RM shares Jin's farewell message to BTS before enlisting in the military

BTS' eldest member Jin officially enrolled for his country's mandatory military service on December 13. No Korean media was allowed to capture the important day past the training center. Moreover, as per the idol's request, fans also did not crowd near the training center.

However, the inside events were witnessed by BTS fans through a Bangtan Bomb episode on YouTube. The clip featured all other members of BTS, who clicked individual pictures with their hyung (eldest member), while bidding farewell to him.

💜🐰Ali 🐻💚 @kookieluvr95 From accompanying Jungkook to his middle school graduation & first day of High school



To now seeing Jin off to his military enlistment. They really are a family 🥹 From accompanying Jungkook to his middle school graduation & first day of High school To now seeing Jin off to his military enlistment. They really are a family 🥹 https://t.co/RPd99h7qDl

BTS leader RM, who recently appeared on KBS News 9 on December 18 to discuss his future plans, also gave an insight into Jin's farewell message to his younger brothers before leaving for the military.

As per RM, the vocalist didn't convey a long message. However, his words did comfort them, with the Epiphany singer sounding exactly like an older brother. He also promised that he will do his best during his time there.

RM shares Jin's heartwarming farewell message to BTS before enlisting in military

During his exclusive interview with anchor Lee Jae-seok, Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, shared his possible plans before and after his military duties. Additionally, the former asked the Wildflower artist about Jin's entrance ceremony since it was a recent topic and many fans wanted to know about it.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #RM #JIN @BTS_twt RM shared the group's last moment together at the boot camp where Jin started his military service earlier this month, during his appearance on a local news program 'KBS News 9' Sunday evening. #BTS .@BTS_twt RM shared the group's last moment together at the boot camp where Jin started his military service earlier this month, during his appearance on a local news program 'KBS News 9' Sunday evening. #BTS #RM #JIN https://t.co/ti49Bo34c9

The host questioned:

“I also saw that all seven members went to the training center to see Jin off. You all took some playful pictures and whatnot. Did Jin say anything at the time?”

To this, RM replied:

“He didn’t say much. (Laughs) I’m sure he had a lot on his mind, though. He probably thought it through. When we eventually got to the training center, he said he’d do his best there. Like the eldest, he said that he’ll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes.”

사랑하는그대여⁷ @yourlove_army A few days ago, Jin-ssi enlisted right? So, RM is the leader and Jin is the eldest hyung?

I'm actually the 4th. Due to my image, and because I often speak representing (bts), many people believe that I'm the eldest in the group, but among the 7 +

A few days ago, Jin-ssi enlisted right? So, RM is the leader and Jin is the eldest hyung?I'm actually the 4th. Due to my image, and because I often speak representing (bts), many people believe that I'm the eldest in the group, but among the 7 + 👤 A few days ago, Jin-ssi enlisted right? So, RM is the leader and Jin is the eldest hyung?🐨 I'm actually the 4th. Due to my image, and because I often speak representing (bts), many people believe that I'm the eldest in the group, but among the 7 +https://t.co/hu3QQi3YEX

The Indigo creator further shared that, in a classic Jin way, the Abyss singer kept the atmosphere low-key and positive. He also promised to help the members with their enlistment through his experience.

The anchor later asked RM about his message to the eldest member, to which he replied:

"What I said was… I asked him to take good care of himself. To come back to us in good health. I also wished him to complete his service safely and diligently, as I know he would. And I asked him to show them how strong he is, since he’s always strong."

The Astronaut singer, who is globally known for his charming visuals and melodious voice, is also known for taking care of other BTS members by always helping them out, cooking for them, and supporting them during tough times.

During the interview, Namjoon also talked about moving to another chapter as the members are gearing up for their military service as well as solo projects. The leader shared that it is a moment that is bound to happen, and he feels that they are finally turning the page as a group.

All BTS members will be serving in the military, starting with Jin, and have plans to reconvene in 2025.

Poll : 0 votes