“I can't with him”: BTS’ Jin’s unique way of cutting his birthday cake has fans screaming and laughing

ARMYs can always trust BTS’ Jin to indulge in out-of-the-box activities, and his 30th birthday livestream ensured fans had something memorable to talk about for years to come.

The Astronaut singer took to Weverse livestream to continue his annual birthday tradition of spending time with fans. This year’s live was way shorter than the previous lives, clocking in around 25 minutes only, as opposed to his usual hour-long streams.

daily bts doing things⁷🌊 @btsdointhings the way jin let his intrusive thoughts win and cut the cake with his bare hand I CANT WITH HIM

the way jin let his intrusive thoughts win and cut the cake with his bare hand I CANT WITH HIM https://t.co/XDEI1rF4Y1

The duration, however, did not matter since he gave fans an unforgettable and unhinged moment. With two cakes in front of him, the idol proceeded to cut the alpaca cake in the most hilarious way that shocked fans and caught them off guard. Rather than using a cake knife, the idol let his hands do all the work.

BTS’ Jin’s cake-cutting goes viral with over 1.4 million views on Twitter

pha 🧑🏻‍🚀 @bemyjinnie jin really said “I am here jus to spend time with armys and if you’re done with your screenshots may I” 🤣 jin really said “I am here jus to spend time with armys and if you’re done with your screenshots may I” 🤣 https://t.co/lEat3dXJ9z

On December 4, ARMYs awaited the traditional birthday live from BTS’ Jin. The singer-songwriter turned 30 in international age on the same day and is all set to enlist in mandatory military service soon. As the day for his enlistment nears, the idol is making sure to spend some time with fans and leave them with ample memories.

During his birthday livestream on Weverse, Jin shared that he wasn’t planning to do the livestream initially but then decided to do one for ARMYs. At one point, the idol made a wish, removed the party hat candle on top of the cake, and cut it in the most offbeat way - with one clean hand chop. He then ate a small part of the cake right off his hands.

The clip posted by Twitter user @ZER0XBLACK reached 1.4 million views at the time of writing this article. The same moment uploaded by other fans has also amassed hundreds of thousands of views already.

Fans reacted hilariously to the moment where one even called him “Kim ‘you can never predict me’ Seokjin”. As others were still in awe of the BTS member’s swift hand motion, many commented that it was a “very Jin move.”

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

VK⁷ #TeamDdaeng💅 @geniusvk @BTSTJ4SR

After all, he is KIM "you can never predict me" SEOKJIN @ryuminating That is such a "Jin" way to do it.After all, he is KIM "you can never predict me" SEOKJIN @BTSTJ4SR @ryuminating That is such a "Jin" way to do it.After all, he is KIM "you can never predict me" SEOKJIN

𝔇ΞΔN⁶ⱽ⁶🪐CHASE💎DPR_REGIME👁 PROTECT OX 💚🌹 @PaintedlnShawol jinhit CEO and our worldwide handsome with an Inspiring vocal journey that my sister, Nina & myself warmly shared in awe-- i LOVE you Kim Seokjin. Always. @seokjinfile still can't stop laughing over how much of a Jin antic this moment actually is. yet again, special mega happy birthday 🦙jinhit CEO and our worldwide handsome with an Inspiring vocal journey that my sister, Nina & myself warmly shared in awe-- i LOVE you Kim Seokjin. Always. @seokjinfile still can't stop laughing over how much of a Jin antic this moment actually is. yet again, special mega happy birthday 🦙💜🎂 jinhit CEO and our worldwide handsome with an Inspiring vocal journey that my sister, Nina & myself warmly shared in awe-- i LOVE you Kim Seokjin. Always. https://t.co/t0EpSKWhyI

dee⁷ 💜 @peuupeuuu @ZER0XBLACK i always think "why is he like this" bt then i think oh its just seokjin and it all makes sense 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 @ZER0XBLACK i always think "why is he like this" bt then i think oh its just seokjin and it all makes sense 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲

Jimin’s appearance through comments, Jung Kook’s mention: Birthday livestream of BTS’ Jin was memorable for fans in many ways

Although none of the BTS members could be with the idol in person, their mentions made Jin’s birthday livestream extra special. Jimin made sure to let his eldest hyung know that he was watching him and bombarded him with adorable messages.

Jin also did not leave an opportunity to diss the youngest member, Jung Kook. He shared that while he went to visit the maknae on his birthday, the Euphoria singer did not do the same for him. Knowing the eldest and the youngest members' Tom-and-Jerry-like relationship, fans found his complaint to be adorable.

Meanwhile, this could be BTS’ Jin’s last live broadcast as he is all set to enlist in the military on December 13, 2022. His discharge date is estimated to be sometime in June 2024. All members of the septet will be participating in the conscription and will aim to reunite as a group in 2025.

Poll : 0 votes