“Finally after 14 years”: SHINee fans rejoice upon hearing Minho will be releasing his debut solo album next month

SHINee’s Minho will be releasing his debut solo album next month, and SHAWOLs have taken to social media to celebrate the big news.

On November 8, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that The Fabulous star will be releasing a solo album sometime in mid-December. SM Entertainment confirmed the news reports and said:

“Minho is preparing for his first solo album with the aim of a December release. Please show lots of interest.”

SHINee’s Minho will be releasing his debut solo album 14 years after the group’s debut in 2008, and going by the viral fan reactions, they can barely contain their excitement.

ً @choisfilms FINALLY, AFTER 14 YEARS, CHOI MINHO WILL HAVE HIS SOLOIST ALBUM

SHINee’s Minho previously released solo songs through SM STATION

SHINee’s Minho might be releasing his debut solo album, almost a decade and a half after his debut in 2008, but he is no stranger to releasing solo songs.

The Canola actor has previously released solo songs through SM Entertainment’s in-house radio, called SM STATION, including I’m Home, Heartbreak, and the Japanese solo songs Romeo and Juliet and Falling Free. This will also mark his first release since the release of his digital single Heartbreak last year.

SHINee’s fans are really excited at the prospect of Minho’s solo debut next month and have taken to social media to celebrate the news.

✨Kit💙💛✨ @xbabykittyrose @shineefilms Oh my GOD I WAS NOT MENTALLY PREPARED FOR THIS ASDFGHJ CHOI MINHO PLSSSS @shineefilms Oh my GOD I WAS NOT MENTALLY PREPARED FOR THIS ASDFGHJ CHOI MINHO PLSSSS 😭💎 https://t.co/yGBx2k5q67

📁 CHOI MINHO IS DEBUTING SOLO @shineefilms MINHO'S DEBUT SOLO IN DECEMBER???????? SO YOU'RE SAYING WE'RE FINALLY GETTING MORE OF HIM??????? OFFICIALLY??????????? MINHO'S DEBUT SOLO IN DECEMBER???????? SO YOU'RE SAYING WE'RE FINALLY GETTING MORE OF HIM??????? OFFICIALLY??????????? https://t.co/2VpnNMgoD0

ً @choisfilms

IF THE NEWS IS REAL, MINHO WOULD OFFICIALLY DEBUT AS A SOLOIST WITH AN ALBUM, OUR COMPLETE IDOL IF THE NEWS IS REAL, MINHO WOULD OFFICIALLY DEBUT AS A SOLOIST WITH AN ALBUM, OUR COMPLETE IDOL 😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/i9CKmUQ4D9

This means that all the members of SHINee have now officially debuted as solo artists. In an interesting move, the group’s youngest member, Taemin, was the first to go solo with the release of his first album Ace in 2014, which was a big success.

Lead vocalist Jonghyun was the second member to release his EP Base in 2015, and the compilation album Story Op.1 was released in the same year. His last album, Poet | Artist, was released posthumously in January 2018.

SHINee’s Key was the third member to go solo with the album Face in 2018. His solo came 10 years after the group’s praiseworthy debut with Replay. The group's leader, Onew, was the fourth member of the group to go solo with the EP Voice in 2018, ten years after the group’s debut.

Now, four years after Onew debuted his first solo album in December, Minho too will release his solo album in December.

It is also interesting to note that all the SHINee members’ solo albums end with the suffix “ce,” so fans are certain of the possibility that Minho’s debut solo album might be titled ‘Choice’ with the first letters serving as an ode to his family name (Choi) and the last two letters in tandem with the “ce” followed by the other SHINee members.

📁 CHOI MINHO IS DEBUTING SOLO @shineefilms minho's solo debut is finally coming and the whole industry is not ready for THIS MAN minho's solo debut is finally coming and the whole industry is not ready for THIS MAN https://t.co/vgUwSTX92E

Shak | Semi ia @5hineeingstars ITS FINALLY HAPPENING. MINHO SOLO DEBUT NEXT MONTH EVERYONE WAKE UP ITS TIME THIS ISN'T A DRILL

ITS FINALLY HAPPENING. MINHO SOLO DEBUT NEXT MONTH EVERYONE WAKE UP ITS TIME THIS ISN'T A DRILLhttps://t.co/bdrfFbjNqN

maira ❤️‍🔥 @sentimental4u Minho on his way to the studio to work on his solo debut album Minho on his way to the studio to work on his solo debut album https://t.co/rYyT1SQavF

Besides the release of his solo debut album, The Heartbreak singer will reportedly hold a two-day fan meeting, "BEST CHOI's MINHO - LUCKY CHOI's" on December 7-8 at the Grand Peace Palace in Kyung Hee University.

Fan club pre-sale for SHAWOLs opens on November 11, and tickets go on sale to the general public on November 14. Further details about his debut album and solo fan meeting will be revealed at a later date.

SHINee’s Minho debuted as an actor in November 2010

Choi Min-ho dons many hats, including that of rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, and model, and debuted as the main rapper and visual of SM Entertainment’s group SHINee in 2008. He made his debut as an actor with the KBS Drama Special Pianist in November 2010.

Over the years, he has been part of some path-breaking K-dramas like To The Beautiful You, My First Time, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and cameo appearances in Lovestruck in the City and Yumi’s Cells.

He will be starring in Netflix’s The Fabulous opposite Chae Soo-bin as Ji Woo-min. The Seoul-based drama is set against the metropolitan city’s fast-paced and dynamic fashion industry, and revolves around the complicated love lives of a bunch of youngsters navigating through the pressures of work and life.

The drama has been postponed indefinitely due to the unfortunate Itaewon stampede tragedy. The drama was originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 4.

