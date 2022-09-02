Watch: BTS’ Jin turns Jung Kook’s birthday live into utter chaos

BTS’ Jung Kook spent time with not only over 9.5 million ARMY members on his 25th birthday, but also his hyung, Jin.

Any BTS birthday live stream is incomplete without the other members dropping in for a fun time. The usual antics of the live stream go like this: a member enters, wishes happy birthday, laughs and giggles their heart out, talks to the ARMY members, and leaves.

The eldest BTS member, also known as the self-promo king, took things up a notch. He brought fresh grapes from his uncle’s friend's farm, washed them in front of fans, and decorated Jung Kook’s bunny cake with it. Meanwhile, hundreds of fans watched the chaos unfurl in front of them quite enthusiastically.

BTS’ Jin and Jung Kook once again showcase their camaraderie

Appu || 정진♡ @KookjinUniverse It's the way Jungkook kept flashing his 'jin hyung smile' throughout Seokjin's presence. My heart T_T It's the way Jungkook kept flashing his 'jin hyung smile' throughout Seokjin's presence. My heart T_T https://t.co/WRCXLD5Jff

Hours before September 1 drew to a close, Jung Kook kept up with his birthday tradition and met the ARMYs on a live stream. Dressed in comfortable patterned pajamas and sporting long hair, the Golden Maknae greeted fans on Weverse Live with a smile.

The chaos began in the first few seconds of the live stream itself. The youngest-oldest BTS duo had already planned a fun evening for their fans. Jung Kook was caught asking Jin to be quiet as the Weverse Live had begun. He turned his head sideways, but the eldest was nowhere to be seen.

roundie googie @3cmgoogie not jungkook asking jin to keep quiet (?) because he started the live not jungkook asking jin to keep quiet (?) because he started the live 😂😂😂 https://t.co/G1Kk4ilBSt

The Euphoria singer introduced his guest after some time and Jin popped up from behind Jung Kook’s kitchen counter. He entered the frame with a box full of fresh grapes as a gift to the youngest member.

random jk things 🎂 @randomjungkook jungkook introducing jin and receive his birthday present jungkook introducing jin and receive his birthday present https://t.co/QQ9exWsyBf

vale @kkukstudio jin gifted grapes to jungkook jin gifted grapes to jungkook 😭😭 https://t.co/cUOMuGgAQo

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN It’s bcs–not trying to promote– my uncle friend is running a muscat farm & is it not Jungkook’s bday? Today I also did deliveries for the members & Jungkooksi’s bday came to mind

Ah you delivered all?

Jungkookssi is the 2nd, 1st one was Suga-ssi It’s bcs–not trying to promote– my uncle friend is running a muscat farm & is it not Jungkook’s bday? Today I also did deliveries for the members & Jungkooksi’s bday came to mindAh you delivered all?Jungkookssi is the 2nd, 1st one was Suga-ssi 🐹 It’s bcs–not trying to promote– my uncle friend is running a muscat farm & is it not Jungkook’s bday? Today I also did deliveries for the members & Jungkooksi’s bday came to mind🐰 Ah you delivered all?🐰 Jungkookssi is the 2nd, 1st one was Suga-ssi https://t.co/KN75T00Vf8

After Jin repeatedly asked, “Should I leave?” the Golden Maknae hilariously replied that he should, as he looked drunk. He then replied that he had only consumed one glass but the Euphoria singer would not let him go that easily. He told fans the truth as he revealed that Jin had in fact consumed two glasses.

ً @jinniesarchives jungkook recognized drunk seokjin jungkook recognized drunk seokjin https://t.co/6OHUAVO04p

A few minutes later, Jin saw the adorable cake and asked the birthday boy to pretend that he was bringing in the cake. The cake was originally prepared by the company. Another fun skit followed with the eldest member’s birthday song.

vale @kkukstudio jin singing happy birthday to jungkook 🥹 jin singing happy birthday to jungkook 🥹 https://t.co/c2Pc7vSzzy

Next up was decorating the cake with the grapes Jin brought. As he continued assembling grapes, Jung Kook said that the cake resembled Bang PD, aka HYBE’s founder. The Epiphany singer quickly denied it and continued adding more grapes.

jinkook gallery @jinkookgallery jin decorating jungkook’s birthday cake 🤣 jin decorating jungkook’s birthday cake 🤣 https://t.co/Zz1CWSZVrO

Even his departure wasn’t devoid of shenanigans. His near-12-minute stay kick-started the live stream on a fun note for fans and the birthday boy.

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk “aren’t you jungkook” jin is so funny please “aren’t you jungkook” jin is so funny please😭 https://t.co/xvrUcO02to

random jk things 🎂 @randomjungkook jungkook and jin hugging each other 3 times jungkook and jin hugging each other 3 times https://t.co/wxNU2M2aVA

Jung Kook’s 25th birthday brought millions of fans together. From the grandest projects that lit up the world to taking over social media, September 1 was a fun day for fans. They now eagerly await September 12, which marks BTS’ leader RM’s birthday.

In other news, HYBE has changed the venue for the septet’s upcoming free Busan concert. It will now be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The change arrived after growing concerns regarding safety were raised with respect to the previous venue.

