BTS' RM tops the iTunes charts with his song Wild Flower in 87 countries

On December 3, 2022, Big Hit Music announced the release of BTS' RM's solo album title track, Wild Flower (with youjeen). The song officially dropped on December 2 at 12 pm EST, and within less than twenty-four hours, it was ranked No.1 on the iTunes charts in 87 different countries worldwide, such as the US, Germany, France, and Canada, among others.

RM's first solo album, Indigo, received great acceptance from its audience, with the title track topping the iTunes song charts. Moreover, the album, as a whole, has hit the top of the iTunes charts in about 67 countries, including Italy, France, Germany, India, etc., as fans continue to support the new journey that the K-pop artist has embarked on.

ARMYs bring back BTS' RM's Mono to the iTunes charts with the release of Indigo

Following fellow member j-hope, RM becomes the second BTS member to release his first solo album. Even before its release, Indigo had garnered massive traction on social media that built up to the hype. Thankfully, the album turned out better than what fans had expected. As a result, all the tracks from his album were found to take up the top 11 places in the iTunes charts.

BTS' RM has also become one of the few acts of 2022 who has had both a song and an album ranking #1 on US iTunes, joining other notable artists like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, and BTS.

With the release of his new solo album, fans also brought up his previous mixtape, Mono, up on the charts. ARMYs were found showering their support for the idol by making his second mixtape re-enter the charts at #25 on the iTunes Albums Chart.

Consisting of ten tracks, eight of the songs from the album are collaborations with various artists across the globe whom the K-pop artist looked up to. Moreover, BTS' RM described Indigo as "the last archive" of his twenties, further explaining that the album is an entity of his personal thoughts and emotions in a melody and carries a meaningful essence to it.

Interestingly, a few hours before the release of Indigo, RM shared a Weverse post talking about each song in the album, what it means to him, and what he'd like for ARMYs to look forward to. The post was more of a letter to his fans as he explained how his 15 years' journey with music has snowballed into releasing his first solo and the gratitude he feels towards ARMYs.

After the release of the album on December 3, the artist went live on Weverse and NPR Tiny Desk to perform his album. During the live performance, BTS' RM did an exhibition with art pieces to represent the songs in his album and continued to share a few words about the album. Following this, ARMYs took to social media to show their love for the artist. They further wrote that they are excited to walk alongside the artist on his journey as he rolls out his promotions.

