“We love you Jin” trends as BIG HIT MUSIC confirms there will be no official event on the day of his enlistment

“We love you Jin”, “Jin hyung”, “We will wait for you Jin” took over Twitter trends as BIG HIT MUSIC released an official statement confirming BTS’ oldest member's military enlistment.

The Moon singer will enlist in the military on December 13 and will enter the recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. The K-pop idol will first complete his basic training there and then will receive his official assignment.

rash @itaelysian WE LOVE YOU JIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN WE LOVE YOU JINWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN https://t.co/PHlHVYXku6

BIG HIT MUSIC announced that there will be no official event or send-off on the day of his enlistment and the group member will enlist for his military conscription quietly.

BTS fans took to social media to bid The Astronaut singer a tearful farewell, reminiscing their favorite moments with BTS’ oldest member.

BIG HIT MUSIC warns BTS fans of scammers offering lucrative packages at Jin’s enlistment

BIG HIT MUSIC released a long statement confirming BTS' oldest member's military enlistment and some additional details.

The agency revealed that there will be no official ceremony or a send-off event for Jin to prevent any accidents due to overcrowding. Fans were asked not to come on-site to meet The Astronaut singer and keep him in their hearts and prayers and wish for his successful completion of the military along with a safe return.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC warned BTS fans of scammers and fraudulent individuals offering lucrative tour or product packages in Jin or any other BTS member's name. The agency has strictly warned scammers that they will take stringent legal action against any attempts at commercial activity making illegal and unauthorized use of any BTS member’s IP.

The agency also assured fans that they will provide Jin with every support he needs during his enlistment period.

ARMYs got emotional on Twitter and wrote heartwarming messages to the Epiphany singer, wishing him a speedy and safe return. Words and phrases like “We love you Jin”, “We will wait for you” and “Take me instead,” trended on Twitter.

Check out some of these tweets below:

아포방포⁷ @bora_haetwt @charts_k @BTS_twt I hope you have a warm winter jjwiin. We will be waiting for you @charts_k @BTS_twt I hope you have a warm winter jjwiin. We will be waiting for you 💜 https://t.co/iI0qB4F0zI

bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ @btsqtsarchive "we ask for your continued love and support for jin until he finishes his military and comes back"



SEOKJIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU! AND WE'LL LOVE YOU FOREVER UNTIL THE END! "we ask for your continued love and support for jin until he finishes his military and comes back" SEOKJIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU! AND WE'LL LOVE YOU FOREVER UNTIL THE END! https://t.co/dCXek8JOhU

On November 24, 2022 Korean media outlets reported that BTS’ oldest member will be enlisting in the military on December 13. At that time, BIG HIT MUSIC gave an ambiguous response, stating:

“It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your generous understanding.”

Shortly after that, the idol took to Weverse to confirm the news reports and confessed that he didn’t want the media to report it first and wanted fans to hear from him directly. He also requested ARMYs to not visit him on-site as overcrowding could lead to casualties and he doesn’t want them to get hurt.

He also hosted a Weverse live on his birthday recently and reiterated that he will miss his members and ARMYs and return after completing his military service.

BTS’ Jin earns three nominations at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards

The Astronaut has been receiving rave reviews from fans across the world. It has only been over a month since its release and the artist has already received three nominations at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards, slated to be held at the KSPO Dome.

The BTS member is nominated in three categories - 'Main Prize (Bongsang)', 'Kwave Popularity,' and 'Popularity Award.'

The winners will be decided based on judges' votes from the panel and fans’ votes.

Voting starts on December 6 and will continue till the 23rd of the month. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on January 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes