BTS' Jin enlisted in the military on December 13 at around 2 pm KST. On the very same day, six black caravans arrived at the ROK army's new recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, GYeonggi-province. ARMYs (BTS fandom) immediately guessed that the other six BTS members had accompanied the Ephinany singer to the training center, making them even more emotional.

Jin shared an image of himself sporting a shaved military haircut the other day, preparing fans for his farewell to mandatory military service.

GMA News @gmanews ‍



Jin, oldest member of Korean supergroup BTS, has arrived outside the South Korean boot camp in Yeoncheon, South Korea to begin his 18-month military training.



COURTESY: REUTERS/Heo Ran SERVE WELL, OUR ASTRONAUT!Jin, oldest member of Korean supergroup BTS, has arrived outside the South Korean boot camp in Yeoncheon, South Korea to begin his 18-month military training.COURTESY: REUTERS/Heo Ran SERVE WELL, OUR ASTRONAUT! 👨‍🚀Jin, oldest member of Korean supergroup BTS, has arrived outside the South Korean boot camp in Yeoncheon, South Korea to begin his 18-month military training. COURTESY: REUTERS/Heo Ran https://t.co/n2CZz0DQ7h

The six members - RM, j-hope, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and V - sent off Jin safely and also shared a set of pictures with the eldest. The images quickly went viral on social media with multiple hashtags trending on Twitter.

BTS members pose for OT7 images as Jin leaves for military

BTS' Jin, who turned 30 this month, is the first to enlist in the military among the septet. The vocalist of the K-pop mega group is rumored to be released on June 12, 2024. In a Weverse post and in a very Jin-way, the Abyss crooner wrote a message for the fans.

He said:

"Now, It's curtain call time."

It was a reference based on the signature move of League of Legends' character Jhin, whose picture he used as a display last April Fools Day.

Though fans have been saddened by not seeing Jin for so long, they are happy to know he is healthy. Moreover, they wished him all the luck in the world for his new journey. Jin was also supported by his fellow members who showed support by accompanying him to the training center, on a significant day in his life.

Inquirer @inquirerdotnet 🏻🥺



LOOK: Jin of BTS leaves a message on Weverse as he bids farewell to fans before he enlists in the military today, Dec. 13.



"Now, it's curtain call time," Jin writes.



📸: Jin of BTS/Instagram 'UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, JIN'🏻🥺LOOK: Jin of BTS leaves a message on Weverse as he bids farewell to fans before he enlists in the military today, Dec. 13."Now, it's curtain call time," Jin writes.📸: Jin of BTS/Instagram 'UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, JIN' 👋🏻🥺LOOK: Jin of BTS leaves a message on Weverse as he bids farewell to fans before he enlists in the military today, Dec. 13."Now, it's curtain call time," Jin writes.📸: Jin of BTS/Instagram https://t.co/r8HSOyhrXN

However, there was no swarm of ARMYs in sight at the location since Jin previously requested that they not see him off in order to avoid any accidents.

The eldest also stayed true to his words and did not hold a ceremony. He was escorted quietly, remained in his vehicle, and entered the center in a car.

Jin will undergo 5-weeks of basic training at the beginning of his enlistment.

In October, Jin gifted fans a beautiful and emotional track, The Astronaut, which conveyed a wholesome message that he will be back soon, and he loves them with his entire being.

Risa•ᴗ• @Risa_JinJin #To_Jin

沢山の愛をありがとう

ずっとずっと愛してます

沢山食べてね

身体に気をつけてね…



WE LOVE YOU JIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN



#JIN 沢山の愛をありがとうずっとずっと愛してます沢山食べてね身体に気をつけてね…WE LOVE YOU JINWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN #진 @bts_twt #To_Jin 沢山の愛をありがとうずっとずっと愛してます沢山食べてね身体に気をつけてね…WE LOVE YOU JINWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN#JIN #진 @bts_twt https://t.co/fApp2mgiHt

Jin has also been trending on Twitter with multiple hashtags including #SafeFlightOurAstronaut and more. Social media is currently flooded with fan-made edits, emotional posts, and messages for the artist.

The other BTS members will also enlist soon to fulfill their mandatory military service. The Dynamite group has decided to reconvene in 2025 and reunite again as a septet.

Poll : 0 votes