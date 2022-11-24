12 K-pop idols born in December

From PSY to NMIXX, K-pop idols from all four generations will be celebrating their birthdays in December. K-pop fans, meanwhile, are busy planning several ways in which they can show their love for their idols.

Considering how ARMYs lit up the streets of Korea for Jungkook's birthday in September with pop-ups and posters, things are expected to get more purple with two BTS members' birthdays in December

K-pop idols’ birthdays to look forward to in December

1) Jin (BTS)

December 4, 1992

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, will kickstart the list of December babies. Fans across the world have made people turn heads with their countless birthday projects for Jin in the past years, showcasing their love for him.

Before departing for the upcoming military service, he is making sure to have enough content for fans by being quite active as a soloist. With his solo song, The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay thriving in the charts, the idol has also popped up on many variety shows like Running Man, Halmyungsoo, etc.

2) Soobin (TXT)

December 5, 2000

scin. @scintillatxt — thank you 2022 for giving us blonde soobin, the best thing happened. — thank you 2022 for giving us blonde soobin, the best thing happened. https://t.co/a7lzhYrLD0

The leader of Good Boy Gone Bad TXT falls next in line. During his birthday live stream last year, he rocked red hair, and it might stay blonde this year.

TXT made their debut on the AMA's red carpet and left their fans in awe, especially Soobin, who introduced his blonde hair. The leader had a gala time at the event and also tweeted expressing his fanboy moment while watching Bebe Rexha’s performance.

3) Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)

December 8, 2002

Sunghoon’s shift from national-level ice skating to an idol has earned him the moniker of ENHYPEN’s Ice Prince. Just like last year, Engenes from across the world plan on sending love for their Ice Prince through birthday events and campaigns.

While also being the group's vocalist, the K-pop idol just wrapped up his role as an MC at KBS Music Bank. He has been quite the multi-tasker this year and the fans seem to love it.

4) Minho (SHINee)

December 9, 1991

Second-gen K-pop star SHINee’s “Flaming Charisma” member Minho is also a December baby. While he gifted his fans with a solo song, Heartbreak, for his birthday last year, he chose a mini-album this year.

The album, Chase, slated to be released on December 12, will be the artist’s first venture as a soloist after being active for nearly 14 years.

The K-pop idol has also starred in the upcoming Netflix K-drama The Fabulous along with Chae Soo-bin. With his birthday falling on December 9, Shawols have quite got their hands full over the next few months.

5) Mashiro (Kep1er)

December 16, 1999

The Japanese member of the K-pop girl group, Kep1er, that debuted last year, will celebrate her birthday on December 16. In 2021, the first year that she celebrated her birthday as a K-pop idol, she received a lot of love from fans through letters and posts on social media.

However, this year, fans are organizing birthday projects for her including street ads and even merchandise.

6) Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

December 22, 1992

moonbyul pics @filesmoonbyul i can't believe this happened. twit moonbyul you're already legendary

i can't believe this happened. twit moonbyul you're already legendaryhttps://t.co/htGwg0d6hp

Moon Byul-yi or Moonbyul, the main rapper and the eldest member of MAMAMOO, will be turning 30 this December. At the MAMAMOO Seoul concert, all the band members covered each other’s solo tracks in the concert, where Moonbyul chose Hwasa’s Twit. Following her impressive stage presence, the K-pop idol has been the talk of Twitter.

7) Gyuri (fromis_9)

December 27, 1997

Jang Gyuri, the former member of fromis_9, is also an actor who has starred in several popular K-dramas including It’s Okay to Not be Okay, and Cheer Up, among others.

Last year, he K-pop idol celebrated her birthday with a cake with her fans and former members. Though fans will miss Gyuri in fromis_9 this year, given her departure from Pledis Entertainment, they're excited to support her on her new journey with Just Entertainment.

8) BAE (NMIXX)

December 28, 2004

BAE is the December baby from the seven-member girl group, NMIXX, that debuted this year. Fans are excited to celebrate their idol's first birthday after her debut. The K-pop idol has been a trainee under JYP Entertainment since December 2018, finally debuting in February 2022.

Additionally, to kickstart the Christmas vibes this winter, NMIXX has announced their upcoming single Funky Glitter Christmas on December 23.

9) Sana (TWICE)

December 29, 1996

Another Japanese member celebrating their birthday this December is Sana from TWICE. As a classic K-pop culture, fans have lined up bus stop ads and fan events to celebrate the birthday of TWICE's idol.

In a recent celebration of their 7th anniversary, the K-pop idol shared a heartwarming message of how precious she feels to be not just Sana but also as Sana of TWICE.

10) Joshua (Seventeen)

December 30, 1995

Seventeen’s Korean-American, Joshua, is turning 26 this December 30, but age stands nothing on him as fans continue to be bowled away by his fashion.

During the recent Be the Sun world tour in Osaka, the idol donned impressive outfits that made him the talk of the CARAT land. The purple suits that the group wore as they performed their new Japanese single Dream was a particular favorite among fans

11) V (BTS)

December 30, 1995

While December starts with the eldest member of BTS taking over the world, it almost ends with the maknae-line member V turning everything purple.

The Christmas Tree singer will turn 27, and like every year fans have a lineup of projects ready to execute. To make things more exciting, the K-pop idol returns to Korea after his schedule in Paris, making fans dwell on the upcoming content.

12) PSY

December 31, 1997

PSY’s birthday on December 31 ties the perfect ribbon to end 2022. The first-gen legend, after a lengthy musical hiatus, returned with a ground-breaking album PSY 9th in April.

His collaborations with several artists have excited many multi-stans, but it goes unsaid that, That That ft. SUGA takes the throne. The K-pop idol also proudly celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his evergreen single Gangnam Style this year.

The K-pop industry never fails to impress the locals with their birthday celebrations, making it a year-long festival for the fandom. With these idols’ birthdays coming up in December, it’s the perfect way to enthusiastically end 2022.

Poll : Do you share your birthday with any December born K-pop idol? Yes No 0 votes