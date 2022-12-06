“I think RM sunbaenim is the coolest person in the world”: TXT’s Soobin gushes over BTS’ leader

On his Weverse birthday live broadcast, TXT’s Soobin spared a few minutes to talk about his growing friendship and fondness for BTS’ RM.

At one particular point, TXT’s Soobin was asked about his relationship with his BTS seniors, and he revealed that he looks up to the group's frontman as a role model and shared,

“I think RM sunbaenim is the coolest person in the world.”

For the unversed, sunbaenim in Korean means senior. Fans are happy to know that BIG HIT MUSIC’s two dimpled leaders are bonding well and that BTS' frontman is going out of his way to take care of Soobin, who is a good hoobae (junior).

BTXT fans react to leaders’ RM and Soobin’s new-found friendship

In his birthday live broadcast, TXT’s Soobin revealed how BTS’ frontman went out of his way to make him comfortable and reached out to him personally after the group’s debut in 2019. The BTS leader assured Soobin that if he needed anything, he could contact him, and when the TXT singer was facing certain problems and situations, he took the BTS leader’s advice and reached out to him.

The Indigo singer invited Soobin over to his house to help him sort out his grievances and help him out with his problems, from one leader to another. Although Soobin didn’t reveal what problems he was facing or what advice BTS’ leader gave him, he was certainly impressed with the long one-on-one conversation they had at Namjoon's home.

He confessed that he felt a renewed sense of enthusiasm towards his work and was determined to follow in the BTS leader's footsteps as a leader and as a person.

BTXT (ARMYs and MOAs) were warmed to see this heartwarming equation between BTS and TXT’s leaders and their growing friendship, particularly how the BTS frontman is generously doling out advice to aid Soobin in times of distress.

Fans were particularly warmed to see the Trivia: Love rapper take time out of his busy schedule to invite Soobin over to his house and give him advice.

Soobin revealed that they went on a long walk, where he poured his heart out to his senior, who not only listened to him patiently but also offered him genuine advice.

Soobin also confessed that he initially didn’t want to reveal the story because he wasn’t sure if the Mono singer would be comfortable, but the latter replied by saying he didn’t mind. He added that he will now flaunt his close bond with the BTS leader, and he is proud of that.

“I wasn’t going to [mention RM] in case he might feel uncomfortable…but I met him somewhere, probably at an award ceremony or something, and he said, ‘We have this kind of relationship, show that we’re close’! So I’m going to try showing that we’re close now.”

BTS and TXT’s leaders share a sweet hug at the 2022 TFMAs

A couple of months ago, BTS’ leader and TXT’s leader surprised fans with their sweet bond when they shared a heartwarming hug at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards.

Both BIG HIT MUSIC artists were present at the awards ceremony. The members hugging each other warmed the hearts of BTXT fans, especially the hug between BTS' and TXT's leaders.

Fans were particularly delighted to see the Indigo singer go out of his way to seek out Soobin and give him a warm embrace. Although a little surprised initially, Soobin was happy to receive some warm acknowledgement from his sunbae in public.

The BTS leader is currently basking in the glory of his debut solo album, Indigo, which has earned glowing reviews from fans and critics across the world. The album topped the iTunes global music charts in 67 countries and earned over 20 million streams on Spotify during its debut week. Additionally, Namjoon's Indigo outperformed the solo albums of his own group members Jack in the Box (17.9 million streams) and D-2 (11.9 million streams) upon release.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, on the other hand, is planning to make a comeback sometime in January 2023. While they haven’t divulged much about their new album, they shared that it’s going to be something different from everything they have done so far.

