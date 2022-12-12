BTS member Jin’s agency requests the media to refrain from visiting his enlistment site

BTS’ Jin’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC issued an additional statement a day prior to his enlistment on December 13. The agency reiterated that The Astronaut singer’s enlistment will be a quiet affair and that there will be no official event for his conscription.
On the day of enlistment, the site is expected to be crowded with other soldiers and their respective families. Hence, BIG HIT MUSIC has requested the media as well as fans to refrain from visiting the idol's enlistment site.
Jin will enter the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province on December 13. He will then receive his official assignment after completing basic training.
BTS member Jin to receive extra security for military enlistment
According to the statement issued by BIG HIT MUSIC, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruitment training center quietly in a car without meeting or greeting the media or ARMYs. This is to prevent accidents due to on-site chaos and crowding as the venue, which is of a sensitive nature, will not be able to accommodate members of the media.
The agency also assured fans that they will lend their 100 percent support to the idol till the last day of his enlistment and eventual discharge from the army.
A couple of days ago, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that they will be tightening security around his military training center to ensure the idol and his fans’ safety. BIG HIT MUSIC will also be coordinating with the fire and police departments and keeping the local government in the loop to prevent any casualties due to crowding at the site.
Further, local authorities will be taking safety measures from their end as well. The local government will be dispatching 270 cops to the location along with officers who can translate and interpret in various languages to communicate with people of different nationalities.
The Yoncheon district office will be sending 60 task force officers to prevent the illegal sale of merchandise and tour packages, which BIG HIT MUSIC has warned fans about as well. Health officials will also be available at fans' disposal in case of a medical emergency.
When news of his enlistment first broke, the idol himself took to Weverse to confirm the media reports and requested that fans do not visit him on-site as he will be enlisting alongside 200 other soldiers.
On December 11, The Astronaut singer unveiled his buzz-cut look on Weverse. Sharing a simple picture of himself in a black t-shirt, the singer cheekily wrote in the caption:
“Hehehehehe it’s cuter than I expected.”
Shortly after that, Jimin changed his profile picture on Weverse to the latter's buzzcut photo to encourage his hyung.
BTS fans take to social media to bid farewell to Jin
If one goes on social media right now, chances are they will see BTS' oldest member's name dominating the trends right now. The Astronaut singer previously took to Weverse to confirm that he will be enlisting in the military on December 13 and requested fans not to visit him in person to avoid accidents and casualties.
On December 11, he revealed his buzz-cut look for the military, and ARMYs took to social media to share their thoughts. Most fans were heartbroken at the imminent departure of their favorite idol but were proud that he was dutifully going to serve his country.
“Seokjin”, “Jin hyung”, “To Jin”, ”Farewell Jin”, and “Take me instead” were some popular trending words on social media. He is the first member of BTS to enlist in the military. Other members are also reported to follow suit as per their individual timetables.
The BTS member released his debut single album, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay on October 28 as his parting gift to ARMYs.