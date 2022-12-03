BTS' RM made his official solo debut with Indigo on December 2, 2022. Featuring impeccable artists and 10 tracks, Indigo became a blockbuster hit as soon as it was released globally. Since its release, it has already achieved multiple milestones, including topping the US iTunes Album Chart. RM also topped the US iTunes Song Chart simultaneously with Wildflower, a track from the album featuring Cho Youjeen.

The Intro: Persona rapper now joins Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and BTS as the only musical acts in 2022 to top both the iTunes Song Chart and Album Chart at the same time.

Apart from that, all ten tracks from Namjoon's latest record have entered the US iTunes 20 chart, making the album a prominent affair among fans. With his solo debut, BTS' RM also became the #1 artist on the Melon Charts, surpassing Lim Young-woong.

BTS' RM achieves great feats on iTunes with solo debut album Indigo

D-2 - #5 (Peak Position)

Indigo - #9 (New Peak) * Indigo by RM joins D-2 by Agust D as the only albums by K-Pop/Korean Soloists to enter Top 10 of UK Apple Music Album Realtime Chart
D-2 - #5 (Peak Position)
Indigo - #9 (New Peak)

Furthermore, RM is also leaving his mark on iTunes charts all over the world. On December 3, it was reported that Indigo has topped the charts in at least 67 regions, such as Germany, France, and Italy. Meanwhile, Wildflower is atop the charts in at least 87 regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and more.

#1 —

#8 — mono by RM (+59) Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart
#1 — #Indigo by RM (NEW)
#8 — mono by RM (+59)

spoti.fi/3Vx29nA

RM debuts at #7 on Spotify Daily Top Artists Global Chart! He is the highest charting Asian soloist
Keep streaming the entire #Indigo album so Joonie can debut higher on the weekly chart too.

As for Spotify, BTS' RM debuted at number 7 on the Spotify Daily Top Artists Global Chart. He is now the highest-charting Asian soloist.

Indigo by RM has also entered the Top 10 of the UK Apple Music Album Realtime Chart, making Namjoon the second Korean soloist to achieve the milestone. Previously, D-2 by BTS' Suga (Agust D) had earned a spot on the list as well.

#1 Im Hero — 940,624

#2 Bambi — 760,154

#3 The Astronaut — 700,733

#4 Delight — 626,779

#5 Indigo — 553,770 (NEW)

#6 The Classic Album — 477,571
"Indigo" by #RM has sold 553,770 copies on Hanteo, becomes the 5th highest 1st day sales soloist in the chart history!
#1 Im Hero — 940,624
#2 Bambi — 760,154
#3 The Astronaut — 700,733
#4 Delight — 626,779
#5 Indigo — 553,770 (NEW)
#6 The Classic Album — 477,571

he reached the top of artist chart on melon !!



#RM #Namjoon #Indigo

Namjoon album is hit in korea
he reached the top of artist chart on melon !!

The record witnessed 553,770 in album sales, garnering the 5th highest first-day sales in Hanteo history. As for the music video, Wildfower received more than 9 million views in the first 24 hours of its release and over 2 million likes from the viewers.

In brief, RM's Indigo is a blockbuster hit both in South Korea and internationally and is on its way to breaking more records.

Through Indigo, RM displayed his emotions and true self, as well as the archives of his twenties. The album is also a representation of his growth and development as a human and an artist.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k RM led the whole production process of Indigo, from writing/composing tracks to the album's concept, design, composition & MV. RM chose indigo, a color that contrasts with the black & white tone of "mono" & put it throughout the album to express his changed tendencies & thoughts. RM led the whole production process of Indigo, from writing/composing tracks to the album's concept, design, composition & MV. RM chose indigo, a color that contrasts with the black & white tone of "mono" & put it throughout the album to express his changed tendencies & thoughts. https://t.co/zn8Z9AKxms

Known for his thoughtful words and lyrics, the Mono creator wanted to provide courage to his fans, who are always with him, through his new music.

