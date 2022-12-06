7 moments from Jin's birthday live that ARMY will cherish forever

BTS' Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, celebrated his 30th birthday on December 4, 2022, by hosting a live session on Weverse for his fans. It was a special one for ARMY as it marked the idol's landmark birthday as well as the last one before he leaves for the military.

During the short interaction, the oldest member of BTS shared his disappointment with Jungkook, revealed the peculiar birthday present he received from J-Hope last year, mastered a new ability, and more.

With Jimin hanging out in the comments and Seokjin being his usual comedic self, the livestream was full of entertaining and memorable moments that had ARMY chuckling and feeling a little sentimental by the end of it.

Jin calls out Jungkook, Jimin's surprise entry, and more memorable moments from Seokjin's birthday live ARMY will hold onto

1) For ARMY with love

Shanaya @Shanaya722 #HappyJINday @Koo_Picasso I actually didn't expect him to do vlive but in heart we all know that we wanted to see him on his birthday so thank you so much for being this precious and kind towards us 🥺🥺we are lucky to have you jin 🥺 @Koo_Picasso I actually didn't expect him to do vlive but in heart we all know that we wanted to see him on his birthday so thank you so much for being this precious and kind towards us 🥺🥺we are lucky to have you jin 🥺💜 #HappyJINday https://t.co/fzVBKX3srV

Jin previously stated that he intended to celebrate his birthday in a low-key manner this year as his enlistment was near. Fans were therefore delighted to see him host a birthday live. Despite having no prior plans to go live, the BTS member said that even if it was for a brief period of time, he wanted to celebrate his special day with ARMY.

2) Jin hyung wants Maknae's attention

pha 🧑🏻‍🚀 @bemyjinnie jin whining about how he went to find jungkook on his birthday but jungkook is not here for his birthdays dkfnskdkddkd jin whining about how he went to find jungkook on his birthday but jungkook is not here for his birthdays dkfnskdkddkd https://t.co/gn8xsOXHzT

Even before starting his birthday celebrations, Jin jokingly complained about how Jungkook had not done anything special for him, despite him putting in a lot of effort for the maknae's birthday.

Hyung's disappointment, though light-hearted, clearly showed how much he cherishes the Dreamers singer and their brotherly bond. The two idols are known for being the group's most dramatic duo and never miss an opportunity to tease each other.

3) In sync background singers

Kath✨Happy Jin Day @btsjingal



Hope all your wishes come true love. thanks for being with us.



Love that he called on his manager and Weverse staff to sing with him. 🤪



Feel so fortunate to see Jin singing happy birthday and making a wish.Hope all your wishes come true love. #HappyBirthdayJin we love youthanks for being with us.Love that he called on his manager and Weverse staff to sing with him. 🤪 Feel so fortunate to see Jin singing happy birthday and making a wish. Hope all your wishes come true love. #HappyBirthdayJin we love you 💜 thanks for being with us. Love that he called on his manager and Weverse staff to sing with him. 🤪 https://t.co/y6NhIvhuOr

In the absence of the members, Seokjin made the atmosphere lively by asking his manager and staff to sing and clap alongside him during the birthday song. He even made them stop and restart again in a hilarious manner because they weren't all performing in sync. This is just what ARMY expected from their ace performer.

4) VIPs Wotteo and RJ

Jin celebrated his birthday in the company of life-sized toys, his little astronaut friend Wotteo, and BT21 Alpaca RJ. He even introduced them to ARMY during the live, saying they were "the only ones in the world" made especially for him. The two characters created by the Moon singer are regarded as his sons by the fandom because of how much he treasures them.

5) Jimin taking over the comment section

i am vale @kkukstudio ” jimin is giving jin his heart as a gift 🫶🏻 “my heart as a gift” jimin is giving jin his heart as a gift 🫶🏻 “my heart as a gift ❤️” jimin is giving jin his heart as a gift 🫶🏻 https://t.co/X3zNxcpyvo

As the BTS members could not physically be present with Seokjin on his birthday, Jimin made a surprise appearance in the comments section, much to the delight of his hyung and ARMYs. Especially for him, his hyung relit the candles and blew them out again, making his birthday wish.

The Filter singer sent his birthday greetings in the comments and offered his heart as a gift, showing just how much he adores the eldest member of the group.

6) J-Hope and Jin's strange birthday gifts to each other

Seokjin showed ARMY a ridiculous gift he received from J-Hope on his birthday last year. Bringing out a heavy showpiece, that had a bicycle seat attached to a pedestal, the 30-year-old admitted that he still could not figure out the practical use of the item.

He also shared that continuing the trend of ridiculous gift-giving, he presented the Jack in the Box rapper with a limited edition, gold-plated toilet brush for his birthday.

7) Karate kid Jin

It would not be a Jin live session if there was no hint of chaos or commotion, and as expected, the artist delivered. All was well until the Epiphany singer decided to show off his new skill to ARMYs by mercilessly karate chopping his adorable Alpaca cake.

As the idol is expected to begin his military service on December 13, ARMYs enjoyed and savored every moment of the special live session. Though it was an emotional time for fans, they thanked Jin for lightening up their mood with his crazy antics and wished him well for his upcoming enlistment.

