BTS' RM drops solo album, Indigo, and kickstarts promotions

On December 2, 2022, at 2 PM KST, BTS' RM dropped his first official solo album, Indigo, and the promotions for the album have already begun to roll out. With about 10 tracks present on the album, the K-pop artist has collaborated with various artists such as Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, Paul Blanco, Colde, and more.

Zach Sang @zachsang @bts_bighit live.onamp.com/zss1 RM's Indigo is out on this Friday!! RM will join me live @onamp Friday at 8pm ET! we'll be hanging out and listening to every song from the new album soo join us!! RM's Indigo is out on this Friday!! RM will join me live @onamp Friday at 8pm ET! we'll be hanging out and listening to every song from the new album soo join us!! 💜 @bts_bighit live.onamp.com/zss1 https://t.co/g0T8yK2j5i

As a first step to promoting his album, RM will be holding a listening party for the album on December 2 and 3, 10:00 am KST along with host Zach on AMP. The artist will also be performing at the NPR Tiny Desk on December 2, 7:00 pm KST, as he rolls out his album live for the first time. With the music video of Wild Flower (with youjeen) already out on YouTube, ARMYs are clearly excited.

BTS' RM released his first solo album, Indigo, on December 2, 2022

Being the second-ever BTS member to release a solo album, following j-hope, fans have been eagerly on the lookout for Indigo. Ever since the release of the album's tracklist on November 24, 2022, RM has uplifted the expectations of his fans. Furthermore, his collaborations with multiple diverse artists around the globe for this album kept ARMYs on their toes.

Four years after the release of RM's last mixtape, Mono, in 2018, the artist has returned with an exciting full-length solo album. From his concept photos to his first solo music video, fans were thrilled to see RM take the spotlight, and as the idol moves forward with his promotional schedule, the excitement continues to grow.

Indigo, which RM calls "the last archive of my twenties," is a blend of various genres ranging from neo-soul to electronic. The album showcases the K-pop idol's efforts to place importance on silence and calmness, something that most people in the current fast-moving world fail to appreciate.

In an interview with The Atlantic, RM revealed that:

"Unconsciously or maybe consciously, I've been exhibiting my life for decades. So, Okay, then let's make into a real exhibition."

The K-pop artist holds Indigo as an autobiographical piece, where the songs comprised into his tracklist aim to represent the multiple dimensions of his persona. With the majority of his songs being collaborations with artists who were the stars of the younger RM, Indigo definitely takes a monumental seat in his discography.

The solo album, which will most likely be his last release before the artist leaves for military service, is certainly an emotional rollercoaster for both the artist and ARMYs.

