7 Namjin moments that show BTS' RM and Jin have the best bond

As ship names usually go, Namjin comes from a combination of the names of two BTS members, Kim Nam-joon and Kim Seok-jin. The leader and the eldest member of the group have been a favorite duo for the ARMYs, given the sweet and caring bond that they share.

While BTS as a whole is known for their incredible chemistry, Namjin has a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. Although RM and Jin keep to themselves on most occasions, when the two get together, things can get unexpectedly interesting. From cheering each other on to cracking silly jokes, the two members seem to share a bond that many fans wish for.

7 Namjin moments where BTS' RM and Jin make ARMYs hearts flutter

1) When RM said that Jin's face was worth a hundred million won

Let's start off with the iconic Run BTS! moment. In ep. 110 of Run BTS!, the members were playing a game of treasure hunt, and prior to the actual game, they had to play a mini-quiz to unlock hints that pointed to the treasure awaiting them. j-hope won the second hint with the line,

"It costs a hundred of millions."

RM took this opportunity to compliment Jin. He pointed at Jin's face and said,

"This costs a hundreds of million. And it is here."

The sudden praise left Jin flustered, and though the moment lasted no more than five seconds, it caught the eye of many ARMYs. Fans found the exchange between the two adorable and couldn't help but swoon over their bond.

2) RM saying he had tough days without Jin around

Another Namjin moment that melted the hearts of many ARMYs happened during their Dynamite Countdown Live. On August 21, 2020, BTS prepared a 'BTS Best Pick' playlist while they waited for the new single's release. The playlist consisted of each member's favorite BTS song, and when it was RM's turn to reveal his, it turned out to be Zero O'Clock. As RM continued to talk about his relationship with the song, Jin teased him with a question.

Jin, who was thrown off by the comment, awkwardly tried to move on to the next song. However, fans held onto this moment closely. Though the conversation had a playful tone to it, the ARMYs believe that RM meant it truly when he said that his days were a little easier when his hyung was around.

3) Namjin growing more comfortable with each other

During the group's 2019 FESTA anniversary celebration, the members answered some questions as they conversed, reminiscing about their debut days. One such question was,

"Have you changed since your debut?"

To answer the same, the members went around describing how the members seated to their left have or haven't changed since their debut. RM, who was seated next to Jin, revealed that the two had opposite personalities and thought that it would be difficult for him to understand Jin. However, things have changed for the better. RM said,

"Jin and I were different before... At the beginning for Jin, he had to lock away what he wanted to do at the start. But as he could share who he is, he's become more natural. I think that's important. I don't know what's inside his heart, but I find him natural now and he's an awesome guy I'm comfortable with. Jin was pretty quiet at the beginning ... but I like Jin better and more comfortable now."

The heartwarming comment was another Namjin moment that fans loved. RM's observation of how Jin has grown since their debut days not only proved him to be a great leader but also a good friend of the latter.

4) When Namjin couldn't stop laughing

Until a few years ago, Jin used to do muk-bang broadcasts of his show, Eat Jin, on VLive, where he would sit and eat with his fans. He would also occasionally have the members join him in these broadcasts, and one such guest was RM. On May 24, 2020, RM joined Jin on a VLive session, and the two K-pop idols joked around a lot as they munched on black bean noodles.

Throughout the VLive, RM and Jin made silly jokes and kept bursting into laughter. Even though many ARMYs were perplexed as to why they were laughing, they treasured the innocent exchange of laughter and jokes. The chaotic side of the duo that this Namjin moment shows is one that every ARMY loves.

Anika⁷🃏 @jeonxyzc BRINGING BACK NAMJIN BEING CHAOTIC IN VLIVE. WE NEED ANOTHER NAMJIN LIVE IDC BRINGING BACK NAMJIN BEING CHAOTIC IN VLIVE. WE NEED ANOTHER NAMJIN LIVE IDC https://t.co/RpOexT5TTA

5) Namjin planning dinner with their families

Bon Voyage has always been one of the favorite content that BTS has put out for ARMYs. The further insight it gives with respect to their members' relationships with each other is something that fans love to see, and Namjin's bond with each other is no exception.

In Bon Voyage 3, RM and Jin sat down at a restaurant to have lunch during their trip to Malta. Among the many conversations they had, there was one particular exchange that ARMYs found quite heartwarming.

There was one point during their conversation as they waited for their food to arrive when RM said that when they get back home after the trip, he'd like to visit his parents' house. To this, Jin replied saying,

"Let's go together... How about a family eat out? What do you say? Your family and our family together."

To which RM enthusiastically replied that he was down for it.

As a classic for Namjin moments, the exchange between the two was short and simple, but definitely not trivial for fans. The conversation revealed that it isn't just RM and Jin who are close to one another, it also extends to their families. Fans also thought it was sweet of Jin to uplift RM, who felt homesick.

6) Jin's "Mon-ah, I love you"

RM and Jin are known for the supportive relationship they share. Carrying the weight of being the leader and the eldest members of the biggest boy band in the world often makes them fall back on each other during tough times. While there's a long list of sweet exchanges between the duo, one that tops it all was during MAMA 2019.

As the members sat around watching the performances, a specific conversation between the two was revealed through a fancam. The video showed Jin telling RM,

"Mon-ah, I love you."

RM nodded to the comment, and the two jokingly moved on from it, flustered. Out of the many nicknames RM has, Mon has been famous among both the members and ARMYs right from their debut days. RM's previous stage name was Rap Monster, and the members to date have used many versions of that name to address him, such as Rap Mon, Mon, etc.

Fans found that Jin's sudden showcase of affection was too precious to pass up. The playful yet touching comment towards RM left fans sobbing over their bond. As the eldest of the group, Jin once again proved himself to be the best at taking care of his younger members with his constant love and support for them.

7) Namjin silently cheering each other

There's simply no other way to end this list of Namjin moments without talking about this other instance during the 2019 MAMA. After winning the "Song of the Year" title for their single Boy With Luv, Jin initiated their acceptance speech.

Among the many things that the K-pop idol talked about, Jin also addressed the issue of chart manipulation that many artists in the music industry face. As he continued to express his thoughts on how equal opportunities for all artists are essential, RM was cheering him on by his side, looking prouder than ever. After Jin's speech, he turned towards RM, their leader, for support, which he was already showering Jin with.

This small symbol of care, which highlighted Namjin's priceless bond, made many ARMYs both emotional and happy.

hourly namjin @hourlynj i’ll never forget when seokjin spoke up about chart manipulation in his soty acceptance speech last year and once he was done, he looked to the side to see namjoon proudly clapping for him 🥺 i’ll never forget when seokjin spoke up about chart manipulation in his soty acceptance speech last year and once he was done, he looked to the side to see namjoon proudly clapping for him 🥺 https://t.co/8u2kbXkFCi

Though there are many other ships in BTS that ARMYs enjoy seeing, it is safe to say that Namjin is quite special. They always look forward to more moments between the two members, and it's happening right now too. All the members have been doing the RUN BTS Challenge for their latest song on TikTok, and with everyone other than Namjin having already completed the challenge, ARMYs are excited to see them do the challenge.

