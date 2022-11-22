SHINee fans cheer for “Soloist Minho” as the K-pop idol drops atmospheric first teaser for debut album CHASE

SHINee fans took to Twitter to cheer for “Soloist Minho” as the K-pop idol dropped the first look of his debut solo album CHASE.

On November 22, 2022, SHINee’s official Twitter handle shared the first look of rapper and visual Minho’s debut album CHASE.

CHASE is all set to release on December 12, 2022.

In an eerie teaser that looks straight out of a haunted house, one can see a faint silhouette hiding behind the bright red curtains of what looks like an empty bungalow/house depicted in horror films. Fans are wondering if the faint silhouette is Minho himself.

Going by the looks of it, it seems like SHINee’s Minho will be attempting a horror concept. Regardless, fans are thrilled to see "Soloist Minho" and are rooting for him.

SHINee fans notice that Minho’s CHASE perfectly rounds out with members’ solo album names

SHINee fans were overjoyed to learn that member Minho will be the quintet's final member to release his debut solo album and that the title perfectly complements the names of the other members' solo albums.

For those unversed, the group’s maknae Taemin was the first to go solo with his debut album Ace in 2014 which was very well received by fans. This sparked off a trend amongst SHINee members to end their album names with the suffix “ce”.

Following that, lead vocalist Jonghyun released his mini-album Base in 2015, followed by the compilation album Story Op.1.

Following this, rapper Key continued the "ce" tradition by releasing his solo album Face in 2018, which also happened to coincide with the group's ten-year debut anniversary.

SHINee’s leader Onew became the fourth member of the group to release his debut solo album, Voice, the same year that Key released his album.

Minho is the fifth and last member of the quintet to release his debut solo album, and in keeping with the group’s tradition has chosen his album name CHASE, as it ends with the “ce” sound.

The album will contain six unique and interesting tracks and will be released nearly a decade and a half after the group's charismatic debut with EP Replay in 2008.

SHINee’s fans are really excited to listen to what the SHINee member has to offer and have taken to social media to share their reactions. Fans are happy to hear that he is taking the “ce” naming tradition forward and are truly excited to hear his solo album.

Minho has previously enthralled fans with his riveting rap and vocals by releasing solos through his agency’s in-house radio station called SM STATION, including I’m Home, Heartbreak, and the Japanese solo songs Romeo and Juliet and Falling Free.

This will not only be his first release since the release of his digital single Heartbreak in 2021, but it will also be four years since a SHINee member released a solo album following Key and Onew's in 2018.

Now that all of the Replay members have made successful solo debuts, fans are hoping that the SHINee rapper's album will be a huge success as well.

SHINee’s Minho will hold his solo fanmeeting on December 7-8, 2022

The Fabulous actor will hold a two-day fan meeting, "BEST CHOI's MINHO - LUCKY CHOI's" on December 7-8, 2022, at the Grand Peace Palace in Kyung Hee University.

This will be his second fan meeting in 2022, following one in Japan on May 21 and 22 at the Pacifico Yokohama National Conventional Hall in Yokohama.

On the work front, the Heartbreaker singer is awaiting the release of his Netflix romantic-comedy drama The Fabulous opposite Chae Soo-bin.

Unfortunately, due to the horrific Itaewon Halloween disaster, Netflix has delayed the drama indefinitely and has not set a new air date. The show was scheduled to premiere in November of this year.

