TXT's Soobin celebrates his 22nd birthday on December 5, 2022. Since their debut in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has grown into amazing performers, executing diverse concepts with aplomb. As one of the groups leading K-pop into the fourth generation, TXT has shown themselves to be versatile, meticulous, and, outside of their professional selves, uproarious.

Soobin, in particular, has shown his laid-back humor on multiple occasions, whether during livestreams or interviews. The leader happens to be the only introvert among a group filled with extroverts, who often team up to make fun of him.

The 2000-born idol is never afraid to show his true self, whether it is by flawlessly dancing to K-pop songs or admitting that he is bad at math. These unfettered revelations make him relatable to younger fans of the group.

Fanboying over Bebe Rexha, Math Problems, and other moments where TXT's Soobin was bona fide Gen Z

Despite his stint as the emcee of Music Bank, which allowed him to get out of his comfort zone, TXT's Soobin is still quite reserved and shy with people outside of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

1) When he was the best pet parent to Odi

Mystic Meg🔮 @MegsTyas



Soobin & odi supremacy 🥺🥺🥺 This is the CUTEST TIKTOK I HAVE EVER SEEN

Soobin, like many people in their late teens and early twenties, has a pet. Instead of the usual cat or dog, however, the singer has a pet hedgehog called Odi. The animal often features in TikTok videos made by TXT's Soobin, where he proclaims his love for the mammal.

Fans of the group will be aware of Odi's escapades, which include getting lost, refusing to play with Soobin, and pooping in Yeonjun's room. Despite his antics, Soobin adores the hedgehog and often speaks about him during livestreams and posts adorable pictures on Weverse.

2) When he proclaimed that learning math was unnecessary

HAPPY SOOBIN DAY 🎂 @txtgenleaders soobin : yes, we have calculator , why should we learn maths

Many kids despise solving mathematical problems, and TXT's Soobin also counts himself in that category. In his first solo VLive broadcast, the vocalist showed up wearing a hoodie, promising to do an ASMR mukbang for fans.

While whispering in an effort to induce tingles, Soobin started reading fan comments while chewing on a chocolate snack. When asked if he liked math, the idol replied that he hated it because he couldn't score well, which caused him stress. He later added that it was enough if one knew how to add and subtract, and finally added the most iconic line,

"Why would you learn math when you have a calculator?"

3) When Soobin mentioned his people "allergy"

the jes chapter. soobin day! @milkpeun "i think i have an allergy to people"

"i gave up on being a human"



PLSDHSHDHD SOOBIN IS ALWAYS RELATABLE HE JUST LIKE ME

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's appearance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) this year was highly talked about, mainly due to their visuals and charisma. Soobin's blonde hair was a highlight for many, who were taken aback by how striking the quintet was in person.

During the Weverse livestream after their debut at the 2022 AMAs, amidst the four excited extroverts, TXT's Soobin mentioned that all the interaction on the red carpet had tired him out, saying that he had an "allergy to people." Additionally, he said the experience made him give up on "being human." Many fans connected with his assertions, agreeing that meeting too many people at once can be exhausting.

4) When Soobin was a true K-pop stan

₍ᐢ.‸.⑅ᐢ₎↝ SOOBIN MONTH @TokkiUsagi0 [Day 18]



Aside from all his fancams, Soobin dancing to asap (but basically entire last ep of hybe game caterers)



[Day 18]Aside from all his fancams, Soobin dancing to asap (but basically entire last ep of hybe game caterers)

MOAs would already know that TXT's Soobin is a big fan of K-pop, having shown his admiration for artists through sincere compliments when he was the Music Bank host. However, when he was the only boy group member left at the end of the Game Caterers 2 X HYBE collaboration episodes, HYBE idols, especially SEVENTEEN, became his fans.

As SEVENTEEN's Mingyu explained in an interview with Elle, Soobin's enthusiasm for performing prevailed over his shyness, making him a very attractive performer to the other idols. Fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and other K-pop groups will certainly understand wanting to show off their knowledge of the genre when asked despite embarrassment.

5) When he wanted to get off his flight to go meet Bebe Rexha

TXT's Soobin is often called the most successful fanboy because of his frequent online interactions with Bebe Rexha, whom he has adored since before his debut. She tweeted to him on his birthday, joined TOMORROW X TOGETHER for an Instagram live, and even reacted to a TikTok of the idol's AMAs red carpet appearance.

So when TXT's Soobin posted on Twitter that he loved Bebe Rexha's performance at the American Music Awards and she replied, asking to meet up, no one was surprised. When Soobin finally replied, he mentioned that he was already on his way back to Korea, attaching a selfie with tears drawn on his face. He even asked if he should get off the plane to meet the American singer.

Bebe Rexha was clearly touched and said that she would share her number with TXT so that they could keep in touch. His reactions to Rexha truly made TXT's Soobin a relatable celebrity.

+✘+ (ia) @txt_tubatu Every year when soobin does his live I feel like he looks back on the year and always reiterates how lucky he is to be with txt and that he loves the fact that they're all good people. I think txt was always meant to be as a group 🥹

Every year when soobin does his live I feel like he looks back on the year and always reiterates how lucky he is to be with txt and that he loves the fact that they're all good people. I think txt was always meant to be as a group 🥹

The December-born K-pop idol recently held a Weverse live broadcast to celebrate his birthday with MOAs. He read out letters from the other members, cut a rabbit cake that had his baby picture on it, and was joined by Hueningkai for a portion of the livestream.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently released the concept trailer for their upcoming album The Name Chapter, which they first teased during their Melon Music Awards 2022 performance. Taking cues from the beloved children's tale of Peter Pan, the quintet is sure to have a fascinating new storyline for their next album in 2023.

