and heavily promoted his ads on insanely costly on&off platforms like Naver&Kakao(Nexon) and in Gangnam($$$ real estate) signage n at global awards+ https://t.co/dB5KRxa3Ul

👨‍🚀Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204 +just to name a few ( ofc not to mention TV/Radio/major newspapers plus all possible public-facing online platforms in K) becos they know the powerful impact and potential of this brand 'Kim Seokjin' can create in K. These biz experts know they r making the best investment ever! +just to name a few ( ofc not to mention TV/Radio/major newspapers plus all possible public-facing online platforms in K) becos they know the powerful impact and potential of this brand 'Kim Seokjin' can create in K. These biz experts know they r making the best investment ever!

🎼𝅘𝅥♫𝅘𝅥 𝄂 shiela⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ @doshielasol /jk I wonder if Namjoon also screamed out loud for this Jin Ramen ad/jk I wonder if Namjoon also screamed out loud for this Jin Ramen ad 😅😂 /jk https://t.co/dWaBMRfL5G

Last year, BTS' Jin endorsed two major Korean brands - Nexon’s MapleStory and Ottogi’s Jin Ramen. It was a significant year as not only did BTS’ oldest member officially enlist in the military, he joined two of his favorite brands as an ambassador.

The aforementioned brands also confessed that they chased Jin for years and wanted him on board. The Moon singer’s involvement with the two brands has reaped them amazing profits. MapleStory’s revenue increased by 47 percent and the parent company, Nexon, is soon predicted to join the “trillion Won club”.

As for Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, the brand has been a complete sell-out from shelves ever since they launched their noodle brand with Jin.

BTS’ Jin has been assigned to the role of teaching assistant in his military camp

On December 13, 2022, BTS' Jin entered the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, to fulfill his mandatory military service.

According to the latest media reports, the Moon singer will complete his basic military training by January 18. After that, he will continue to serve at the fifth division's new recruit training center in Yeoncheon as a teaching assistant.

For those unversed, the teaching assistant positions are given to brilliant soldiers who have completed their basic military training well. They are reportedly role models for to-be soldiers. Some popular Korean celebrities who have been teaching assistants before are BIGBANG’s Daesung, 2PM’s Taecyeon, and Yoo Seong-ho among others.

In response to the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC simply stated that they could not confirm the news reports. BTS’ Jin will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the septet’s 11th debut anniversary.

Poll : 0 votes