BTS’ RM candidly confesses bandmembers "don’t really like tattoos that much” on KBS News 9

BTS’ RM made a solo guest appearance on the evening news program KBS News 9 on December 18, wherein he spoke on various issues, including member Jin’s enlistment, their future as a group, and their friendship tattoos.

The hit boy group leader went on to make a candid confession, revealing that the members don’t really like tattoos, but nevertheless, have gotten the number “7” tattooed on different body parts, roughly about six months ago.

Additionally, BTS’ RM disclosed that the members are ensuring they don’t take a hasty decision and work hard to make a fruitful reunion in 2025.

“Our members don’t really like tattoos that much, but we all got the number ‘7’ tattooed on different body parts. It hasn’t been long. It’s been about six months. With that in mind, although we can’t reach a hasty conclusion, we will work very hard to reunite again soon and show what only we can do.”

BTS’ RM reveals that the friendship tattoos signify their strong bond and commitment

In his KBS solo interview, BTS’ RM revealed that even though most members of the group aren’t fond of tattoos, they nevertheless got them to signify their strong bond and commitment towards the group and each other.

All of them got the number “7” tattooed on different parts of their bodies to celebrate their ninth debut anniversary and completion of the first chapter of their journey so far. The group will commence with the second part of its journey once it reconvenes in 2025.

The tattoos were created by ace artist PolyC, who revealed in an interview that they are not just mere designs but have been created tactfully, keeping in mind their true significance. The tattoo artist further revealed the seven “7s” when banded together form the words “BTS”.

Fans have even begun guessing the location of their friendship tattoos. While BTS’ RM has gotten a tattoo on his ankle, j-hope too got a tattoo on his leg, Jin got on his waist, Jimin on his finger, and Jungkook behind his ear.

Meanwhile, V and SUGA haven’t unveiled theirs yet, however fans have taken it upon themselves to guess the location of their friendship tattoos. Eagle-eyed fans noticed V got a tattoo on his thigh while SUGA’s tattoo location remains a mystery to date.

Nonetheless, ARMYs took to social media to share their views about BTS’ RM’s views on friendship tattoos after his interview aired.

Tattoo artist Poly C revealed it was an honor for him to ink these friendship tattoos for BTS members, further adding that he won’t replicate this for anyone else, keeping these designs special and unique to the BTS members only.

He reiterated that all the members were humble and considerate of the tattoo artist during the inking process.

BTS’ RM spills the beans about Jin’s enlistment and his solo album Indigo

BTS’ RM spoke about a few more things in his solo interview with KBS News 9. He revealed that he was indeed relaxed and relieved after the successful release of his debut solo album Indigo.

He also confessed that when he works with BTS, it’s one-seventh of the pressure as each member shoulders their share of the responsibility. However, when he worked on Indigo, he had to take all the responsibility upon himself.

The topic then shifted to the group’s oldest member Jin’s military enlistment, wherein BTS’ RM remarked that The Astronaut singer didn’t speak much and simply stated that he would experience a soldier’s life first and tell them what it was like.

The group leader further revealed that he is calm, adding that he hopes Jin is doing well at his training center, and that he is waiting for his return in a cool and collected manner.

RM also requested ARMYs to patiently wait for their return from their conscription so that they can reconvene as a group in 2025 and emerge stronger.

