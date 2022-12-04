ARMYs celebrate as RM “ended BTS” with his new Spotify record for Indigo

ARMYs celebrated RM’s new Spotify record for Indigo by trending that the septet’s leader has “ended BTS.”

On December 2, the BTS leader released his highly-anticipated album Indigo, which earned rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide. The album topped several international and domestic music charts across the globe, and one such chart is the international music streaming platform Spotify.

Indigo has now set the record for the biggest debut for an album by a Korean soloist in Spotify history, surpassing over 20 million streams.

RM's 'Indigo' earns the biggest debut for an album by a Korean soloist in Spotify history, with over 20 million streams.

Naturally, ARMYs took to social media to celebrate the singer's big Spotify record. Fans also discovered that the BTS leader has surpassed his own group in Spotify rankings and joked that Namjoon “ended BTS.”

Kim Namjoon the god of destruction ended BTS

CONGRATULATIONS RM

BTS’ RM is the seventh most streamed artist on global Spotify charts

The BTS leader is now the seventh most streamed artist on the global Spotify charts as well as the biggest debut for an album by a Korean solo artist in the history of the global Spotify chart.

The album’s title track, Wildflower feat Cho Youjeen from Cherry Filter, debuted at number 13 on the global Spotify chart with 3.6 million streams. Additionally, all songs from Indigo simultaneously debuted in the top 100 on the global Spotify chart today.

San Benito ranked first on the global Spotify charts, followed by Taylor Swift at number two, The Weeknd at number three, Metro Boomin at the fourth spot, Drake at number five, Saint Laurent Don at number six, and finally the BTS leader at number seven with Indigo.

Namjoon is the only Korean soloist on the global Spotify rankings as well as the second Korean artist mentioned on the list, the other being his own group BTS. Not only that, the Indigo hitmaker also holds the record for the highest debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify's U.S. artists chart, entering the chart at number 31. He surpassed his own group BTS.

Indigo also surpassed his own members’ solo albums, Jack in the Box, which earned 17.9 million streams, and D-2, which earned 11.9 million streams upon debut.

Fans also noticed the lucky number seven connection with him on the global Spotify chart. ARMYs also believe that there is no next BTS and that only members themselves can break their own group records.

🎸 @Ghoulzjvk So glad to see armys being iconic once again by clowning k-media and antis with the "Who ended BTS" trend So glad to see armys being iconic once again by clowning k-media and antis with the "Who ended BTS" trend 😭😭 https://t.co/k9CksM0Lme

⁷tata | JIN DAY 12.04| 🫠 @bangtanArmyxV Biggest album debuts on Spotify by korean soloists:



1. Indigo – 20.667.597 streams [NEW]

2. Jack In The Box – 17.918.280 streams

3. D-2 – 11.947.372 streams



Biggest album debuts on Spotify by korean soloists:

1. Indigo – 20.667.597 streams [NEW]

2. Jack In The Box – 17.918.280 streams

3. D-2 – 11.947.372 streams

RM ended BTS members

Cookie⁷ | INDIGO🌊 is a MASTERPIECE | @btsessence When I say ARMYs are the MOST SAVAGE PEOPLE, just know it's a TRUTH!

Like, this is LITERALLY slapping those who were out to find "THE NEXT BTS" with their own phrase!

Imagine the haters getting happy reading the ht, and then BOOM!

IT'S RM WHO ENDED BTS

IT'S RM WHO ENDED BTS

IT'S RM WHO'S THE NEXT BTS

Everybody was looking for someone to replace and End BTS and here we go.... Somebody has finally ended BTS and have become the next BTS!! But sorry babe it's RM the leader of BTS!!! So it's again BTS

Congratulations RM!!!

Jungkook Jungkook & Jungkook @EmilyP44722040 🤭

When I first saw the trend ended bts my heart was shock! Who hurt them? I have to protect them (Army instinct) But then I realized my Daddy Namjoon will be the next BTS

Immediately upon release, both Indigo and its title track, Wildflower, soared atop the iTunes charts worldwide. Wildflower reached number one on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 87 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and European countries such as France and Germany, among others.

Additionally, Indigo did exceptionally well on the iTunes Top Albums charts, surpassing the number-one spot in 67 nations, including Germany, France, and Italy. The music video for Wildflower currently has 15 million views on YouTube.

Namjoon will be seen in SUGA's show next

According to the BTS leader himself, his debut solo album Indigo has been in the works for four years now, having started work on it in 2019.

Indigo contains 10 tracks - Wildflower (title track) feat Cho Youjeen of Cherry Filter, Yun feat. Erykah Badu, Still Life with Anderson. Paak, All Day in collaboration with Tablo, Memory Loss with Kim Sa-wol, Closer feat. Paul Blanco and Mahalia, Change pt.2, Lonely, Hectic in collaboration with Colde, and No.2 with Park Ji-yoon.

He will also feature as the first guest on SUGA’s new drinking show Suchwita on December 5, on Weverse.

Finally, he will be hosting a small concert for 200 selected ARMYs in an undisclosed location in Seoul on December 5, at 8 pm KST.

