BTS' Jin has bagged another victory with his latest solo release, The Astronaut. Teen Vogue, a popular American online and print publication, has named The Astronaut by BTS' Jin as the best K-pop song of the year. Despite being released two months ago, the beautiful track has garnered huge success on various music streaming platforms.

The eldest of the mega pop group wrote the lyrics, drafted the demo, co-wrote, and co-composed the song with Coldplay. The idol made the heartwarming song for his fans, and even performed it at the Coldplay concert in Argentina.

As the year comes to an end, The Astronaut has once again gained recognition for its meaningful lyrics and beautiful composition. Alongside other titles, the song has now been announced as the best K-pop song of the year as per Teen Vogue.

ARMYs (BTS' fandom) are thrilled with the news and have shared congratulatory messages for the star, who is currently serving in the military.

Teen Vogue calls BTS' Jin's The Astronaut the Best K-pop Song of 2022

BTS' Jin, who is currently serving in the military, made his solo debut with a single physical album, The Astronaut, in October 2022. The track became a major hit soon after its release, breaking many records as well. The Epiphany singer has now received another success with Teen Vogue featuring The Astronaut as the K-pop song of the year in their "2022 K-pop Review Section."

Apart from that, the song has earned nominations at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Hanteo Awards. The eldest BTS member also holds the record for the highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 K-pop debuts at #51.

Billboard's list of the top 25 K-pop songs of 2022 also features The Astronaut at No. 14, while the Rolling Stones added the track to their list of best songs of 2022, at No. 68. BTS' Jin is also the highest ranked soloist on the list.

Korean celebrities like N.Flying, Lee Sang-yeob, Kim Nam-gil, and Ji Seok-jin, have previously shown their love for the track. Meanwhile, Kim Do-heon, a member of the KMA committee, praised the song too, saying:

"It is the most impressive song among the solo activities of BTS members this year. Jin's voice is very powerful as he sings the themes that remind you of 'Moon' and 'Mikrokosmos.' With the participation of Kygo and Max Martin, the sound quality came out excellent. Meanwhile, the sound of Coldplay in the melody is lively with a new voice.'"

BTS' Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. Other BTS members had accompanied him to the training center, and the hyung of the group bid farewell in a classic Jin fashion to the members. For the fans, the beloved idol expressed his message through The Astronaut.

