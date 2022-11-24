BTS created history with their hit Dynamite becoming the fastest K-Pop group MV to reach 1.6 billion views on YouTube at 4:26 am KST on November 22. Following the news, ARMYs flooded the internet with their congratulatory messages.

It is also the group’s second music video to achieve the milestone after Boy With Luv. Meanwhile, Dynamite has brought the utmost global recognition to the group, including becoming the first all-South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 in 2020.

The group was also nominated for a Grammy for the single Dynamite on November 24, 2020. BTS became the first Korean pop artist(s) to be recognized by the Recording Academy as Dynamite received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The track was published on August 21, 2020, at 1 pm KST. BTS achieved a record within two years, three months, and 15 hours. The record was previously set by BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, which they made in two years, 11 months, 19 days, and 13 hours.

Fans applaud BTS for creating YouTube history as Dynamite becomes the fastest K-Pop group MV to reach 1.6 billion views

Here is how fans shared their excitement on social media about the group creating YouTube history.

Fans were enthralled by the group’s other big achievement, adding to their resume. Dynamite is their first English single, and was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, and produced by Stewart. It was ranked fifth in the US Mainstream Top 40 and on the Billboard Pop Singles chart.

It was also their first Top 10 on each, and also the highest-charting entry by a Korean act on the former. On August 31, BTS also gave their first live performance of Dynamite at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). They also won four awards in the category of Best Group, Best Choreography, Best Pop Video, and Best K-pop.

BTS performed the track at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and won the Top Social Artist award for a fourth consecutive year on October 14. It has a range of elements, including a retro theme with disco-pop, funk, and soul.

The song gave a beautiful message to listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped to bring happiness to people’s lives through tough times, which is also one of the reasons why the track has topped the charts. The catchy hook, versatile choreography, and choice of retro outfits have made fans watch the music video of the song on a loop over the past two years.

