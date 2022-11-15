BTS RM’s solo album Indigo: Pre-order details, what all it includes, where to buy, and all you need to know

Recently, BTS RM announced that he will be releasing his solo album Indigo on December 2, making him the third member after j-hope and Jin to release his solo album this year.

On November 15, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that they have started pre-orders for RM’s solo album via Weverse.

Indigo will be available through many Korean retailers, including Weverse Shop and reputed international stores like Target, which are offering exclusive versions of the album as well. Indigo will be available in two versions: Indigo Book version and Indigo Postcard version.

RM took to Instagram yesterday to share a teaser image of Indigo, where he called it the “last archive of my twenties.” The BTS leader previously said that he has been working on his solo album since 2019, and has poured his heart and soul into creating the album, which is all set for release on December 2, at 2 pm KST/12 am ET.

BTS RM’s solo album Indigo's cover is an aesthetic shade of indigo blue and white

The pre-orders for BTS RM’s Indigo have begun starting today, November 15. The album cover is an aesthetic shade of indigo blue and white done tastefully.

In BIG HIT MUSIC’s notice, they revealed ARMYs can place their pre-orders of the CD and Weverse album through online and offline retailers, including Weverse Shop and Target, among others.

Amongst Korean retailers, ARMYs can buy both versions of BTS RM’s Indigo from Weverse Shop, YES24, aladin, SYNNARA, INTERPARK, HOTTRACKS, KTown4U, Music Korea, MUSICPLANT, and SOUNDWAVE.

For international retailers, fans can buy from Target, where they have an exclusive version of the album available. International ARMYs, specifically U.S. and European ARMYs, can pre-order now, but they will receive their album sometime after December 16.

While Korean retailers will begin shipping the album's pre-orders on December 2, Japanese retailers will begin shipping pre-orders on December 10.

The Book version is slightly different from the Postcard version of the album. The Book edition consists of -

Outer Box (1ea),

100 pages of Booklet (1ea),

Postcard (2ea),

Photocard (1ea of 3ea),

Fabric Card (1ea),

CD Envelope (1ea),

CD-R (1ea),

Instant Photo (1ea)

Poster (1ea).

The Postcard version includes -

Outer Box (1ea)

Lyric Book (1ea)

Photocard (1ea of 2ea)

Postcard (30ea)

Instant Photo (1ea)

QR Card (1ea)

User Guide (1ea)

The album will have BTS RM’s poetic words printed on the outer cover.

“Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of Nature, Human etc. Use it while taking a walk, a shower, drive, coffee-break, work, dance, read a book, when flowers bloom or fall. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phrase. The last archive of my twenties.”

ARMYs can buy the Postcard version from Weverse Shop GLOBAL and Weverse Shop USA. However, the shipping dates are different for both. Weverse Shop Global begins shipping orders on December 2, and Weverse Shop USA begins shipping orders on December 16.

Finally, ARMYs can purchase BTS RM’s online version of Indigo, where they can scan the QR Code and download the album and listen to it.

ARMYs are urging one another to buy the Book version instead of the Postcard version, as the sales of the Book version will directly count in the sales for the Billboard music chart.

ARMYs are excited to buy BTS RM’s solo album Indigo

ARMYs are excited to buy RM’s first solo album, Indigo. The BTS leader previously released two mixtapes, RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018.

Fans can check Weverse for more details regarding Indigo. According to reports, RM's solo album will feature several artists, including American rapper Pharell Williams. The same hasn't been confirmed by the BTS leader or BIG HIT MUSIC.

